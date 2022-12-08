Inverness councillors in furious – and emotional – row over £72,000 ‘spent on tinsel while people can’t afford to put food on the table’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness councillors in furious – and emotional – row over £72,000 ‘spent on tinsel while people can’t afford to put food on the table’

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 3:50 pm
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

An emotional row erupted at the full Highland Council today as councillors exchanged jibes over Christmas spending in Inverness.

The row centred on whether Inverness committee was right to spend an extra £72,000 on Christmas decorations, instead of diverting the money to alleviate poverty.

Councillor Alasdair Christie brought the “ludicrous” decision to the attention of the full Highland Council.

“At a time when we’re cancelling non-essential repairs on council housing, we’re buying additional Christmas trees,” he said.

“At a time when families are struggling to put clothes on their children, we’re spending on new robes for the Provost.

“And at a time when people are struggling to put food on the table, we’re spending money on baubles and tinsel and novelty items.

“This is just not right. The people of the city are struggling – the people of Highland are struggling.”

Councillor Alasdair Christie wanted to use common good fund money to ease the cost of living crisis.

Mr Christie tabled a motion reminding Inverness councillors to take account of poverty and not make decisions “to feel ashamed of”.

However, administration councillors hit back hard.

City leader Ian Brown said the council had already increased the winter payments fund to £150 and donated thousands to Blythswood. “That’s not an administration not caring,” he said.

Others accused Mr Christie of political point scoring.

Feelings ran high throughout the debate, with members shouting and even walking out.

After a lengthy discussion, members voted down Mr Christie’s motion.

How did we get here?

The row started with a meeting of Inverness city and area committee on November 4.

Members were due to make a series of decisions on how to spend the remaining funds in the Inverness common good fund. The fund showed an underspend of £132,000. It also featured several areas of discretionary spend – budgets that are available but not essential.

Reports for the meeting recommended that councillors increase the winter payments fund to £150 and then decide whether to repurpose the discretionary budget lines.

This included a £72,000 discretionary budget for Inverness Christmas lights.

However, Provost Glynis Sinclair proposed to agree only the winter payments item. She proposed cancelling the rest of the meeting due to financial uncertainty, including inflation and the forthcoming Scottish budget.

Provost Glynis Sinclair Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Opposition members accused the administration of trying to avoid scrutiny, but lost a vote to continue with the meeting. It ended after 20 minutes.

Mr Christie said he then tried to stop the council from spending any of the £72,000 until after the committee could meet again on November 24.

But the administration said that members democratically agreed the common good fund budget in February, and spending would continue.

They confirmed today that most of the £72,000 went on Christmas decorations, with £500 returning to committee coffers.

Administration says Inverness wants some Christmas cheer

There were two separate issues playing out in the emotional debate.

The first, a procedural one. Should issues that are devolved to local area committees play out at a meeting of the full Highland Council?

Leader Raymond Bremner said no – even if members don’t agree with a specific decision, it’s a matter for that committee. He said the spending row should “go back to Inverness”.

Mr Christie countered that all members of the Highland Council are responsible for how the common good fund is spent – and if Mr Bremner doesn’t like that, he can always resign.

The ill temper continued. Councillor Michael Cameron said he was “appalled” by the attitude of Mr Christie and other Inverness members. He said the winter payments item was agreed, and some festive cheer was to be welcomed.

“This is descending into a political morass to score points,” he said. “I’m shocked at the people bringing this up.”

Mr Cameron then stormed out of the debate, but later returned and issued an emotional apology to members.

Convener Bill Lobban frequently reminded members to stay calm, and treat each other with respect.

Committee was ‘mugged’

Mr Christie defended the charge of political point scoring. He said he had lobbied for years against what he viewed as frivolous spending. “This is not for the common good during a cost of living crisis,” he added.

Several Inverness members agreed. Duncan Macpherson blasted the spending decision, saying: “My constituents know what nothing looks like. Nothing is what’s in their fridge. It’s what’s in their larder.”

Councillors ultimately agreed the Christmas lights row was a matter for Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Macpherson said it looks to the public as if their representatives dropped the ball.

Helen Crawford added: “It’s not perception, it’s reality. This money was spent on wreaths.”

Isabelle Mackenzie even said the committee was “mugged”.

‘A local issue for local members’

However, Mr Brown repeatedly defended the spending plan. “This item should not be here today,” he said. “It’s a local issue and it should be taken by the local committee and heard by the local members, not the full council.

“The budget – including the allocation for festive lights – was agreed by the city committee as part of its budget setting in February.

“The budget for this year is £100,000. There has been no vote to change this at any committee.

“The current committed sum is £71,500 leaving £500 available for reallocating.”

Mr Brown then tabled an amendment to Mr Christie’s motion, stating that the Inverness Christmas budget is a matter for Inverness committee.

Voting largely went down political lines, with Mr Christie’s motion defeated 38-26, and four abstentions.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
As the Ironworks closure edges nearer, who will step up to fill the gap…

Most Read

1
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Inverness councillors were divided over a decision to spend £72k on Christmas decorations instead of poverty relief. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented