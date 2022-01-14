Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Four in five stroke victims ‘weren’t aware’ they were at risk

By James Wyllie
January 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 9:26 am
A heart and a stethoscope
Around four in five stroke survivors didn't realise they were at risk, a new survey has found.

Four in five stroke survivors “didn’t realise” they were at risk, according to a new survey, as Scots are encouraged to make just one change to improve their health.

Research has been released to mark Stroke Prevention Day, which centres on the UK’s fourth-largest cause of death.

A stroke occurs when the blood flow to the brain is cut off – potentially leading to life-changing or life-ending consequences.

And, while some are unavoidable, it’s thought around 90% are linked to people’s lifestyles.

Reducing the risk of a stroke

A survey by Stroke Association found 90% of survivors say, given the chance, they’d go back in time to tell their younger selves to change their habits.

Of these, nearly half said they’d encourage themselves to reduce their daily stress levels.

The Stroke Association is encouraging people to make one small change and lower their risk of a stroke
The Stroke Association is encouraging people to make one small change and lower their risk of a stroke

Meanwhile 42% said they’d keep a closer eye on their blood pressure, and 34% said they’d exercise more.

The study also found:

  • 32% would set a weight loss target
  • 24% would stop smoking, and 21% would drink less alcohol
  • 20% would lower their salt intake
  • 19% would monitor their high cholesterol

The charity’s research also found that, since suffering a stroke, 90% of survivors have made healthier changes to their lifestyles.

It said this can prove vital, as around 40% of people can go on to suffer a second attack.

‘I wish I’d known just how important it was’

Alexander Mackenzie, 61, suffered a stroke in 2020 and was told it was very likely due to his high blood pressure.

It took him two months of work to regain his ability to walk, and a further two before his speech returned to normal.

Alexander Mackenzie, 61, hadn't realised he was putting himself at risk of a stroke.
Alexander Mackenzie, 61, hadn’t realised he was putting himself at risk of a stroke.

“Looking back, I drank too much – nearly every night,” he said.

“And now, having gone through the shock of a stroke, I have given up drinking completely and it’s had a major impact on my health.

“I regret the amount I drank. My lifestyle was getting in the way of a good life and, in a sense, my body ‘gave up’.

“Knowing what I do now, I wish I’d known just how important managing your blood pressure is and taking steps to reduce your risk of stroke.”

‘Desperate’ plea to change our ways

John Watson, Stroke Association’s associate director for Scotland, said: Many people simply don’t realise they are at risk and that’s something that we as a charity desperately want to put right.

“The effects of a stroke can be life-changing for you and your family, so why not do all you can to avoid one?

“However, we know that it isn’t always easy, so pick something that’s manageable for you.

“Aim to stick with it for an initial three months and, if you can do that, you’re more likely to form a regular habit.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]