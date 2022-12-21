Superheroes power-up sick kids’ days with Aberdeen hospital abseil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Superheroes have taken to the sky – technically – to help bring the north-east’s sick kids some Christmas cheer.

Staff from energy firm Worley braved the cold to abseil down the side of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital this afternoon.

Dressed as comic book favourites Spider-Man and Superman, they took the time to wave at youngsters – and even high-five them through the glass.

It was organised by children’s charity The Archie Foundation, which has worked with families across the north of Scotland for 22 years.

We banged our fists on the newsroom desks, demanding: “We want pictures of Spider-Man.”

Thankfully, staff photographer Wullie Marr was able to capture the magical moments.

Lynne Brooks, partnership manager at The Archie Foundation said: “We are so thrilled that Worley decided to support us in this way this Christmas.

“It was incredibly special to see the reactions on all the children’s faces when Spider-Man and Superman descended.

“We love it when a corporate comes up with a really creative idea and with a bit of work we have managed to pull it off, which is fantastic.

“A big thank you to Worley and NHS Grampian Estates for helping us to ensure this spectacle came together. All of the families in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital have had an amazing afternoon.”