Cake with a sea view – Meet the Moray baker behind the new Torta coffee shop on Findhorn’s waterfront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Cake with a sea view – Meet the Moray baker behind the new Torta coffee shop on Findhorn’s waterfront

By Andy Morton
April 19, 2022, 5:52 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 6:19 pm
Katie Urquhart, far left, and her staff get ready for Torta's grand opening.
Katie Urquhart, far left, and her staff get ready for Torta's grand opening.

For some, lockdown baking was a way to pass the time. For Katie Urquhart it was the start of a whole new adventure.

In April 2020, just as Scotland was settling in to its first lockdown, the 36-year-old launched a patisserie business from her Moray home.

Multiple cakes and macaroons later – many adorned with her signature edible flowers – Katie is now preparing to open a cafe and coffee shop on the Findhorn waterfront.

Katie moved to Moray from Budapest 12 years ago.

“It’s going to be very different to anything you’ve seen in Findhorn before,” says Katie, who moved to the north-east 12 years ago from her native Hungary. “It will be as much a patisserie as a coffee shop, though that depends on how busy it’ll be.”

With Torta – Hungarian for cake – opening on Wednesday April 27, Katie hopes to attract as many customers with the views as through her baking.

A Findhorn community pillar

The new coffee shop has room for 22 people and is in a historic building next to the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club – at the centre of the town’s community for nearly 100 years.

Directly on the waterfront, Torta commands a spectacular panorama of Findhorn Bay and the boats and vessels sailing in and out of the Moray Firth.

new Findhorn coffee shop
Torta is in a building next to the Royal Findhorn Yacht Club.

“It’s lovely,” says Katie, “though you never know what the weather’s going to be like.”

Married to a local for the past five years and with two children, Katie moved to Findhorn in November, immediately falling in love with the coastal town.

She first came to the area from Budapest as a medical student at Moray College before returning to the school to study for a chef’s degree.

It was while doing the degree, which she completed just before the first Covid lockdown, that Katie developed her passion for creating decorations for her cakes out of edible flowers.

The art has since evolved into the baker’s calling card, and the secret to her lockdown patisserie success.

“I just love edible flowers,” Katie explains. “They smell wonderful so I pop them on the cakes. My aim is to make people happy, that’s what my passion has always been.”

New horizons

Right now, however, Katie’s focus is on next week’s coffee shop opening.

Her flower cakes will play a starring role, but she has also partnered with other Moray businesses to help offer a full cafe experience to customers.

new Findhorn coffee shop
The menu at Torta serves up breakfast and lunches as well as a few treats.

Elgin’s Stew n Drew’s ice cream will supply desserts while a vegan baker from Nairn further bolsters the menu.

Coffee shop details

The cafe will open from 9am to about 3pm every Wednesday through to Saturday (Sunday is 10am to 2pm), serving breakfasts and light lunches.

Katie hopes to keep the business running all year, though right now she is mostly concerned about next Wednesday’s opening.

“I don’t know how many pieces of cake I need to make,” she says with a laugh, “but we’ll see what happens.”

Torta will open from Wednesday through to Sunday.

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team

More from the Press and Journal