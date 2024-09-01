Oldmeldrum food and drink spots that are well worth a visit when you’re in the area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Food and Drink

Oldmeldrum food and drink spots that are well worth a visit when you’re in the area

JG Ross and Meldrum Fish Bar feature in this guide to eating and drinking in Oldmeldrum. Karla Sinclair
Karla Sinclair
Strawberries from Barra Farm Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Strawberries from Barra Farm Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Despite being based a four-minute drive outside the town centre, I have no doubt that Barra Farm Shop has a big role to play in encouraging people from far and wide to visit Oldmeldrum.

In saying that, there are a number of other fantastic food and drink spots in the area too, selling everything from butteries and scones to fresh produce and fish suppers.

So, I’ve pulled them together to create this guide on the top places to eat and drink in Oldmeldrum.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

A shoo-in for the breakfast category is the town’s JG Ross branch.

Open from 7am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, you can expect a reasonably priced full cooked breakfast along with fresh butteries and coffees.

JG Ross buttery, anyone? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

I’d personally recommend JG Ross’ Full Monty, its ‘ultimate breakfast roll.’ You can select five items – out of bacon, black pudding, haggis, Lorne, sausage, hash brown, egg, and a tattie scone – for £3.90.

Oh, and be sure to buy a sweet treat to enjoy later on, too.

Coffee and cake

11am to 1pm

Run by the local community, The Meldrum Café is a great place to stop by for coffee and cake, as well as lunch for that matter.

Expect a variety of cakes at The Meldrum Café. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

You’re in for a treat if you adore a bowl of homemade soup paired with a sandwich/panini. As for the home bakes, there’s an impressive variety available.

Lunch/brunch

1pm to 3pm

You’ve had a wander round the town and spent some time checking out the local scenery, so now it’s time for a spot of lunch.

There are multiple different spaces to dine in at the luxurious Meldrum House Country Hotel.

The domes at Meldrum House. Image: Paul Glendel

There’s the Titan Sky Bar, Pineapple Grill and Seafood Restaurant, 1236 at the Cave Bar and, my personal favourite, dome dining.

The private domes are named after the stars and moon and have stunning views across the estate and golf course.

Meldrum House offers luxury dining experiences. Image: Chris Sumner

But regardless of the space you decide to book, you’ll enjoy top-class food and drinks.

I’d recommend booking ahead to avoid disappointment, particularly for the domes.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

The list of tempting eateries doesn’t end at lunchtime.

If cookie dough, waffles, crepes and ice cream are up your street, then The Icer might become a new favourite Oldmeldrum food spot of yours.

Waffle toppings at Oldmeldrum food spot The Icer include Oreos, Biscoff biscuit chunks, white chocolate and Kinder Bueno. Image credit: The Icer

Located on Commercial Road, there’s not just desserts on the cards at the parlour, but also a breakfast waffle (topped with beans, sausage and bacon), paninis and toasties.

Then there’s Barra Farm Shop and Kitchen, which is open from 9am to 5pm daily.

Barra Farm Shop and Kitchen also sells breakfasts, lunches, afternoon teas and drinks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I hope your sweet tooth is prepared as the space has a large selection of homemade cakes, traybakes and treats to choose from, all of which are made fresh by an in-house baker.

Oh, and I’d urge you to sample some delicious Barra Berries blended ice cream.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

Other than Meldrum House, there’s Meldrum Kitchen – the town’s local Chinese takeaway situated on Urquhart Road – to consider for dinner.

Oldmeldrum food spot Meldrum Kitchen specialises in Chinese cuisine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But if you’re more of a fish and chip shop fan, then head over to Market Square’s Meldrum Fish Bar.

Open from 4.30pm to 9pm Wednesday to Sunday, the menu boasts a host of classic chipper favourites.

A haddock supper has my name written all over it. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

You can bag a £3 hamburger, £3 jumbo sausage, £4.90 gammon steak or an £8.40 haddock supper, to name a few things.

Drinks

8pm to late

I should mention that lunch and/or dinner would go down a treat at Morris’s Hotel, too.

However, it’s the best shout locally for drinks to round off your day.

Sticky toffee pudding is on the menu at Morris’s Hotel in Oldmeldrum.

Whether you fancy an ice-cold pint of beer, a glass of orange juice, a nip of whisky or a delicious cocktail, you’ll find it at Morris’s.

To top it all off, there’s also a beer garden.

Conversation