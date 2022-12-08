Inverness councillors in furious – and emotional – row over £72,000 ‘spent on tinsel while people can’t afford to put food on the table’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An emotional row erupted at the full Highland Council today as councillors exchanged jibes over Christmas spending in Inverness.

The row centred on whether Inverness committee was right to spend an extra £72,000 on Christmas decorations, instead of diverting the money to alleviate poverty.

Councillor Alasdair Christie brought the “ludicrous” decision to the attention of the full Highland Council.

“At a time when we’re cancelling non-essential repairs on council housing, we’re buying additional Christmas trees,” he said.

“At a time when families are struggling to put clothes on their children, we’re spending on new robes for the Provost.

“And at a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, we’re spending money on baubles and tinsel and novelty items.

“This is just not right. The people of the city are struggling – the people of Highland are struggling.”

Mr Christie tabled a motion reminding Inverness councillors to take account of poverty and not make decisions “to feel ashamed of”.

However, administration councillors hit back hard.

City leader Ian Brown said the council had already increased the winter payments fund to £150 and donated thousands to Blythswood. “That’s not an administration not caring,” he said.

Others accused Mr Christie of political point scoring.

Feelings ran high throughout the debate, with members shouting and even walking out.

After a lengthy discussion, members voted down Mr Christie’s motion.

How did we get here?

The row started with a meeting of Inverness city and area committee on November 4.

Members were due to make a series of decisions on how to spend the remaining funds in the Inverness common good fund. The fund showed an underspend of £132,000. It also featured several areas of discretionary spend – budgets that are available but not essential.

Reports for the meeting recommended that councillors increase the winter payments fund to £150 and then decide whether to repurpose the discretionary budget lines.

This included a £72,000 discretionary budget for Inverness Christmas lights.

However, Provost Glynis Sinclair proposed to agree only the winter payments item. She proposed cancelling the rest of the meeting due to financial uncertainty, including inflation and the forthcoming Scottish budget.

Opposition members accused the administration of trying to avoid scrutiny, but lost a vote to continue with the meeting. It ended after 20 minutes.

Mr Christie said he then tried to stop the council from spending any of the £72,000 until after the committee could meet again on November 24.

But the administration said that members democratically agreed the common good fund budget in February, and spending would continue.

They confirmed today that most of the £72,000 went on Christmas decorations, with £500 returning to committee coffers.

Administration says Inverness wants some Christmas cheer

There were two separate issues playing out in the emotional debate.

The first, a procedural one. Should issues that are devolved to local area committees play out at a meeting of the full Highland Council?

Leader Raymond Bremner said no – even if members don’t agree with a specific decision, it’s a matter for that committee. He said the spending row should “go back to Inverness”.

Mr Christie countered that all members of the Highland Council are responsible for how the common good fund is spent – and if Mr Bremner doesn’t like that, he can always resign.

The ill temper continued. Councillor Michael Cameron said he was “appalled” by the attitude of Mr Christie and other Inverness members. He said the winter payments item was agreed, and some festive cheer was to be welcomed.

“This is descending into a political morass to score points,” he said. “I’m shocked at the people bringing this up.”

Mr Cameron then stormed out of the debate, but later returned and issued an emotional apology to members.

Convener Bill Lobban frequently reminded members to stay calm, and treat each other with respect.

Committee was ‘mugged’

Mr Christie defended the charge of political point scoring. He said he had lobbied for years against what he viewed as frivolous spending. “This is not for the common good during a cost of living crisis,” he added.

Several Inverness members agreed. Duncan Macpherson blasted the spending decision, saying: “My constituents know what nothing looks like. Nothing is what’s in their fridge. It’s what’s in their larder.”

Mr Macpherson said it looks to the public as if their representatives dropped the ball.

Helen Crawford added: “It’s not perception, it’s reality. This money was spent on wreaths.”

Isabelle Mackenzie even said the committee was “mugged”.

‘A local issue for local members’

However, Mr Brown repeatedly defended the spending plan. “This item should not be here today,” he said. “It’s a local issue and it should be taken by the local committee and heard by the local members, not the full council.

“The budget – including the allocation for festive lights – was agreed by the city committee as part of its budget setting in February.

“The budget for this year is £100,000. There has been no vote to change this at any committee.

“The current committed sum is £71,500 leaving £500 available for reallocating.”

Mr Brown then tabled an amendment to Mr Christie’s motion, stating that the Inverness Christmas budget is a matter for Inverness committee.

Voting largely went down political lines, with Mr Christie’s motion defeated 38-26, and four abstentions.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE