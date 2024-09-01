Restaurant review: Instagrammable Milton on the Corner knows how to do floral displays and fantastic local food

Gerald the Giraffe is a bit of a legend in Aberdeen’s West End.

Standing tall and proud, the colourful, floral giraffe has been turning heads and prompting selfies on Midstocket Road, all summer long.

When it comes to visual merchandising, you’ve got to hand it to the team at Milton on the Corner, who have gone all out with their animal magic-themed frontage.

And to see the efforts they have gone to for their exterior display filled me with excitement as I headed inside to sample their food offering.

Milton on the Corner

After enjoying a quick aperitif at The Queen Vic, my partner Andy and I were in good spirits as we made the short walk up Rosemount Place to the restaurant.

With its quirky rounded front, it’s impossible to miss the handsome historic old bank building which was once described as Aberdeen’s small-town answer to the Flatiron Building in New York City.

After admiring its gorgeous granite exterior, we headed inside where the building’s charm and character really comes to life.

From the striking marble-topped bar and exposed granite walls and worktops to brass features and leather clad booths, every inch of the restaurant is sleek and stylish in a non-pretentious way.

Within seconds of arriving, we were greeted with a warm smile by our friendly server Ellie who gave us the choice of two tables.

We opted for a cosy booth overlooking the bar where an expert mixologist was working his magic.

It was Friday night and the atmosphere was electric as couples on date nights sipped on cocktails at the bar while families and groups of friends tucked into meals at booths and tables dotted round the perimeter.

Channelling that Friday night feeling, we ordered some cocktails – a Milton Love Letter for Andy and an Aberdeen Sling for me (£10.50 each).

With its blend of cherry, grenadine, pineapple, Cointreau, Benedictine and The House of Botanicals Raspberry gin – an Aberdeen drinks producer – the Aberdeen Sling more than satisfied my sweet tooth.

Not usually one for cocktails, Andy was pleasantly surprised by the Milton Love Letter which was a mix of gin, Koko Kanu, strawberry syrup, lime and elderflower.

The food

Described as classic with a modern twist, the all-day menu features a good selection of small plates, nibbles, platters, salads, main courses, sides and desserts.

There’s also vegetarian and gluten-free options available while there’s an alternative menu for vegans.

What I loved about the menu though was the fact that it celebrates their local food suppliers such as the butcher G McWilliam and Blue Flag Seafoods, to name a few.

Procrastinating over the menu, I flirted with the chicken liver parfait with onion marmalade and crisp bread (£9) before settling on the arancini (£9).

Beautifully presented on a grey slate with artful dots of white garlic aioli, the three golden arancini balls looked just as good as they tasted.

Puncturing one of the Italian rice balls with my fork, it wasn’t long before the sharpness of roasted red pepper and the creaminess of mozzarella brought my palate alive.

Bringing some crunch to the party was the tangy tomato chutney.

As much as I enjoyed my starter, I would be lying if I told you I wasn’t envious of Andy’s Cullen skink (£9).

Brimming with smoked haddock and with a rowie on the side for dipping, it was a match made in heaven.

Relaxing back in our seats, we enjoyed some half-time entertainment in the form of the expert mixologist who was shaking things up at the bar.

Allowing us just enough time to let our starters go down, our mains arrived.

A self-confessed seafood lover, I couldn’t resist the lemon and herb marinated monkish, king prawns and chorizo skewer with Mediterranean vegetables (£27).

Packed to the brim, I used my fork to prise off a large chunk of monkfish from the skewer.

Cooked to perfection, the monkfish was slightly sweet and succulent with subtle hints of lemon cutting through.

Equally as delicious were the plump king prawns which worked wonderfully with the spice from the chorizo.

This dish was also served with the largest potato wedges I’ve ever seen.

Seasoned with garlic and paprika, the wedges were crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside.

Opposite me, Andy was devouring his lamb rump (£26).

Noticing me eyeing up his dish, he offered me a forkful.

Tender and full of flavour, the lamb was a delight and worked wonderfully with the red wine jus, garlic mash potatoes and the creamed peas and bacon.

Despite both feeling rather stuffed, we decided to share a dessert.

After eying up the Eton mess sundae and the sticky toffee pudding, we settled on the espresso martini cheesecake.

Now I’m not the biggest cheesecake fan but I have to say I’m converted.

From the shiny caramelised chocolate glaze and the crunchy toasted pecans to the buttery biscuit crumb, I loved absolutely everything about this cheesecake.

Verdict

After such a wonderful dinner, we walked up the road with a spring in our step.

Everything about our experience at Milton on the Corner was faultless from the amazing staff (big shout out to Ellie) and stylish surroundings to the delicious food and cracking cocktails.

Eating out is expensive right now but we felt that the pricing was reasonable for the calibre of locally sourced food we enjoyed.

In fact, Andy is already planning on taking his parents the next time they visit.

Information

Address: 1 Midstocket Road, Aberdeen AB15 5NE

T: 01224 977896

W: miltononthecorner.co.uk

Price: £104.50 for two starters, two mains, a side, a dessert and two cocktails.

Disabled access: Yes, there’s disabled access and accessible toilets.

Dog friendly: Dogs are allowed in the front vestibule where there are two high top tables but not in the main restaurant.

Scores :