City wardens to help deliver Covid tests throughout Aberdeen

City wardens will soon be touring Aberdeen as part of a new drive encouraging more people to regularly test themselves for Covid.

Each week, council staff will visit a range of city communities, handing out lateral flow device (LFD) test kits and helping those in need of further support.

With coronavirus cases rising sharply across the country, it is hoped an increase in asymptomatic testing can identify infections before they spread.

One in three people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms, meaning they could be passing it to others without realising.

Health chiefs want more people to test themselves for the disease twice a week, reporting their results so they can be used to track potential hotspots.

Where will the van be?

Torry/ Balnagask

Torry Library – Monday 1-2pm

Deeside Christian Fellowship, 25 Binghill Drive – Monday 3-4pm

Greenfern Shops – Tuesday 1-2pm

Kingswells Ave Shops – Tuesday 3-4pm

Byron Shops – Wednesday 1-2pm

Dunmail Avenue Car Park – Wednesday 3-4pm

Kincorth Community Centre – Thursday 1-2pm

Leisure Centre, Coronation Road – Thursday 3-4pm

Loirston Avenue Shops – Friday 1-2pm

Davy’s Fish Bar- -Friday 5-6pm

Carlene Bray, community asymptomatic testing project manager, said: “This project aims to make it as easy as possible to obtain a test kit – these are also available for collection from participating pharmacies or for home delivery.

“(The city wardens’) people skills, combined with the additional guidance we have offered on signposting to health and care support, make them a great fit for this role.”

And Jennifer Stewart, convener of the council’s public protection committee, said: “Throughout the pandemic, our city wardens have continued to be active in supporting communities.

“(This) has included checks on those self-isolating and the delivery of food parcels and supplies to those in need of extra support while having to isolate.

“We are only too happy to further assist.”