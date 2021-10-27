Cardiologists at NHS Grampian celebrate 200th Tavi heart procedure

North-east medics have celebrated a milestone heart surgery, previously only available in the central belt.

Two years ago NHS Grampian began offering Tavi procedures to patients with complex conditions, giving them an alternative to open-heart surgery.

The transcatheter aortic valve implantation involves inserting a catheter into a blood vessel in the leg, which is then guided towards the heart, where a replacement valve fitted on top of the old one.

It means patients, who would have a high risk of complications with open-heart surgery, can be considered for treatment with this less invasive one – with the benefits of a quicker recovery.

Now, staff at ARI are celebrating their 200th Tavi procedure.

Shrinking waiting times

Cardiologists at the north-east health board started the service in 2019.

Dr Ciprian Dospinescu, consultant cardiologist and clinical lead for Tavi, led the rollout which has helped tackle waiting times and improve patients’ quality of life.

He said: “There is still a waiting list, but our whole team has become slicker at treating Tavi patients and we try to use the resources we have in an efficient way to get their procedures done.

“The pandemic has had an impact on the Tavi service, however, the availability of a less invasive alternative to carry out aortic valve replacement has allowed us to continue to treat patients despite the difficulties faced by the health service.”

Patients get to go home sooner

Compared to open heart surgery, Tavi provides a way to implant a new aortic valve less invasively and without relying on some of the hospital resources, which have been strained during the pandemic.

Patients undergoing Tavi don’t need to be put under general anaesthesia, and most won’t require intensive care – saving bed days in the ITU.

Dr Dospinescu added: “The procedures are quicker, and patients go home sooner – they tend to spend a day or two in hospital and approximately two-thirds are discharged home after two nights.

“So, in some ways it was great we started Tavi here when we did, as having the service running before Covid gave us the option to treat patients during the pandemic.”

Treatment accessible to more patients

Dr Dospinescu said it was “very heartening” for cardiac staff to see patients make “much quicker recoveries”.

However, some might still require open-heart surgery, and discussions regarding the most suitable treatment options are still taking place.

He added: “Ultimately having the Tavi service here makes a very good treatment more accessible to our patients”

“Previously, elderly patients had to travel to the central belt to get this procedure – some of them declined treatment because of that.

“The accessibility is now much improved.

“The service is now established with local expertise and an excellent team, which is greatly beneficial to our north of Scotland patients and worth celebrating.”