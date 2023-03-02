Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Food Plus has received a cash boost as part of the new Moray Council budget.

The charity aims to alleviate food poverty in the Moray area.

They previously received £20,000 from the local authority’s cost-of-living group.

The group was set up because of the large number of motions raised by councillors relating to the cost-of-living crisis.

Now the Elgin-based service will be awarded a further £20,000.

This comes after Moray councillors backed a budget which include amendments proposed by the Labour group.

They included the Moray Food Plus funding, a £5,000 grant towards earthquake relief and £50,000 to improve road safety.

Charity has helped around 10,000 families in a year

Moray Food Plus project manager Mairi McCallum said: “Any support is always appreciated by us.

“Thanks very much for the funding.

“The demand is always there and we are working really hard to help people as much as possible.

“We will have helped around 10,000 families between April 2022 and March 2023.”

What projects do Moray Food Plus run?

Moray Food Plus has various projects ongoing.

They include a mobile pantry which hits the road across rural communities to improve access to food for villages and towns.

Last April, they launched the service.

Big Blue is a zero waste project funded by The Robertson Trust and National Lottery Community Fund Improving Lives.

The idea for the project was sparked before the pandemic after the charity’s poverty action plan revealed that food prices in rural villages and towns like Tomintoul tended to be higher than larger towns such as Elgin.

Watch our visit as the mobile pantry was launched:

