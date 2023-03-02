‘Stretched to breaking point’: NHS pressures causing sick days to soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Stretched to breaking point’: NHS pressures causing sick days to soar

By James Wyllie
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 8:03 am
Tess White says stressed-out staff are at 'breaking point' amid pressures on the NHS. Absence rates and sick days at NHS Grampian are increasing.
Image: Scottish Conservatives

Pressures within the NHS are continuing to take their toll on worn-out staff “reaching breaking point”, with absence rates soaring in Grampian.

The number of coughs, colds and flu cases reported in the last two years have nearly doubled, according to new figures.

Absence numbers for stomach problems, respiratory illnesses and back problems have all shot up.

Time off work for anxiety, stress, depression and other mental health issues have also increased.

The most common illnesses affecting stressed-out staff

In 2020, a total of 16,051 absences were recorded across NHS Grampian, covering all staff including frontline workers, support services, admin and senior managers.

Last year, it rocketed by more than 40% to 22,668 instances.

The most prevalent cause was cold, coughs and flu – at 3,680 – followed by gastro-intestinal problems at 3,469.

Headaches or migraines, back problems and psychiatric illnesses were also more common than in previous years.

In total, 11,875 staff needed at least one sick day last year – up from 9,465 in 2020.
The health board currently employs around 17,000 people.

The figures, obtained via freedom of information legislation, show an increase in the number of NHS Grampian requesting time off work for poor mental health.

Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is one of many NHS Grampian hospitals affected. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

In 2020, a total of 1,367 people logged at least one absence for anxiety, stress, depression or other psychiatric illnesses.

Last year this had increased to 1,441 – approximately 10% of the entire workforce.

North-east MSP and Scottish Conservative shadow public health minister Tess White said it’s “no exaggeration to say NHS Grampian is facing its worst crisis in decades.”

Absences rising ‘at an alarming rate’

She wants the Scottish Government to give the health board more funding and support to recruit more staff.

“Exhausted staff such as nurses and midwives are being stretched so much that their mental health has now reached breaking point,” she said.

“Cold, cough and flu absences have almost doubled at an alarming rate and continue to be exacerbated by admissions and staff sickness due to Covid.

“Over-worked nurses and midwives rightly feel taken for granted because of the intolerable conditions this SNP Government are forcing them to work under.”

And she added: “The system is hanging together by a thread – and so is the health of our dedicated staff who go beyond the call of duty on a daily basis.”

We made repeated attempts over several days to contact the Scottish Government for comment in response to Ms White’s claims.

