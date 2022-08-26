Hundreds of new Aberdeen city centre homes thanks to controversial scrapping of affordable housing rule By Ben Hendry August 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 11:48 am 0 The Denburh House development came after the Aberdeen affordable housing waiver was introduced. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike 0 Aberdeenshire Courage model who fought cancer is cycling 100 miles for charity that always… 0 Remembering our favourite Aberdonian dogs on International Dog Day 0 'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay… 0 Brenda Page murder accused's lawyer withdraws from case at 11th hour Bin strikes spread with more refuse workers taking to picket lines to protest over… 0 'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address… 0 Historic Lonach Highland Games returns with 'healthy blast of pipes and dram' to welcome… Financial worker flipped car while driving drunk in Aberdeen Should Aberdeen FC legend Willie Miller be given the freedom of the city? 1 More from Press and Journal Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic 0 Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move 'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot 0 Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window 0 'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…