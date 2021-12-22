Aberdeen audiologist explains why you could be struggling with your hearing over Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen audiologist explains why you could be struggling with your hearing over Christmas

By Charlotte Thomson
December 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Even Santa can have hearing problems.
Even Santa can have hearing problems.

It’s almost Christmas and with it comes relentless songs on the radio, blaring loud holiday films and endless chatter from visiting relatives.

The festive season can certainly be noisy as well as joyous.

However, having to turn up the Queen’s speech on the TV can be one of the first signs of hearing loss.

Hearing loss can be temporary or permanent. It often comes on gradually as we get older, but it can sometimes happen suddenly.

There are many reasons why you could be struggling to hear properly and an Aberdeen audiologist has highlighted some of the causes.

It’s important to get your hearing tested if you have problems

Sudden hearing loss in one ear could be due to earwax, an ear infection or a perforated
eardrum.

But if you’re suffering problems with both ears this could be due to damage from a very loud noise or caused by certain medicines.

And gradual hearing loss in one ear may be due to something inside such as fluid, a bony growth or a build-up of skin cells.

Audiologist Joan Brown, from Duncan and Todd in Aberdeen, says it’s important to get tested if you’re experiencing any problems.

“With every patient, it’s important to listen and understand from them where the main area of difficulty is and be able to identify and relate to the results,” she said.

Noisy environments can be difficult to cope with when you’re experiencing hearing loss.

“This might include something as simple as not hearing the TV as well, or more complex issues such as struggling to hear family members or friends around them, particularly in a crowded or noisy environment such as a Christmas party.”

The NHS lists common signs as difficulty hearing other people clearly and misunderstanding what they say.

Listening to music or watching TV loudly can also highlight problems.

‘Everything is loud these days’

Booking in for a free hearing assessment can help identify any issues.

A specially trained audiologist will ask some medical questions and will also check the health of the patient’s ears.

Although all sudden hearing issues should be investigated by your GP.

Modern hearing aids use the latest of technology and now come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours.

“Much like a lens can be used to show how glasses can improve vision, hearing
aids and wearable technology can show the benefits of using these to the patient,” Joan said.

“Everything is so loud these days, no matter where you go and whether it’s cinema or music, so it’s vital we look after our hearing, just like we would our sight.”

