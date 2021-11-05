Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Craibstone farm teaching facilities attract £1million investment

By Nancy Nicolson
November 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
Students look on as SRUC principal Professor Wayne Powell and farmers' union vice president,Andrew Connon break ground on the new site.

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) is spending almost £1 million on new teaching facilities on the Craibstone campus in Aberdeen.

More than £900,000 will be spent on creating a new engineering workshop and demonstration areas for farm machinery, while a new livestock shed, and animal handling equipment will also be erected.

Ground was broken this week on the site at Tulloch Farm, an organic unit on the Craibstone campus, where students are  helping to manage 400 sheep, 100 finishing cattle of mixed breeding, and cereals.

Skills

SRUC principal, Professor Wayne Powell said:“Helping to prepare agricultural students with the skills and knowledge to move with the times and take advantage of new opportunities has been and always will be an important part of what we do at SRUC.

“This is not just an investment in buildings, but an investment in the food producers of tomorrow who will be at the vanguard of addressing climate change and biodiversity loss through adoption and deployment of new innovative technologies and land use practices.”

Earlier this year SRUC said it was spending £50,000 on creating new student welfare and teaching facilities.

NFU Scotland vice president Andrew Connon welcomed the investment and said farmers were desperate to see improvements in agricultural education facilities in the region at a time of great change in the industry.

The project  is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2022.

