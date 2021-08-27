Expect the finest artisanal breads, pastries and cakes at this new Black Isle micro-bakery

Husband and wife Scott MacKenzie and Charlotte King have opened the doors of a new bakery in the Black Isle, known as Bakhoos Bakery.

Located in Fortrose, the bakery offer a selection of sourdough breads, savouries, French viennoiserie, cakes and pastries accompanied by espresso-based drinks, teas and Scottish made small-batch sodas.

Officially launching at the start of August, Scott, 37, and 31-year-old Charlotte began renovating the building in the summer.

It had been a goal of Scott’s to open a bakery one day. And having roots in the Black Isle, he decided it was the perfect place to set up shop.

It is now open Thursday to Sunday from 8am to 3pm, or until the firm sells out of produce.

‘A modern Scottish bakery’

“Bakhoos has been fermenting in our heads for a long time,” Charlotte, an interior designer and cake baker, said.

“Scott had dreamed of opening his own place one day for a number of years, but when Covid hit and we had our second child, we decided now was the time.”

Scott grew up in the Black Isle but spent 15 years baking in Edinburgh and Glasgow before returning in November 2020 with Charlotte and their two daughters.

He trained at a small Antipodean inspired organic bakery and coffee roasters in the east end of Glasgow in 2006, where he first met sourdough and began his journey into the wonderful science that is naturally leavened bread.

He was also introduced to the importance of provenance and quality of ingredients which he has injected into the foundation of Bakhoos.

After a pivotal role as head baker, setting up and developing the bakery and training program for the now established Freedom Bakery in Glasgow – a social enterprise dedicated to helping give offenders a chance at a career when released from prison – Scott decided the time was right to start something for himself and his family.

Charlotte added: “Scott and I wanted to create a small bakery that showcased the finest artisanal products, the best local ingredients we can source and great coffee, all in a welcoming neighbourhood bakery – the sort of place we love to visit.

“We began renovating the property in the summer and finished just before we opened on August 5.

“As for the name, it is a play on the Scots word for bakehouse and we felt it fit our brand and influences perfectly, trying to create a modern Scottish bakery.”

Handmade with care

Charlotte’s work in design is the guide for the bakery’s aesthetic, from the interiors to the branding and presentation of the counter, with every element reflecting the seasons and colours of the Scottish landscape.

As for its products, they are handmade by the couple on a daily basis at the premises.

Charlotte said: “Our ingredients are sourced from local producers wherever possible, with our flour coming from Mungoswells Farm in East Lothian.

“We also use Black Isle Dairy milk, Fraoch Cottage free-range pork, Great Glen Charcuterie salami, and cheese from The Cheese House and Highland Fine Cheeses. Our coffee comes from Grain and Grind in Inverness.”

Scott added: “Seasonally we will create as many products as we can using locally grown fruit and vegetables so our menu is always changing with what’s available.

“My inspiration is drawn from over 15 years’ knowledge and experience combined with an awareness of the seasons and the produce that excites us.

“It feels simultaneously surreal and daunting to have launched Bakhoos, but it is the best thing we have ever done. Everyone has been so supportive and we owe so many people a great debt of gratitude.”

