‘I worked in hospitals for years, but didn’t appreciate the NHS until it saved my life’: Aberdeen great-grandfather’s praise for staff

An error occurred. Please try again.

An Aberdeen great-grandfather who worked in hospitals for years has sung the praises of the NHS – saying he didn’t fully appreciate it until it saved his life.

George McGregor, who’s preparing to celebrate his 88th birthday in March, said his “eyes have been opened” by the time he spent in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

After starting a career as a heating engineer in 1949, he later went on to provide various services to hospitals.

But he admits he hadn’t noticed just how gruelling a workload NHS staff face every day until he began experiencing his own health struggles.

‘Paramedics came within 10 minutes’

One morning George woke up with a racing heartbeat and, fearing it was a reaction to some medication he was on, called for an ambulance.

“I got up in the morning, had my shower and I was preparing my breakfast and I just felt a wee bit funny,” he said.

“My heart was beating very, very fast.

“I sat down and stopped what I was doing, but that didn’t work so I phoned the paramedics and they came within 10 minutes at the most.

“The lady checked out my heartbeat and called for a backup ambulance to take me to the hospital.”

‘It’s like a military operation’

By the time George underwent a series of tests at A&E, his heartbeat had returned to normal and he was sent home again.

But that evening his pulse began racing once more, and he again reached for the phone.

This time he was given some medication to “reboot” his heart, and was kept in overnight on ward 103, where he witnessed the work ethic of staff first-hand.

“The nurses made me feel so comfortable,” he said.

“Those people were working so hard, they didn’t seem to have a minute to themselves.

“I was amazed that even with that, everything was so calm, no panic.

“They got on with their jobs and I really had my eyes opened.

“People moan about this and the next, but they should spend three hours in there.

“The whole setup is like a military operation.”

‘I took it for granted’

George also has prostate cancer and wished to express gratitude towards the radiology department he attends for treatment.

“I’ve had my second treatment at the radiology department, the people can’t do enough for you.

“They are so gentle and absolutely amazing.”

He described the work he once did within medical facilities and feels he didn’t appreciate what was happening around him.

“I used to work a lot in hospitals. I was responsible for the insulation of electrical plumbing, heating, ventilation, but I took it for granted,” he added.

“Not for two minutes did I consider the way they keep it going.

“It’s astonishing how these places and people are working.”

Read more:

‘I’m the luckiest woman alive – thanks to the NHS’

ARI staff raise hundreds of pounds for crucial cancer research

Russell Brand thanks doctor for saving mother’s life as stars celebrate the NHS