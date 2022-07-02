The inside scoop: 9 places to go for ice cream in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s official – summer has arrived. And if I had to name one thing you’re guaranteed to do this season, it’s scream for ice cream.

Luckily for those of us, including myself, that are based in the shire – whether it be Stonehaven, Portsoy, Ballater, or Oldmeldrum – there are plenty of dessert parlours available for us to curb our ice cream cravings.

Not only that, but they also serve up the likes of cheesecakes, cookies, brownies, milkshakes, smoothies, and more.

So for all you ice cream fans out there, I’ve pulled together a list of the top places in Aberdeenshire to grab a scoop (or two) this summer.

The Icer

The Icer has more than 2,500 followers on Facebook and Instagram combined. Why is that, you may be asking yourself? Because it’s desserts not only taste the part but look the part too.

Serving waffles, cookie dough, ice cream, milkshakes, coffee and paninis, the menu has something to cater to all tastes. And you’re sure to leave the eatery feeling satisfied and full.

3 Commercial Road, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, AB51 0DT

Portsoy Ice Cream

Making more than 100 flavours of ice cream, Portsoy Ice Cream is one of the north-east’s most popular joints for delicious frozen desserts.

As well as sundaes, waffles and more, it is also home to the famous bubble waffle cone which features a bubble waffle with ice cream, a range of toppings and sauces, too. Just be aware that it can be a messy eat!

24 Seafield Street, Portsoy, Banff, AB45 2QT

E. Giulianotti

This award-winning ice cream parlour has been visited by many famous faces throughout the years including members of the royal family and The Hairy Bikers.

Established in 1899, the family behind E. Giulianotti make their artisan ice cream, sorbets and frozen yoghurts from scratch and specialise in Italian chocolate, sweets and candies. They also make a variety of ice cream celebration cakes, too!

Put this venue on your to visit list if you haven’t already.

12 Evan Street, Stonehaven, AB39 2EQ

Barra Berries

Another family-run business, Barra Berries is the go-to place for ice cream made with fresh fruits.

The berry farm, which specialises primarily in raspberries and strawberries, uses their freshly grown produce to make their epic ice cream.

Barra Castle, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, AB51 0BB

Can you think of any dessert parlours that don’t feature in this listicle? Let us know about them in the comment section below.

Shorty’s

With all of the ice cream being made in-store, Shorty’s is a must-visit when frequenting Royal Deeside.

Based in Ballater, you are sure to see queues forming at this parlour, especially in the warmer summer months as tourists and locals alike flock there.

From ice cream to sundaes, to freshly made smoothies and juices, not to mention hot desserts and a selection of bakes, there’s plenty to indulge in.

25 Bridge Street, Ballater, AB35 5QP

Bicocchis Ice Cream

Have you ever had more than 10 scoops of different ice cream in one tub? Well, now you can thanks to the team at Bicocchis Ice Cream.

Based in Fraserburgh, known locally as The Broch, the shop is not only stocked with an array of ice cream to pick from, but also sells a number of other goodies like homemade fudge.

1 College Bounds, Fraserburgh, AB43 9QL

Aunty Betty’s

Having just benefited from a complete shop re-fit, Aunty Betty’s is one of Stonehaven’s busiest ice cream shops.

Loved by tourists who usually also pay a visit to the venue’s neighbour, The Bay Fish and Chips, Aunty Betty’s is also partial to a long queue outside it, more so in peak seasons.

Topping every ice cream with an array of jelly sweets and chocolate treats, the team present a delicious work of art for you to devour.

Beach Road, Stonehaven Beach Promenade, Stonehaven, AB39 2RD

Continental Cream

Whether you want to treat yourself to handmade artisan chocolates, mouth-watering confectionary or, of course, a cone or tub of ice cream in Aberdeenshire, Continental Cream has got you covered.

Choose from Mackie’s or Rizza’s ice cream or Shorty’s handmade gelato among other menu items including milkshakes and iced coffee.

14 Dee Street, Banchory, AB31 5ST

Rizza’s of Huntly

Rizza’s is a family-run business that was established in 1914. And despite being on the go for more than a century, it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The business’ products are delivered to ice cream parlours, hospitals, restaurants, local shops, supermarkets and many other outlets throughout the north, north-east, Dundee and Tayside, so if you haven’t sampled Rizza’s ice cream before, there’s no excuse.

Flavours include raspberry and white chocolate chip, double salted caramel, creamy vanilla, chocolate, mint choc chip and summer strawberry.

31 Steven Road, Huntly, AB54 8SX