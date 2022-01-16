‘I worked in hospitals for years, but didn’t appreciate the NHS until it saved my life’: Aberdeen great-grandfather’s praise for staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I worked in hospitals for years, but didn’t appreciate the NHS until it saved my life’: Aberdeen great-grandfather’s praise for staff

By Chloe Irvine
January 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
George McGregor sitting in his chair holding a newspaper
George McGregor wanted to thank the NHS after receiving treatment for prostate cancer and a fast heartbeat. Picture by Scott Baxter

An Aberdeen great-grandfather who worked in hospitals for years has sung the praises of the NHS – saying he didn’t fully appreciate it until it saved his life.

George McGregor, who’s preparing to celebrate his 88th birthday in March, said his “eyes have been opened” by the time he spent in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

After starting a career as a heating engineer in 1949, he later went on to provide various services to hospitals.

But he admits he hadn’t noticed just how gruelling a workload NHS staff face every day until he began experiencing his own health struggles.

‘Paramedics came within 10 minutes’

One morning George woke up with a racing heartbeat and, fearing it was a reaction to some medication he was on, called for an ambulance.

“I got up in the morning, had my shower and I was preparing my breakfast and I just felt a wee bit funny,” he said.

“My heart was beating very, very fast.

“I sat down and stopped what I was doing, but that didn’t work so I phoned the paramedics and they came within 10 minutes at the most.

“The lady checked out my heartbeat and called for a backup ambulance to take me to the hospital.”

Ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson

‘It’s like a military operation’

By the time George underwent a series of tests at A&E, his heartbeat had returned to normal and he was sent home again.

But that evening his pulse began racing once more, and he again reached for the phone.

This time he was given some medication to “reboot” his heart, and was kept in overnight on ward 103, where he witnessed the work ethic of staff first-hand.

George McGregor sitting in his chair at home
George McGregor at his home in Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter

“The nurses made me feel so comfortable,” he said.

“Those people were working so hard, they didn’t seem to have a minute to themselves.

“I was amazed that even with that, everything was so calm, no panic.

“They got on with their jobs and I really had my eyes opened.

“People moan about this and the next, but they should spend three hours in there.

“The whole setup is like a military operation.”

‘I took it for granted’

George also has prostate cancer and wished to express gratitude towards the radiology department he attends for treatment.

“I’ve had my second treatment at the radiology department, the people can’t do enough for you.

“They are so gentle and absolutely amazing.”

Signs you might have prostate cancer

He described the work he once did within medical facilities and feels he didn’t appreciate what was happening around him.

“I used to work a lot in hospitals. I was responsible for the insulation of electrical plumbing, heating, ventilation, but I took it for granted,” he added.

“Not for two minutes did I consider the way they keep it going.

“It’s astonishing how these places and people are working.”

