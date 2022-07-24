Health: 5 at home ways to soothe a sore throat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Health: 5 at home ways to soothe a sore throat

By Prudence Wade
July 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
There are a number of things you can try to relieve the symptoms of a sore throat.
There are a number of things you can try to relieve the symptoms of a sore throat.

A sore throat could be the main symptom of coronavirus.

The Zoe Covid study has collated the top 20 symptoms reported in the last week by 17,500 people who tested positive, with 58% of people reporting a sore throat.

A headache came next (49%), followed by a blocked nose, a cough with no phlegm, and a runny nose (all at 40%).

It feels different from the start of the pandemic, when symptoms like a fever and a loss of smell were seen as some of the most characteristic signs of Covid.

Professor Tim Spector, Zoe scientific co-founder and lead scientist on the Zoe Health Study, said: “Covid is still rampant in the population. Zoe Health Study data shows that there were over 350,000 daily Covid cases this week – a new record for the UK.

“So much so that if you have any cold-like symptoms at the moment it’s nearly twice as likely to be Covid as a cold. Even if people have had a past infection and are fully vaccinated, people are still catching it.”

Sore throats can be very unpleasant and painful.

Even if you don’t have Covid, a sore throat can strike at any time – perhaps you’ve come down with a summer cold, or been overexerting your throat at a festival.

While a scratchy throat isn’t the end of the world – if it progresses to anything worse and you have concerns, consult your GP – it can still be pretty painful and annoying.

Is there anything you can do at home to ease a sore throat?

Gargle salt water then spit it out

“Salt water is a simple home remedy anyone can try,” advises Dr Deborah Lee, of Dr Fox Online Pharmacy.

“Simply mix one teaspoon of salt with a few inches of warm water, stir to dissolve, and gargle slowly. Try and keep the salt water in contact with the sore area for as long as you can, as the salt has a local anti-inflammatory action.”

Suck ice cubes, ice lollies or ice cream

This tip coincides nicely with the warmer weather, because chances are you’ve already stocked up on ice lollies to help keep yourself cool. But how can it help with a sore throat?

“Lowering the body temperature has been shown in many medical studies to reduce inflammation,” suggests Lee.

“The effect of the cold lowers the production of proinflammatory cytokines (chemical messengers that give the signals for inflammation) and other inflammatory markers. Less inflammation means less discomfort.”

As well as being tasty, an ice lolly can reduce your body temperature.

Have some honey

Lee cites a 2020 review of 14 clinical studies which “concluded that honey is useful in treating symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections”, she says.

“Honey has been shown to have antibacterial and antiviral properties. It also works as an anti-inflammatory… And is also a powerful antioxidant.”

Lee’s advice? “Simply mix two teaspoons of honey with hot water, stir to dissolve, and sip it slowly. Or you can mix it with lemon juice, to also give a boost of vitamin C.”

Honey and hot water can soothe a sore throat.

Take a hot shower

This one might not be the most appealing thing to do in a heatwave, but it could help ease your sore throat. Lee says cranking up the temperature of your shower “helps moisturise the throat and nasal passages through inhalation of the steam”.

“If your throat is dry, this causes evaporation of water from the mouth and throat and makes your throat feel scratchy and irritating. Humidified air, such as steam, can be very soothing. You may want to humidify the house too, which you can do simply by positioning bowls of water around the room, especially on or near radiators.”

Try menthol throat lozenges

If you have any menthol throat lozenges knocking about, now’s the time to dig them out. “Menthol is made by combining eucalyptus and peppermint oils, and can soothe a sore throat and help reduce a cough,” says Lee.

“It works by desensitising specific pain receptors in the back of the throat, resulting in numbness.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]