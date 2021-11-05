Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion: I was the first journalist to watch an NHS Grampian robot surgery

By Ana Da Silva
November 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
An NHS Grampian staff member examines the Da Vinci XI robot being used for the surgery.

I don’t consider myself a particularly squeamish person.

So, when I was asked if I’d be interested in sitting in during a robotics-assisted surgery, the first thing that popped in my mind wasn’t needles, incisions, and blood.

Instead, something in the back of head chirped up and asked: “Robot surgery? What’s that?”

It immediately conjured up an image of a futuristic society, just like the one in Disney’s animated film Wall-E.

Naïve and unsure of what to expect, but curious nonetheless, I agreed.

No chance I would be turning down the opportunity to witness a surgery—no less a robot surgery.

‘What is a thymus?’

Robot-assisted surgery has been dubbed "the future" of healthcare - but it is already being used by NHS Grampian.
The day of the surgery, NHS Grampian’s corporate communications officer Gary Cruden led me to the early morning huddle at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Here staff work out how many beds are available based on upcoming surgeries, what patients have been admitted and which beds are already taken.

It didn’t take me long to understand that bed availability is scarce, and the less time patients spend in HDU, or in the ward, the better for the running of the hospital.

From there, I was introduced to Mohammed Wesam Khalil, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon who would be performing the procedure.

Mr Khalil explained what type of surgery I would be seeing and it was the first time I’d ever heard of the thymus.

When no one was looking, I whipped out my phone to brush up on my anatomy by typing “what is the thymus?” on Google. (It’s a gland near the heart that produces disease-fighting cells.)

The surgery is not performed by a robot

Mohammed Wesam Khalil who has been performing robot-assisted surgeries at ARI. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Mohammed Wesam Khalil who has been performing robot-assisted surgeries at ARI. Picture by Kami Thomson.

Bit by bit, with more information, Mr Khalil was able to explain what robotic-assisted surgery entailed.

First and foremost, it was not a surgery performed by an independent robot— and it bears repeating.

Instead, he would be the one controlling the arms of the robot, sitting at a machine where he could view inside the patient’s body through a high-definition screen, mere feet away from the patient.

My understanding is that robotic systems were originally meant to be used for long-distance trauma surgery in battlefield settings.

Given the possibility of remote surgery, I wondered if we’ll ever hear of the day of an Aberdeen surgeon performing a procedure on someone in Elgin.

Shock at recovery

Robotic-assisted surgery is helping NHS Grampian shrink its waiting list and get patients home sooner.
Robotic-assisted surgery is helping NHS Grampian shrink its waiting list and get patients home sooner.

Around Ward 216, I noticed patients in recovery taking slow walks. Patients that had visible long scars down their chests.

Which is why I was shocked when I met Henry Lyons, who just the day before had the top third of his right lung removed through a procedure with the Da Vinci XI robot.

He was sitting up, talking and describing his recovery experience.

After speaking to him, and leaving the ward to get ready to get into theatre, I turned to Gary and said: “I guess if I had the option, I would also pick the robotic surgery.”

The recovery seemed less painful, and the chance to get home quicker.

So, what was it like?

‘What was it like?’

The da Vinci xi robot assisting staff during an operation at ARI.

It was the most common question asked by my friends outside of the medical field.

Quite honestly? It was like watching a high-definition, realistic video game, but one where the stakes are extremely high and there’s no “restart” button.

Maybe they were expecting some medical drama experience, straight from the writers room of Grey’s Anatomy. A surgery where tensions were running high due to some external conflict.

But it was nothing like that.

The surgical team were professional, every day folk who were trying to get on with their day and do their jobs right. And, worth mentioning, very friendly and accommodating.

They checked on me, asked if I was okay and if I got to do this sort of stuff often (fingers crossed), and if I was squeamish.

Like some medical version of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

Immersed in the blue lights of the operating theatre, Ana Da Silva looks at one of the robot surgery consoles.
Immersed in the blue lights of the operating theatre, Ana Da Silva looks at one of the robot surgery consoles.

During the surgery, I got the opportunity to sit at one of the consoles (thankfully, offline). However, the camera inside the patient relayed the footage and I could watch the surgery through Mr Khalil’s eyes.

Staring into the binoculars of the machine, I watched the surgeon resect and later remove sections he had cut. One of the benefits of these types of procedures is the ability to be up close with the medical issue.

To me, it almost felt like I was inside the patient’s chest in a very medical version of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

It was clear from watching Mr Kahlil’s handiwork that even though the robot assisted with precision, flexibility and control, his previous training and skills were critical for the success of the procedure.

All in all, it was exciting to witness first hand and extremely up close and personal how medical practices are evolving for the better.

The real revolution is the shrinking waiting times

The da Vinci xi robot while in use.
Ana described the the Da Vinci XI robot’s interface as something from a futuristic video game.

I think I was meant to walk away wowed by watching a surgery in real time— and I was!

But the image that I keep conjuring up now when I think robotics-assisted surgery isn’t so much the shiny tech.

It’s Mr Lyons sitting up and talking, one day post-op and hopeful to get home early. I think about the morning huddle and the NHS staff breathing a sigh of relief when patients like Mr Lyons get to go home much earlier than anticipated.

I’d like to extend my gratitude to NHS Grampian Corporate Communications for affording me the opportunity to learn more about robotic surgery, James Findlay and Henry Lyons for patiently answering my questions, and to Mr Khalil and the surgical staff at ARI for welcoming me into their theatre.

Thank you for allowing me to be the first journalist NHS Grampian has invited to witness this revolutionary piece of medical equipment in real time.

A title I’m tempted to get engraved on a championship belt to tout about.

