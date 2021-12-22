Aberdeen audiologist explains why you could be struggling with your hearing over Christmas

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s almost Christmas and with it comes relentless songs on the radio, blaring loud holiday films and endless chatter from visiting relatives.

The festive season can certainly be noisy as well as joyous.

However, having to turn up the Queen’s speech on the TV can be one of the first signs of hearing loss.

Hearing loss can be temporary or permanent. It often comes on gradually as we get older, but it can sometimes happen suddenly.

There are many reasons why you could be struggling to hear properly and an Aberdeen audiologist has highlighted some of the causes.

It’s important to get your hearing tested if you have problems

Sudden hearing loss in one ear could be due to earwax, an ear infection or a perforated

eardrum.

But if you’re suffering problems with both ears this could be due to damage from a very loud noise or caused by certain medicines.

And gradual hearing loss in one ear may be due to something inside such as fluid, a bony growth or a build-up of skin cells.

Audiologist Joan Brown, from Duncan and Todd in Aberdeen, says it’s important to get tested if you’re experiencing any problems.

“With every patient, it’s important to listen and understand from them where the main area of difficulty is and be able to identify and relate to the results,” she said.

“This might include something as simple as not hearing the TV as well, or more complex issues such as struggling to hear family members or friends around them, particularly in a crowded or noisy environment such as a Christmas party.”

The NHS lists common signs as difficulty hearing other people clearly and misunderstanding what they say.

Listening to music or watching TV loudly can also highlight problems.

‘Everything is loud these days’

Booking in for a free hearing assessment can help identify any issues.

A specially trained audiologist will ask some medical questions and will also check the health of the patient’s ears.

Although all sudden hearing issues should be investigated by your GP.

Modern hearing aids use the latest of technology and now come in a variety of shapes, sizes and colours.

“Much like a lens can be used to show how glasses can improve vision, hearing

aids and wearable technology can show the benefits of using these to the patient,” Joan said.

“Everything is so loud these days, no matter where you go and whether it’s cinema or music, so it’s vital we look after our hearing, just like we would our sight.”