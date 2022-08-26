‘I didn’t know I had Lyme disease – then I fell so ill I crashed my car’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I didn’t know I had Lyme disease – then I fell so ill I crashed my car’

By Chloe Irvine
August 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Lynn Munro felt like she had the flu and couldn't think straight - she hadn't considered the possibility of Lyme disease.
Lynn Munro felt like she had the flu and couldn't think straight - she hadn't considered the possibility of Lyme disease.

At first, Highland ranger Lynn Munro presumed she had the “expedition blues” following a life-changing trip to Peru.

The 30-year-old former mountain guide returned home from a visit to South America in 2017.

She’d been working hard for years, and it seemed to have caught up to her with a low mood and flu-like symptoms.

Lynn planting trees beneath a double rainbow
Lynn planting trees beneath a double rainbow

But the fog failed to lift, and her condition deteriorated further.

It was having an ever-greater impact on her life – and one day she realised things needed to change.

‘I just couldn’t think straight’

“I had a car accident for the first time in my life on a very easy bit of road,” she recalled.

“I couldn’t piece it together, I was exhausted.

“I’d gone to the doctor with cognitive problems, I just couldn’t think straight.”

Lynn had blood taken and, a few weeks later, she was told she had Lyme disease.

She later realised she’d likely been bitten by a tick during a trek along the Great Glen Way – something of a hotspot for the blood-sucking insects.

“There was no part of me that thought it was Lyme disease (when I first fell ill),” she said

One of the tell-tale signs of Lyme disease is a large rash, radiating from the tick bite in the shape of a bullseye or target.

Lyme disease patients often have a large bullseye-shaped rash after being bitten by an infected tick.

“But not everyone has the bullseye rash, that wasn’t something I presented with,” Lynn added.

“Looking back I did have sort of an eczema rash on my neck – and I had been bitten around there and on my back.”

Still affected by Lyme disease five years on

Though her symptoms of Lyme disease have lessened over time, Lynn admits it still affects her to this day.

She explained: “My body cannot cope with other illnesses, it has definitely lowered my tolerance to catching other viruses and infections.

“I contracted Covid in June, so for the last two months I’ve had to take it easy and get lots of sleep.

“I used to be someone who could live on five hours of sleep, but that just can’t happen anymore, I need eight to 10 at a minimum.

“You have warning signs that you perhaps need to watch yourself, maybe fatigue is building, I’ve got much better at recognising when to say no.”

‘Lyme disease lit a fire inside me’

At the end of 2018, Lynn was suffering a relapse of her illness, with a wisdom tooth infection “raging” inside her body.

But, through sheer fluke, her entire life changed once again.

“I can’t express how mentally low I was,” she said.

“This night I was feeling awful, it was a full moon and I went for a walk on the beach, I could barely walk a mile.

“I went on the computer really late and you couldn’t write (what happened next).

“I accidentally clicked on a tab with the Cape Wrath marathon and there was one place left,” she recalled.

Lynn wanted to push herself after contracting Lyme disease so signed up for the Cape Wrath marathon.
Lynn wanted to push herself after contracting Lyme disease so signed up for the Cape Wrath marathon.

“I booked it there and then, and I messaged an amazing friend of mine who has trained me for half marathons.

“I said ‘I can’t even run a mile, but we’ve got until May and I want to run 26’.

“I remember I messaged somebody else who said ‘what if you fail?’ and that just lit this fire in me.

“If we all thought like that, we’d never do anything.”

‘Life changing moment’

Lynn stuck to her word and completed the marathon, finishing in Sandwood Bay, in the very far north-west, where she now works as a ranger to protect the area’s wildlife.

“I felt so free of my own imprisonment,” she said.

“Wild places mean so much to me because they don’t judge you, you’re completely free of societal expectation.

Lynn out on a hike.

“I’d freed all expectations because I’d exceeded them, it really was a life changing moment,” she added.

For information and support regarding Lyme disease, visit Lyme Disease UK’s website at lymediseaseuk.com

Read more:

I’ve been bitten by a tick – what do I do?

New Highland-led initiative aims to improve diagnosis of Lyme disease

Lyme disease warning: How tiny ticks can cause lifelong symptoms

