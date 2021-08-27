Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Food and Drink

Expect the finest artisanal breads, pastries and cakes at this new Black Isle micro-bakery

By Karla Sinclair
August 27, 2021, 11:45 am
Scott MacKenzie and Charlotte King, owners of Bakhoos Bakery.
Scott MacKenzie and Charlotte King, owners of Bakhoos Bakery.

Husband and wife Scott MacKenzie and Charlotte King have opened the doors of a new bakery in the Black Isle, known as Bakhoos Bakery.

Located in Fortrose, the bakery offer a selection of sourdough breads, savouries, French viennoiserie, cakes and pastries accompanied by espresso-based drinks, teas and Scottish made small-batch sodas.

Officially launching at the start of August, Scott, 37, and 31-year-old Charlotte began renovating the building in the summer.

One of the tasty bakes on offer at the bakery.

It had been a goal of Scott’s to open a bakery one day. And having roots in the Black Isle, he decided it was the perfect place to set up shop.

It is now open Thursday to Sunday from 8am to 3pm, or until the firm sells out of produce.

‘A modern Scottish bakery’

“Bakhoos has been fermenting in our heads for a long time,” Charlotte, an interior designer and cake baker, said.

“Scott had dreamed of opening his own place one day for a number of years, but when Covid hit and we had our second child, we decided now was the time.”

Scott and Charlotte.

Scott grew up in the Black Isle but spent 15 years baking in Edinburgh and Glasgow before returning in November 2020 with Charlotte and their two daughters.

He trained at a small Antipodean inspired organic bakery and coffee roasters in the east end of Glasgow in 2006, where he first met sourdough and began his journey into the wonderful science that is naturally leavened bread.

A cheddar and apple slaw sandwich.

He was also introduced to the importance of provenance and quality of ingredients which he has injected into the foundation of Bakhoos.

After a pivotal role as head baker, setting up and developing the bakery and training program for the now established Freedom Bakery in Glasgow – a social enterprise dedicated to helping give offenders a chance at a career when released from prison – Scott decided the time was right to start something for himself and his family.

Bakhoos Bakery’s interior.

Charlotte added: “Scott and I wanted to create a small bakery that showcased the finest artisanal products, the best local ingredients we can source and great coffee, all in a welcoming neighbourhood bakery – the sort of place we love to visit.

“We began renovating the property in the summer and finished just before we opened on August 5.

“As for the name, it is a play on the Scots word for bakehouse and we felt it fit our brand and influences perfectly, trying to create a modern Scottish bakery.”

Handmade with care

Charlotte’s work in design is the guide for the bakery’s aesthetic, from the interiors to the branding and presentation of the counter, with every element reflecting the seasons and colours of the Scottish landscape.

As for its products, they are handmade by the couple on a daily basis at the premises.

Carrot cake.

Charlotte said: “Our ingredients are sourced from local producers wherever possible, with our flour coming from Mungoswells Farm in East Lothian.

“We also use Black Isle Dairy milk, Fraoch Cottage free-range pork, Great Glen Charcuterie salami, and cheese from The Cheese House and Highland Fine Cheeses. Our coffee comes from Grain and Grind in Inverness.”

Scott and Charlotte outside the Fortrose-based bakery.

Scott added: “Seasonally we will create as many products as we can using locally grown fruit and vegetables so our menu is always changing with what’s available.

“My inspiration is drawn from over 15 years’ knowledge and experience combined with an awareness of the seasons and the produce that excites us.

Focaccia.

“It feels simultaneously surreal and daunting to have launched Bakhoos, but it is the best thing we have ever done. Everyone has been so supportive and we owe so many people a great debt of gratitude.”

For more bakery content…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal