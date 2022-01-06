Long Covid: What are the main symptoms, and who is affected?

An error occurred. Please try again.

As new stats show more than 1.3 million people across the UK are reporting long Covid symptoms, we take a look at the most common signs.

While many people who contract the coronavirus recover after with no ill effects, others have been left with major long-term health concerns.

The Office for National Statistics regularly polls people across the country about their Covid status, including how many have had symptoms for at least four weeks after first becoming sick.

It has compiled a list of the 21 most-common side-effects, and an estimate of how many people are experiencing each.

Long Covid: The most common symptoms

The ONS says weakness or tiredness is the most common symptom of long Covid.

Its most recent survey, covering the four weeks to December 6 2021, estimated 649,000 people have been suffering from it.

That equates to 51% of everyone who had long Covid.

More than one-third of respondents said they had a loss of smell or shortness of breath.

And 28% of people reported difficulty concentrating or a loss of taste.

Among the other most common symptoms of long Covid are muscle and head aches, trouble sleeping and memory loss or confusion.

More than one in five people said their daily lives were now affected by anxiety or having a low mood.

The other symptoms listed by the ONS include:

Cough

Vertigo or dizziness

Chest pains

Palpitations

Sore throat

Loss of appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

Fever

Who is most at risk from long Covid?

According to the ONS survey, there are certain demographics more likely to be hit harder by long Covid.

The organisation asked patients if the condition had affected their day-to-day activities a little, a lot, or not at all.

For those who found their daily living was affected “a lot,” there was a higher prevalence among people in these groups:

Aged 35 to 69

Female

White

Living in the most-deprived area

Working in health and social care or education

Living with other health conditions or disability

At the other end of the scale, under-24s had the lowest long Covid prevalence among all age groups.

There were also lower numbers for people working in finance, IT and communications, and the arts and entertainment.