Had your Covid or flu jab yet? Vaccination drop-ins open across Grampian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vaccination drop-in centres will be opening across Grampian next week.

From Monday, adults who are eligible for a flu or Covid jab will be able to go to any clinic without making an appointment.

The decision to operate a drop-in centre was made after everyone eligible was offered appointments.

It is hoped drop-ins will enable people who were unwell or otherwise unable to attend to come along.

Who is eligible for a Covid or flu vaccine?

The following adults may be eligible:

Anyone aged 50 and over.

Anyone who is pregnant.

Anyone working in health & social care (flu jab) and frontline healthcare staff (Covid jab).

Anyone who is an unpaid carer.

Anyone aged 16-64 who has a health condition that puts them at greater risk.

Anyone who lives with someone who is immunocompromised.

Pauline Merchant, the clinical lead nurse for the vaccination programme, said: “I would encourage anyone eligible for either – or both – of these jabs to come along and boost their protection.

“No one wants to have their festive plans ruined by illness.”

Where are the vaccination clinics?

The vaccination clinics are located at:

Aberdeen City – Vaccination Centre (former John Lewis)

– Vaccination Centre (former John Lewis) Stonehaven – Stonehaven Vaccination Centre.

– Stonehaven Vaccination Centre. Banchory – Scolty Day Centre

– Scolty Day Centre Inverurie – Garioch Vaccination Centre

– Garioch Vaccination Centre Huntly – Huntly Vaccination Centre

– Huntly Vaccination Centre Peterhead – Peterhead Vaccination Centre

– Peterhead Vaccination Centre Fraserburgh – Lower Dalrymple Hall

– Lower Dalrymple Hall Macduff – Macduff Vaccination Centre

– Macduff Vaccination Centre Elgin – Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre

– Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre Aberdeen – Airyhall Vaccination Centre and Bridge of Don Vaccination Centre

All clinics are open Monday to Friday.

Elgin is also open on Saturday, and Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre is open seven days a week.

But parents of children aged two to five are encouraged to book beforehand to ensure staff have the correct flu vaccine available.

School pupils who missed their flu vaccination can also book in.

To find out more information, visit the NHS Grampian vaccine website.