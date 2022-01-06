Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Long Covid: What are the main symptoms, and who is affected?

By James Wyllie
January 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
More than 1.3 million people in the UK are estimated to have long Covid, but what are the most common symptoms?

As new stats show more than 1.3 million people across the UK are reporting long Covid symptoms, we take a look at the most common signs.

While many people who contract the coronavirus recover after with no ill effects, others have been left with major long-term health concerns.

The Office for National Statistics regularly polls people across the country about their Covid status, including how many have had symptoms for at least four weeks after first becoming sick.

It has compiled a list of the 21 most-common side-effects, and an estimate of how many people are experiencing each.

Long Covid: The most common symptoms

The ONS says weakness or tiredness is the most common symptom of long Covid.

Its most recent survey, covering the four weeks to December 6 2021, estimated 649,000 people have been suffering from it.

That equates to 51% of everyone who had long Covid.

More than one-third of respondents said they had a loss of smell or shortness of breath.

And 28% of people reported difficulty concentrating or a loss of taste.

A woman with long Covid sits on a sofa,, covered in a blanket
More than 50% of long Covid sufferers say they’re experiencing a symptom of tiredness or weakness.

Among the other most common symptoms of long Covid are muscle and head aches, trouble sleeping and memory loss or confusion.

More than one in five people said their daily lives were now affected by anxiety or having a low mood.

The other symptoms listed by the ONS include:

  • Cough
  • Vertigo or dizziness
  • Chest pains
  • Palpitations
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • Fever

Who is most at risk from long Covid?

According to the ONS survey, there are certain demographics more likely to be hit harder by long Covid.

A man wearing a face mask stands in the street, holding the side of his head
Around one-quarter of people with long Covid have reported regular headaches as a symptom.

The organisation asked patients if the condition had affected their day-to-day activities a little, a lot, or not at all.

For those who found their daily living was affected “a lot,” there was a higher prevalence among people in these groups:

  • Aged 35 to 69
  • Female
  • White
  • Living in the most-deprived area
  • Working in health and social care or education
  • Living with other health conditions or disability

At the other end of the scale, under-24s had the lowest long Covid prevalence among all age groups.

There were also lower numbers for people working in finance, IT and communications, and the arts and entertainment.

