Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Spending the day in (or around) Forres? Here’s where to go for food and drink

With this guide, you'll never be stuck for finding great food spots in and around Forres. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
The popular Phoenix Café features. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The popular Phoenix Café features. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The café scenes in Forres and the surrounding area are stellar. It’s no wonder that a lot of people I know (from the north-east) frequently travel to the area.

But in saying that, the communities are also home to fantastic pubs and restaurants.

Not sure what or where they are?

Well, here’s a list of the top places (in a nutshell) to head to for food and drink in and around Forres.

Breakfast

9am to 11am

We’re starting things off on a high at Mackenzie & Cruickshank on West Road in Forres. More specifically, inside its Potting Shed coffee shop – otherwise known as the ‘home of the perfect scone’.

Breakfast is available between 9am and 11.15am, and all meals are freshly produced on-site.

Mackenzie & Cruickshank’s Potting Shed is also known as the ‘home of the perfect scone’. Image: Alison White

The Potting Shed takes great pride on sourcing ingredients locally from the likes of Asher’s Bakery, Brackla Farm and Graham’s Family Dairy, to name a few.

Another great breakfast option is family-run café Forres Coffee House.

Bagels are baked daily at Forres Coffee House. Image: Forres Coffee House

The close-knit team makes everything from its bagels and burger buns to salad bowls, smoothies and home bakes.

The Rueben and Swiss veggie bagels have become firm favourites.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Now that breakfast has been scoffed down, it’s time for a coffee and a fine piece.

Run by Brogan Ireland-Fair and his mum Naomi, Fika serves a selection of home bakes and light lunches with plenty of gluten-free and vegan options.

A Fika chocolate and almond torte. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There are various coffees and teas to choose from, too. Suppliers include Cairngorm Coffee and Square Mile Coffee Roasters.

Café 1496 on Forres’ High Street will satisfy coffee and sweet treat lovers too.

Forres food spot 1496 has plenty of baked goods on offer. Image: 1496

Homemade lemon and blueberry sponge, old school sponge, peach cobbler cheesecake, and gluten-free chocolate brownie are some desserts to expect, as well as scones.

A K’s Coffee Shop scone, anyone? Image: Supplied by K’s Coffee Shop

You can also head to K’s Coffee Shop on Falconer Avenue and/or boutique bakery Torta Findhorn.

All cakes are baked in-house at both venues, with fantastic coffees and hearty meals such as sandwiches available as well.

A Torta choc and a Nutella rice crispy cake. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

K’s Coffee Shop is open daily, whereas Torta Findhorn is closed on Tuesdays.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

Right, let’s shift the focus onto some savoury scran for a bit.

At the edge of the picturesque Findhorn village, you’ll find Captain’s Table which boasts unbeatable views over the Findorn bay with both indoor and outdoor seating.

From small plates and filled rolls to loaded fries, pizzas and burgers, you won’t leave with an empty stomach. That’s for sure.

A sourdough tofu and avocado sandwich from The Phoenix Café. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But if you’re after vegetarian food, The Phoenix Café is a place to consider.

It is a prime spot for coffee, lunch, meetings and gatherings that is very much family-friendly.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

If you plan on having a stroll round Grant Park in Forres at some point, then a visit to Mather’s is a must.

Based next to the children’s play park, the kiosk specialises in homemade ice cream and sorbets with vegan and “unusual” flavour combinations up for grabs.

Mather’s ice creams and sorbets are all made from scratch. Image: Mather’s

I’d also recommend stopping by Bakes You Knead.

Owner Chris Gair expanded his home bakery – which he started from his house in lockdown – in February 2023 by moving into his first premises in the grounds of the Forres’ Enterprise Park.

Bakes You Knead was launched in lockdown. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The business has soared.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

One Forres food and drink spot that’s on my must-try list is The Bonnie Beastie.

Open from noon Wednesday to Sunday, it offers a laid-back bar experience along with a formal dining room. The best of both worlds!

Forres food spot The Bonnie Beastie is open Wednesday to Sunday. Image: The Bonnie Beastie

Plus, there’s live music performed most Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.

Mosset Tavern, which is located a three-minute drive away on Gordon Street, is a superb shout too.

Fancy a carvery? Head to Forres’ Mosset Tavern. Image: Mosset Tavern

The menu features tomato and basil bruschetta, loaded veggie and avocado flatbread, and beer battered haddock goujons.

Oh and on Sundays, you can tuck into a carvery.

For fans of Indian cuisine, consider Cardamon Spice on the town’s High Street.

Pilau rice. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

It’s open from 5pm to 10pm Sunday to Thursday, and 4.30pm to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Drinks

8pm to late

You can tuck into a hearty dinner at The Abbey Inn in Kinloss and The White Hart in Forres, as well. However, they also have cracking drinks selections.

You’ll find The Abbey Inn on Kinloss’ Findhorn Road. Image: The Abbey Inn

They’ll make the perfect accompaniments for all occasions, from a delicious meal with friends to a quiet pint and a bar snack or a special celebration.

