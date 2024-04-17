‘Vibrant and eclectic’ Phoenix Café is at the epicentre of Findhorn’s community

The Findhorn Foundation (and local community as a whole) experienced a tragedy in April 2021.

It was the month that the eco-village’s community centre and meditation sanctuary were destroyed in an arson attack, leaving locals with no main gathering or event space.

Findhorn residents, in particular, will remember the period all too well.

The space was at the heart of the area, playing host to countless celebrations and events such as ceilidhs, workshops, and group lunches and dinners, to name a few things.

The Phoenix Café is part of the eco-village, located in the Universal Hall.

And after noticing that the space was empty in the evenings, Sara Wilder “saw an opportunity to bring life back to the community in a new, albeit different way.”

The now 37-year-old stepped in as events coordinator and began organising regular events which were (and continue to be) open to the public.

“[They] have been incredibly successful and continue to grow and evolve,” she said.

The Phoenix Café ‘has a great vibe both inside and out,’ says Sara

The Phoenix Café is a prime spot for coffee, lunch, meetings and gatherings that is very much family-friendly.

It also acts as a “creative hub for artists, musicians and thinkers”, and turns into a vibrant bar in the evenings with live music, art exhibition openings, open mics, silent discos, folk sessions and DJs.

The space not only attracts members of the local community, but also people from surrounding areas (including Forres) and further afield.

Sara, who lives in Kinloss, said: “The Phoenix Café has a great vibe, both inside and out. It’s situated in a beautiful setting.”

Sara goes on to tell me a few tales about regular customers that visit the café.

“We have a gorgeous elderly couple who visit us every day without fail,” she adds.

“Even in the depths of winter they braved the ice and the snow to get to us, sometimes staying for most of the day until the ice had melted.

“They’ve been known to return in the evening for a wee dance at our folk session too.

“And we have a beautiful couple, Caro and David, who frequent the café. They are musicians and have created an amazing jingle for us!

“David is often found playing our in house guitar and singing at a table outside on his lunch breaks.”

Expect flavoursome vegetarian food, lovely staff, and much more

There’s currently a team of 20 staff, plus an additional five members during peak season.

For breakfast, porridge with different fruit and nut options, local organic sourdough bread with various toppings – including eggs and avocado – scones and croissants are on offer.

In terms of lunch, customers can expect vegan soup served with a local sourdough roll, a wrap or a sandwich with a choice of fillings, baked potatoes, and curry with naan.

There’s also a selection of cakes with gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and raw vegan options.

Sara added: “It’s always been our aim to offer delicious, flavourful and nourishing vegetarian food.

“More recently our menu has been inspired by our many Ukrainian members of staff who came to the community after fleeing the war.

“Our café manager Kate has been a great driving force in creating change, bringing new life and vibrancy to the Phoenix. We feel very blessed that she landed here.

“Our coffee is hard to beat, the food is delicious and the staff are lovely.”

The bread is supplied by Love That Loaf, based in Findhorn. As for the eggs, they are sourced from MacLeod Organics, while the salad comes from Roseisle Garden.

Background on the café and its driven events coordinator, plus what’s to come

The Phoenix Café changed its name in 2015.

It was formerly known as The Blue Angel. Before that, it was a community café under various names run by the Findhorn Foundation.

Attached to it is a performance venue, a conference and workshop centre, and a place for the community to meet.

Art school graduate Sara has worked in the Women’s Aid network, various Edinburgh pubs, and even opened and co-managed an albergue for pilgrims in Spain in 2017.

“On returning to Scotland, I was soon led to Findhorn and after a few years found my way to the Phoenix Café,” she says.

Looking ahead, the café menu will soon be extended with more summer options. In addition, the staff are beginning to use their outdoor area as a kitchen garden to grow salad and herbs.

Sara added: “Both the team and the customers are an absolute joy and pleasure to work with and be in service to.

“I love the diversity of our customers, the creativity of my role and the sociability of it.

“It’s always a delight to go into work. One never knows how the day will unfold, what connections you’ll make or the conversations you’ll create.

“The Phoenix is a vibrant, eclectic place to visit. We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/phoenixcafefindhorn.

