Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Moray Council budget: Moray Food Plus welcomes £20,000 boost

By Sean McAngus
March 2, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 2, 2023, 10:23 am
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Moray Food Plus manager Mairi McCallum. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Moray Food Plus has received a cash boost as part of the new Moray Council budget.

The charity aims to alleviate food poverty in the Moray area.

They previously received £20,000 from the local authority’s cost-of-living group.

The group was set up because of the large number of motions raised by councillors relating to the cost-of-living crisis.

Moray Food Plus in Elgin High Street. David Mackay/DC Thomson

Now the Elgin-based service will be awarded a further £20,000.

This comes after Moray councillors backed a budget which include amendments proposed by the Labour group.

They included the Moray Food Plus funding, a £5,000 grant towards earthquake relief and £50,000 to improve road safety.

Charity has helped around 10,000 families in a year

Moray Food Plus project manager Mairi McCallum said: “Any support is always appreciated by us.

“Thanks very much for the funding.

“The demand is always there and we are working really hard to help people as much as possible.

“We will have helped around 10,000 families between April 2022 and March 2023.”

Mairi McCallum, project manager and volunteer development officer Gillian Pirie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What projects do Moray Food Plus run?

Moray Food Plus has various projects ongoing.

They include a mobile pantry which hits the road across rural communities to improve access to food for villages and towns.

Last April, they launched the service.

Moray Food Plus launches Big Blue, their mobile pantry to reach the outlying areas of Moray. Moray Food Plus Project Manager Mairi McCallum and Andy Bentley, Pantry Development Officer.

Big Blue is a zero waste project funded by The Robertson Trust and National Lottery Community Fund Improving Lives.

The idea for the project was sparked before the pandemic after the charity’s poverty action plan revealed that food prices in rural villages and towns like Tomintoul tended to be higher than larger towns such as Elgin.

Watch our visit as the mobile pantry was launched:

Are you interested in all the latest news and updates from Elgin? If so, why not join our new Facebook group.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man 'let down by our healthcare system'
5% increase for council tax in Moray. Image: Chris Donnan/ Design team
Moray Council tax rise: How much will it cost me?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
Classic bar counter with bottles in blurred background
Majority of Highlands tourism businesses are three months away from running out of cash…
Budget agreed for Moray Council. Image: Design team
'Collegiate' approach secures minority Conservative administration's budget for Moray Council
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
'There's so much opportunity here': Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Bree admitted being concerned in the supplying of Cocaine Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Ross Bree . N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/02/2023
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Lewis McKay, Fraser Troup, Leah McKay and Emily Hector attended the launch in Keith today. Image: Jason Hedges
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council storing £260,000 unused nursery units somewhere in Aberdeenshire

Most Read

1
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
2
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
3
Reporter Andy Morton has a date with Fraserburgh during a visit to the UK's only fish cannery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Inside the Fraserburgh factory fuelling worldwide TikTok sensation Tinned Fish Date Night
4
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. CCTV captured bar brawl at the Commercial Hotel Picture shows; Commercial Hotel Keith. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man left friend motionless and bleeding following vicious bar brawl
6
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
7
The A92 on-slip is closed heading onto the A90 at Stonehaven. Image: Traffic Scotland.
A92 on-slip at Stonehaven closed for more than 14 hours due to a shed…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Frank Kinnis FAI - new preferred family pic Picture shows; Frank Kinnis, left, and the scene of his death in Birkenhills Woods.. Elgin. Supplied by Family handout/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Family of dog walker killed by psychotic man ‘let down by our healthcare system’
10
yellow warning
Will we get snow next week? Temperatures due to plummet from Sunday

More from Press and Journal

Ithaca has a stake in the controversial Cambo development.
Will North Sea windfall tax hit Ithaca’s Cambo decision timing?
Stars from the ITV soap will descend on the north-east in June. Image: Mark Bruce/ITV.
Emmerdale stars to return to the north-east this summer for charity
Big Partnership has hired Phil Allan and Lyndsay Aitken. Image: Big Partnership
Aberdeen PR firm Big Partnership reveals new client wins and expands team
Former Caley Jags goalkeeper Michael Fraser.
Social media switch-off can help under-pressure Caley Thistle, says Michael Fraser
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190 mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
Lockdown caused many children to feel extreme loneliness (Image: M-Production/Shutterstock)
Paul Johnson: Loneliness is affecting more children than ever
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Highland Council capital
'This budget will be catastrophic for the Highlands': Opposition warns council cuts will hit…
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable

Editor's Picks

Most Commented