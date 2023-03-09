Insch Hospital: Engagement work on hold until NHS pressures subside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Insch Hospital: Engagement work on hold until NHS pressures subside

By James Wyllie
March 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2023, 8:11 am
Work to secure the future of Insch War Memorial Hospital is expected to resume later this year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Work to secure the future of Insch War Memorial Hospital is expected to resume later this year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

The Health Secretary has confirmed work on the future of Insch War Memorial Hospital will resume later this year.

Humza Yousaf says it will restart at some point in 2023, once the NHS’s “immediate system pressures” have reduced.

The community hospital was mothballed in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with staff redeployed elsewhere.

It’s yet to reopen and health bosses now say it’s no longer fit for purpose.

And there are question marks as to what could happen next.

What’s the current situation?

Last year a total of 10 options for the future of the site were identified and analysed.

The highest scoring ideas centred around a new-build hospital for inpatient care.

Banners and signs throughout Insch show how important this issue is to residents. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Banners and signs throughout Insch show how important this issue is to residents. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Local health bosses said they’d continue looking at this in more detail, with a view to submitting a formal funding request to the Scottish Government.

They also agreed to keep consulting on the creation of a “wellbeing hub” and clinical space which wouldn’t need additional cash.

At the same time, the Friends of Insch Hospital have been fundraising for an extension which could solve all their problems.

Graham Matthews, Morris Tait and Insch GP Dr Paul Davies with their proposals for the hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Graham Matthews, Morris Tait and Insch GP Dr Paul Davies with their proposals for the hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

The group wants a new 12-bed unit, with 12 en-suite bathrooms, to be built on the side of the building’s day room.

The existing hospital could then be used as the wellbeing centre.

Surveyors estimate the project would cost around £900,000, and the group says it already has half the money needed.

Work to resume

Mr Yousaf said the Insch War Memorial Hospital engagement work will resume this year “once immediate system pressures have reduced to provide management capacity for this.”

In a letter to Scottish Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett, he wrote: “This work will include an options appraisal putting the options for Insch Hospital within the wider locality context, including services to be provided at Inverurie and Huntly.

“(It also takes) account of the potential for a community treatment and assessment centre, use by the community and volunteer organisations and by secondary care on an outreach basis.”

Mr Burnett described the current situation as “disappointing”.

He added: “His response is that the current pressures facing the health service are too great for anything real or measurable to be achieved.

“That is concerning, especially given the fact that community beds have been raised as an important way for the current issues to be addressed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

One environmental scientist said people should not eat fish caught in the River Thames on a regular basis (Andrew Milligan/PA)
‘Concerning’ levels of forever chemicals found in UK fish
The names of women killed by men are read out each year in Parliament (John Walton/PA)
Bereaved families gather to listen to names of women killed in past year
Bruce Willis was confirmed to have been living with frontotemporal dementia, by his daughter (Yui Mok/PA)
Bruce Willis dementia announcement increases visits to Alzheimer’s website
Conservative MP Steve Brine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health committee chair faces calls to step down over lobbying claims
Scotch lamb naan pizzas make for a perfect midweek meal. Image: Make it Scotch
Midweek meal: Scotch lamb naan pizza is the mash-up you need right now
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Caesarean babies missing key microbes at birth ‘can get them from other sources’
(Chris Radburn/PA)
What is the new wonder weight loss drug?
(Goldsmiths/PA)
New research into clothing patents reveals hidden history of women’s sport
Dr Darrell Green (University of East Anglia)
New drug hope for children with primary bone cancer
A new weight loss drug will be prescribed along with exercise (PA)
‘Game changer’ weight loss jab to become available on NHS

Most Read

1
Fordoun serious crash
Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash near Aberdeenshire village
2
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
3
Resurfacing works will be carried out overnight at the Seaton roundabout from March 20. Image: Google Maps.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to shut overnight for two weeks for resurfacing
4
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Image: AFLO/ Shutterstock
Ricardo Rodriguez now red-hot favourite to be appointed Aberdeen boss
2
5
a96 collision huntly
Two people taken to hospital following 10-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly
6
An artist's impression of what bus lane signs on the A93 North Deeside Road could look like. Our readers are less than impressed by the idea. Image: DC Thomson.
‘Has the council gone mad?’: Readers react to North Deeside Road bus lane idea
7
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Dr Catherine Fernando who has designed a new bag for female GPs Picture shows; Dr Catherine Fernando . unknown. Supplied by Dr Catherine Fernando Date; Unknown
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
8
A new owner is needed for an Aberdeen graffiti shop recently started by an Edinburgh couple.
‘We started dream of turning old Spar into Aberdeen graffiti art shop… Now we…
9
The upper floors at Hootananny will be converted into rooms
Inverness music venue Mad Hatters closed for good as accommodation work starts
10
The lorry fire has damaged the road. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 to shut at Aviemore tonight for repairs following lorry fire

More from Press and Journal

Cirque: The Greatest Show is coming to Aberdeen
All you need to know about P&J Live show this weekend - Cirque, ABBA…
Coastguards received the call for help at 4.50am. Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Person airlifted from fishing boat near Peterhead
Fordoun serious crash
Two men in hospital with 'serious injuries' following two-car crash in Aberdeenshire
snow and ice
Snow and ice warnings to end today but weather disruption to continue
Many schools in the Highlands are closed again today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
In full: The list of schools closed on Thursday March 9
CR0039815 The Port of Cromarty Firth, Invergordon, pics of the facilities and oil rigs in the firth. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
How will the Cromarty Firth green freeport benefit local communities?
Aberdeen Boat Race presidents: RGU's Michael Troy and Aberdeen University's Kirstin McCallum. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
University club presidents feeling confident ahead of the 2023 Aberdeen Boat Race
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits a foodbank in 2018 (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Jamie Livingstone: Next first minister must deal with Scotland's pressing poverty problem
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS
Interim boss Barry Robson wants to bring 'brilliant' football to Aberdeen
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones

Editor's Picks

Most Commented