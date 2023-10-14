Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in Ellon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where to visit for food and drink if you’re spending 12 hours in Ellon

There are plenty of cafes, restaurants, bars and stores in Ellon serving quality food and drinks, but what ones should you visit above all? Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
A pizza from Ellon's The Gaff. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The Ellon food and drink scene. Where do I begin?

It’s fair to say that the Aberdeenshire town has something to suit all tastes – from pizza shops and chippers to convenience stores and cafes serving full-cooked breakfasts, hot chocolates and more.

Local business owners and members of the community agreed with this when I caught up with several earlier this week as part of my Town Spotlight series.

We also talked about what could be improved about the Ellon food and drink scene, as well as their favourite food and drink businesses.

Noting them down, I have pulled together this guide on where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Ellon.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

If you want to start your day off right, then The Coffee Apothecary should be on your must-visit list for breakfast.

You’ll find everything from teas, coffees, and sweet and savoury pancakes to French toast, bagels and, of course, a full-cooked breakfast.

A full-cooked breakfast from The Coffee Apothecary. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It comes with bacon, pork sausage, black pudding, free range eggs – fried, scrambled or poached – mushrooms, baked beans and sourdough toast.

There is also a vegetarian option on the cards featuring halloumi and vegetarian haggis, among other things.

Symposium offers bakes, biscuits, pancakes and bagels, among other dishes. Photography credit: Emma Morgan

At Symposium, I cannot recommend the pancakes and bagels enough.

Pancake toppings include bacon and maple syrup, banana, toffee sauce and whipped cream, butter, Nutella, honey and more.

Are you hungry yet? I certainly am.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Speaking of sweet treats, The Chocolate Bar – located in The Square – is well-known in the town for its range of coffee and home bakes.

Oh, and hot chocolates are also available – perfect for sipping away at as the weather turns cooler by the day.

The Chocolate Bar serves mouth-watering hot chocolate. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Choose from white chocolate, hazelnut, chilli, caramel, salted caramel, honeycomb, vanilla and brownie when picking your flavour.

The white chocolate option has my name written all over it…

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

Noon has now hit, and whether you’ve worked up an appetite by visiting the Ellon Castle Gardens and/or Haddo House, or have simply been out for a leisurely stroll, you’ll have to make time to visit The New Inn Hotel.

Located on Market Street, the family-run business offers an extensive menu of dishes made from fresh and local produce.

Fancy top-notch Ellon food and drink? Consider The New Inn Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There is something to suit all tastes – including the fussiest of eaters – on the lunch menu.

But if you’d rather hold off your visit until later in the day, then the dinner menu won’t disappoint either.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

The list of tempting businesses doesn’t end at lunchtime.

If crepes, waffles and ice cream are up your street, then the Ellon Shakes ‘n’ Cakes branch will prove a new favourite of yours.

Shakes ‘n’ Cakes sells crepes, waffles, cookie dough and more. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A chocolate fudge shake, chocolate chip and strawberry cookie dough, and a knickerbocker glory are among the lengthy line-up of desserts on offer there.

However, there are also pancakes and savoury crepes if you don’t have a sweet tooth.

You’ll find Greens of Ellon after a short five-minute walk. And here, there are plenty of snacks to get stuck into.

Greens of Ellon. Image: Supplied by Kirstie Topp

The store sells products from a wide range of local businesses – including Col’s Baking Kits, Fierce Beer, Barra Berries and Ellon Spirits, to name a few – along with ice cream from Peter’s Ices.

You’ll be spoilt for choice, to say the least.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

More galivanting complete, I have the perfect suggestions for dinner.

First up is The Gaff, which you’ll spot on Bridge Street in Neil Ross Square.

Open from 4.30pm to 8pm Wednesday to Saturday for delivery (excluding Wednesdays) and collection, I’d recommend placing an order early doors to guarantee a slot.

The Gaff pizza is incredibly popular among locals. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Orders can be made online, so the process couldn’t be easier.

If you and you’re friends/family are steering more towards a fish supper, then consider Jax Chipper.

Again, you can place your order online – and there is plenty to choose from.

Chicken fillets and chips feature on the Jax Chipper menu. Image: Courtesy of Jax Food Bar

There are chicken-based dishes, haddock, pies, burgers, sausages, loaded fries, and more.

The shop even offers four gluten-free options, including smoked haddock fish cakes, chicken fillets, beef chilli and fish goujons.

Drinks

8pm to late

I should mention that lunch/brunch and dinner would go down a treat at BrewDog DogTap too.

From burgers and homemade pizzas to chicken wings and salad bowls, you won’t be leaving hungry, that’s for sure.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But stopping by for a pint or two of beer – or a gin and tonic – is a must if you’re spending the day in Ellon.

BrewDog DogTap also hosts brewery tours and a beer school experience, so be sure to sign up for one if you and your party are all over the age of 18.

