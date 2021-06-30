SPONSORED: Healthcare cannot be one size fits all

ROC Private Clinic believes that accessing top specialist care and diagnostics should be easy, convenient, and comfortable. Since opening its Westhill Clinic, ROC has been providing bespoke healthcare, with cutting-edge facilities and have had an ever-growing set of highly skilled clinicians.

At ROC clinic, your private healthcare journey starts with highly skilled primary care GPs who take time to provide patients with proper education, resources and health advice that will help them make the best decisions for their wellbeing. From offering early disease detection, to discussing risk minimisation for potential conditions, ROC Private Clinic’s doctors will assist with your personal needs.

Flexibility and personalisation for patients is the goal. Specialist GPs (Dr Stuart McMain, Dr Douglas Smith, Dr Diane Dobb and our founder and CEO Dr Cristina Romete) offer face to face consultations, with longer appointment times, early availability of appointments and the reassurance of a personal consultation, and all that brings, from hands-on examination to health history taking, all in a Covid secure environment.

The clinic also offers same-day appointments, and booking is just a click or phone call away. Even if you can’t travel for a face-to-face consultation, you can speak to its clinicians from the comfort of your own home.

ROC’s health assessment packages can be adjusted to meet your needs and specialist doctors help find the best investigations for your individual requirements. These assessments are important to be able to discuss and concerns with your doctor no matter how insignificant you believe them to be. The aim of a wellness assessment is to improve general wellbeing, address any medical issues, detect early abnormalities that may require intervention, and promote positive lifestyle changes. There are several packages that will suit different age groups, needs and requirements. A health assessment should be on everybody’s agenda and it recommended on an annual basis.

© Shutterstock / Rido

ROC you can also access further hospital specialist Consultant clinics:

Paediatric & Adult Speciality Clinics

Specialist Clinics for Menopause, Breast Care, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Foot & Joint problems to name a few

Telephone & Online Consultations Available

This is an incredibly exciting time for the ROC team as this month it will be unveiling its expanded, state-of-the-art Imaging and Mammography Department. With the opening of these new facilities, staff are now able to provide patients with access to highly skilled specialists in imaging and breast care. A dedicated X-Ray room that allows staff to offer a wide variety of different services including musculoskeletal and chest imaging using the latest digital radiography equipment. This advanced technology allows for faster, high-quality image acquisition.

ROC’s Westhill clinic provides a wide array of other on-site investigations, including ultrasound and rapid laboratory turnaround of 24 hours for certain investigations – a feature that sets it apart from many other medical facilities.

Appointments are available Monday to Friday, and Saturday clinics will commence later this year. Out of hours advice and appointments may be available on request. No matter what your requirements, its private GP and other private healthcare services are there for you, whenever you need them.

To find out more information or to book your appointment phone 01224 515 254 or click here.