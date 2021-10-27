Harry Clarke craving results to reflect Ross County’s recent displays

Ross County defender Harry Clarke says securing a first Premiership win of the season would vindicate the belief the Staggies have in themselves.

County make the trip to Dundee tonight aiming to end a run of 10 matches without a victory. The poor run of form leaves them four points adrift of the Dark Blues at the foot of the table.

On-loan Arsenal player Clarke has been among the Staggies’ most impressive performers, and netted a stunning opener in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Livingston.

That was one of numerous games in which Clarke feels the Staggies have been hard done by, but he is eager to start picking up the results to reflect their displays.

Clarke said: “It would be massive to get that first win, a huge boost psychologically.

“It is frustrating because we know we’re playing well and we think we are better than results are showing.

“The last four games have been a big kick in the teeth because we’ve dominated the ball in every game.

“We need to start putting that right and getting results to go with those performances, rather than playing well and taking nothing from games.”

The slow start to the campaign has created an urgent need for the Staggies to kick start their campaign.

Clarke insists there is no lack of hunger within the squad to turn it around.

He added: “As soon as I came to the club I sensed that positivity about the place.

“I noticed they were a good bunch of boys. There are no downers in the group, no-one is going to come in with a long face.

“We were in again on Sunday and Monday again, and everyone’s in good spirits.

“Obviously, we’re still disappointed but we have a game on Wednesday and we can’t dwell on it.

“The boys are really happy, positive and driven to turn things around. We’re looking forward to the next game.”

An opportunity to close the gap

A victory for Dundee would leave Malky Mackay’s side at least six points adrift at the bottom of the table, depending on other results.

Clarke instead sees the match as an opportunity to narrow the gap, with the 21-year-old adding: “We should always have that fire in the belly. But I think having played so well especially for the first half hour, getting the early goal and then going 2-1 down before half-time, you leave yourself a big mountain to climb in the second half.

“That’s what we’ve done in a few games now. We pin them in after the break and they get the one chance right at the death and win it.

“We felt we should have come away with at least a point but we’ve got a big opportunity on Wednesday.

“Our last few games have been teams around us in the table and we haven’t taken any points from them. We need to put it right.

“We know what we’re going to face against Dundee, they are a direct team.

“But it is a good opportunity for us to close the gap.”