Covid doctor at Aberdeen hospital reveals different symptoms faced by young people fighting virus

Young adults admitted to hospital with Covid-19 are suffering different symptoms from older patients.

Dr Vhairi Bateman, a consultant in infectious diseases, said more patients between the ages of 20 and 50 have been treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary during the third wave.

She said patients admitted to the hospital during earlier months of the pandemic were generally older.

What are the main symptoms younger patients have?

“The symptoms they’re experiencing are somewhat different to what we may have seen previously,” Dr Bateman said.