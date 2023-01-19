First look: More patients will get surgery in Aberdeen following £8m Albyn Hospital expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

First look: More patients will get surgery in Aberdeen following £8m Albyn Hospital expansion

By Charlotte Thomson
January 19, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 12:20 pm
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

A new theatre is being built at a city hospital to keep up with increased demand for surgery.

Bets Welman, executive director of Albyn Hospital, says rising numbers of patients are now requiring fast access for treatments.

And medics are now working every day of the week to catch up with a backlog of patients at the facility.

Like all other hospitals, staff faced restrictions with only emergency procedures allowed to be carried out during the start of the pandemic.

The new theatre is part of an ambitious £8m renovation project currently underway at the hospital.

There will be four operating theatres in the building when the construction work is complete.

Albyn Hospital expansion: How will it benefit patients?

Bets Welman and director of clinical services Karen Benton on the site of the Albyn Hospital expansion with construction now underway.
Bets Welman and director of clinical services Karen Benton on the site of the Albyn Hospital expansion with construction now underway. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The first phase has just been completed in the imaging department with fully digital equipment installed.

The new equipment will give radiologists a clearer picture of their patients’ medical conditions.

There are also plans to bring in a new CT scanner later in the year with enhanced technology giving more in-depth cardiac investigations.

This will reduce the need for some patients to undergo invasive procedures to check their valves and arteries for signs of heart disease.

Meanwhile a minor procedure room has been created in the imaging department which will help free up more slots in main theatres.

Radiographer Laura McKessick, Senior Theatre Practitioner Lynsey Masson and Senior Radiographer Rebecca Menzies in the new Minor Procedure Room.
Radiographer Laura McKessick, Senior Theatre Practitioner Lynsey Masson and Senior Radiographer Rebecca Menzies in the new Minor Procedure Room. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Smaller procedures such as carpal tunnel release or the removal of skin lesions can now be treated in the smaller theatre instead.

“This facility is a fully equipped minor theatre which is ideal for day procedures carried out under local anaesthetic or sedation,” Bets explains.

“Patients can walk in and walk out for the appropriate procedures, or alternatively, stay a few hours in the comfort of a private day case room as part of their recovery.”

The new fully digital radiography equipment which is more efficient with X-rays processed instantly giving radiologists a clearer picture of a patient's condition.
The new fully digital radiography equipment which is more efficient with X-rays processed instantly giving radiologists a clearer picture of a patient’s condition. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bets highlights that staff are keen to make services more convenient for people looking for a quick hospital stay and less time away from their busy home or work life.

“It also frees up space in our main theatre facilities where these procedures would have previously been undertaken which ultimately speeds up the waiting time for inpatient procedures,” she added.

Three new en-suite patient bedrooms will also be created along with seven patient day case rooms.

Can you just book yourself in for a CT scan?

More than 8,000 patients a year receive treatment at the hospital with 40% of its work relating to orthopaedic patients.

Many of these patients are booked in for hip and knee replacements.

And patients requiring general surgery for the the likes of gall bladder problems and hernias are also coming through the hospital doors.

Director of Clinical Services Karen Benton and Bets Welman looking over the Albyn Hospital expansion plans.
Director of Clinical Services Karen Benton and Bets Welman looking over the Albyn Hospital expansion plans. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A wide range of tests and health checks are available at the hospital, which is part of the Circle Health Group.

However, some diagnostic tests, such as CT scans can only be referred by a patient’s GP due to strict national regulations.

Will they need more staff?

Bets says more staff will be working at the hospital once the Albyn Hospital expansion is complete.

“We are proud to be a part of the community in Aberdeen and to support patients, clinicians and practitioners locally and further afield,” she says.

“The current expansion project will create the opportunity for long waiting new consultants to join our team and patients to access private healthcare quicker and reduce waiting times for their procedures.”

Bets Welman, Operations Manager Euan McIntyre and Director of Clinical Services Karen Benton at the front of the hospital
From left, Bets Welman, Operations Manager Euan McIntyre and Director of Clinical Services Karen Benton at the front of the hospital which will also have a new main entrance created. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

The rate of flu admissions to hospitals in England has dropped sharply (Peter Byrne/PA)
Flu hospital admissions drop sharply in fresh sign infections have peaked
Health has improved across England and Wales over the past decade, latest census data suggests (PA)
Health better across England and Wales in past decade, census data suggests
Research found firefighters in Scotland are more likely to die from cancer, heart attacks and strokes than the general population (PA)
Ministers urged to act after research finds firefighters more at risk of cancer
Dame Arlene Phillips and Vicky McClure deliver an open letter to 10 Downing Street (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Line Of Duty star warns Government that dementia research is being ‘neglected’
LloydsPharmacy will pull its 237 pharmacy sites within Sainsbury’s shops (Alamy/PA)
LloydsPharmacy to axe outlets within Sainsbury’s supermarkets
Hospitals are continuing to see near-record numbers of medically fit patients stuck in beds (James Manning/PA)
Hospitals see near-record numbers of medically-fit patients stuck in beds
A nurse prepares flu vaccine jabs at a drive-thru flu clinic at Little France, Edinburgh (PA)
Number of flu patients in hospitals in England falls by more than a third
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) chief executive Pat Cullen joins RCN members on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London, as nurses take industrial action over pay. Picture date: Thursday January 19, 2023.
Nurses and ambulance workers continue strikes in England and Wales
The fashion evolution of global megastar Jennifer Lopez (James Arnold/Jennifer Graylock/PA)
The fashion evolution of global megastar Jennifer Lopez
Placards placed against a wall in Whitehall, London, during the nurses strike, against the Bill on minimum service levels during strikes. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)
Nursing strike enters second day as health leaders prepare for biggest walkout

Most Read

1
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Staff inside the new Minor Procedure Room in the hospital which will help more people get access to surgery. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented