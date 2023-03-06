Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he move Bakes You Knead to new home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he move Bakes You Knead to new home

By Andy Morton
March 6, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 6, 2023, 8:05 pm
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson
Chris Gair has travelled far and wide during his career but is now settled in his cafe in Foress. Image: Jason Hedge/DC Thomson

Chris Gair does not lack ambition. This, after all, is the man who invented the Christmas buttery.

And went head to head with Jimmy White in an Elgin snooker hall.

But after a lifetime of amazing stories from a whirlwind career in hospitality, the Forres man has made another step into the unknown.

Last week, Chris expanded the home bakery he started from his house in lockdown, called Bakes You Knead, into its first premises at the Horizon business centre.

It means that as well as having a bigger kitchen to bake in, Chris is the proud owner of a cafe, which serves the business centre in Forres’ Enterprise Park.

Chris Gair in in the Horizon Building at the Enterprise Park in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It is a natural next step for Chris, who has extensive experience in both the front and back of restaurants during a career that has taken him far and wide.

“All the jobs that I’ve done, all the experience that I’ve gathered over the years, is built into Bakes You Knead,” the 55-year-old says.

The Horizon building cafe opened last Monday and has already been a roaring success.

But the main reason for Chris’s relocation is the roomy kitchen that comes with the cafe that is the new home for Bakes You Knead’s online bakery.

Here, Chris will continue to expand the business he launched in November 2020 after the pandemic closed the hospitality industry.

The origins of the Christmas buttery

Like all good things, Bakes You Knead started with a buttery.

“I wasn’t doing anything,” Chris says. “So I started making butteries for my friends and family and then just went from there.”

Soon, Chris was making pies and sausage rolls. He quickly moved to making cakes and other confections and sending them all over the UK to people that found him through his Facebook page.

Bakes You Knead started with a buttery. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Chris has quickly won fame for his sausage rolls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Butteries, however, remain a speciality

An Aberdonian woman who had relocated to Surry in the south of England orders 12 of them from Chris every month.

And then there is the Christmas buttery.

“It was just mincemeat and butteries,” says Chris with a laugh, adding that the festive rowies sold well.

“I only did them just this past Christmas. I just thought okay, I’ve got a jar of mincemeat, here’s what we’re going to do with it. And I hate mincemeat.”

Missing out on the Salisbury novichok poisonings

Chris’s journey to the Christmas buttery started when he took his first job after leaving school in Elgin in 1984. He was an apprentice baker with Simmers and learned the art of buttery making first-hand.

In 1989, he got his first taste of hospitality at The Thunderton pub in Elgin, and two years later started working for local whisky specialists Gordon & Macphail.

Chris has collected a lot of stories during a busy career. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Later he joined the Littlejohns restaurant chain and in 2000 moved to Salisbury to head up the outlet in the cathedral city.

He recalls the time fondly, and is happy that his time there preceded the restaurant’s fame as the one at the centre of the 2018 novichok poisonings.

After a few more moves, Chris relocated to Canada in 2014, where he spent six months working as a chef at an outdoor kitchen overlooking Lake Ontario.

The day Chris played Jimmy White at snooker

Now firmly settled in Forres, Chris plans to continue building the reputation of Bakes You Knead.

He is also looking forward to brining more people into the Horizon cafe.

“I want to get the coffee going, and have people sitting on their backside, because I’ve got the restaurant experience as well,” Chris says.

As for his Jimmy White story, that has nothing to do with his hospitality career.

Instead, it’s down to his love of snooker, and a memorable night when he won the chance to play two frames against one of the greatest players the game has seen.

Chris in his new kitchen at the Enterprise Park in Forres. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Elgin townhall, 1992,” recalls Chris, who says Jimmy was in town for an exhibition match with Willie Thorne.

“I think [Jimmy] was world number two at the time, so at the height of his powers.”

And did he win?

“Of course not,” says Chris with a smile.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food and Drink

To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Sean Condon, the owner of Inverness fishmonger Scottish Premium Seafood. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2023
It's all about the freshest taste of the sea for Inverness business owner Sean…
Chocolate profiterole pudding. Image: Munchy Seeds
Sweet treats: This chocolate profiterole pudding is a crowd-pleaser
Karla dressed up as a Karen waitress.
I was a 'Karen' at the Palm Court Hotel's Karen's Diner pop-up in Aberdeen…
2
Karen's Diner staff are paid to be rude, and performed perfectly at the Palm Court Hotel on Friday night. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'In the middle of the mayhem': What was it like to eat at the…
BioCafe owner Iwona Szmid and employee Angie.
Dragons' Den breathes fire into matcha drink - but what is it and who's…
CR0041495 F&D Aberdeen. Food and drink story on Inverness restaurant La Tortilla celebrating its 20th birthday. Proprietor Duncan Chisholm. 3rd March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness restaurant La Tortilla Asesina celebrates 20 years of tapas and sangria
Image: Shutterstock/Anton_Ivanov
Where to enjoy a Guinness (or 2) in and around Elgin this St Patrick's…
We were in for a real treat at The Mustard Seed. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The Mustard Seed demonstrates why it is one of Inverness's favourite restaurants
One of Mackie's of Scotland long-serving employees Lesley Skene and her dog Fergie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mackie's of Scotland celebrates nearly 100 years of work from long-serving employees
Fruit and veg shortages are beginning to hit cafes including Lettuce Eat Healthy in Peterhead. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
'Prices have just shot up': Cafes feel the squeeze as tomato and cucumber costs…

Most Read

1
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
4
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
5
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
6
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
9
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
10
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised…

More from Press and Journal

Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating 'outdated and sexist stereotypes' to succeed
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails 'new mentality' at Aberdeen brought by January signings
The 17-year-old was charged with intent to supplying cocaine and heroin. Image: Shutterstock.
17-year-old charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Oban
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter flies out to meet Dundee United's Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm - but fair - challenges in Aberdeen's win at…
The plans will see Aros waterfront totally redeveloped. Image: Tobermory Harbour Association.
Community plans to turn historic Tobermory pier into watersport hub given £240,000 funding boost
The Barn will host the event later this month. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event
Torry Care Home
Torry Care Home told to improve after families complain of 'unexplained injuries' and missing…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041518, Stuart Findlay, Pictures show the event with the police and the main suicide prevention groups in Inverness. Mikeysline, Samaritans, Police Scotland and Highland Council outline the work of the Highland suicide prevention groups. L2R - Keith Walker Samiritans, Linda Birnie Operations Manager, Jim MCCreath Depute Chair Highland Suicide Prevention Group, Patrick Mullery James Support Group .March 6th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented