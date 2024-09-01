Oldmeldrum food and drink spots that are well worth a visit when you’re in the area

Despite being based a four-minute drive outside the town centre, I have no doubt that Barra Farm Shop has a big role to play in encouraging people from far and wide to visit Oldmeldrum.

In saying that, there are a number of other fantastic food and drink spots in the area too, selling everything from butteries and scones to fresh produce and fish suppers.

So, I’ve pulled them together to create this guide on the top places to eat and drink in Oldmeldrum.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

A shoo-in for the breakfast category is the town’s JG Ross branch.

Open from 7am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, you can expect a reasonably priced full cooked breakfast along with fresh butteries and coffees.

I’d personally recommend JG Ross’ Full Monty, its ‘ultimate breakfast roll.’ You can select five items – out of bacon, black pudding, haggis, Lorne, sausage, hash brown, egg, and a tattie scone – for £3.90.

Oh, and be sure to buy a sweet treat to enjoy later on, too.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Run by the local community, The Meldrum Café is a great place to stop by for coffee and cake, as well as lunch for that matter.

You’re in for a treat if you adore a bowl of homemade soup paired with a sandwich/panini. As for the home bakes, there’s an impressive variety available.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

You’ve had a wander round the town and spent some time checking out the local scenery, so now it’s time for a spot of lunch.

There are multiple different spaces to dine in at the luxurious Meldrum House Country Hotel.

There’s the Titan Sky Bar, Pineapple Grill and Seafood Restaurant, 1236 at the Cave Bar and, my personal favourite, dome dining.

The private domes are named after the stars and moon and have stunning views across the estate and golf course.

But regardless of the space you decide to book, you’ll enjoy top-class food and drinks.

I’d recommend booking ahead to avoid disappointment, particularly for the domes.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

The list of tempting eateries doesn’t end at lunchtime.

If cookie dough, waffles, crepes and ice cream are up your street, then The Icer might become a new favourite Oldmeldrum food spot of yours.

Located on Commercial Road, there’s not just desserts on the cards at the parlour, but also a breakfast waffle (topped with beans, sausage and bacon), paninis and toasties.

Then there’s Barra Farm Shop and Kitchen, which is open from 9am to 5pm daily.

I hope your sweet tooth is prepared as the space has a large selection of homemade cakes, traybakes and treats to choose from, all of which are made fresh by an in-house baker.

Oh, and I’d urge you to sample some delicious Barra Berries blended ice cream.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Other than Meldrum House, there’s Meldrum Kitchen – the town’s local Chinese takeaway situated on Urquhart Road – to consider for dinner.

But if you’re more of a fish and chip shop fan, then head over to Market Square’s Meldrum Fish Bar.

Open from 4.30pm to 9pm Wednesday to Sunday, the menu boasts a host of classic chipper favourites.

You can bag a £3 hamburger, £3 jumbo sausage, £4.90 gammon steak or an £8.40 haddock supper, to name a few things.

Drinks

8pm to late

I should mention that lunch and/or dinner would go down a treat at Morris’s Hotel, too.

However, it’s the best shout locally for drinks to round off your day.

Whether you fancy an ice-cold pint of beer, a glass of orange juice, a nip of whisky or a delicious cocktail, you’ll find it at Morris’s.

To top it all off, there’s also a beer garden.

