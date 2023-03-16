Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ken Amer was moved to set up a new charity by the reaction of others to his devastating terminal cancer diagnosis.

The Orkney-based photographer revealed last year he has prostate cancer which has spread to his bones, making it incurable.

Ken’s decision to go public with the shattering news and urge men to get their prostate checked has earned him praise and widespread backing.

He is now setting up Orkney Prostate Awareness to further help bring attention to the condition among men.

Cancer diagnosis was a ‘relief’

Ken, 67, who runs Orkney Photographic in Kirkwall, said: “Guys generally are not aware of the issues that can creep up on them.

“I was the same. I knew I had a prostate and I knew what it was for, but I didn’t realise we had this horrendous problem with it.”

The father of one and grandfather of three was diagnosed in May last year after initially going to his GP to investigate a series of urine infections.

He described his initial response to the devastating news: “To be honest, it was relief.

“I didn’t know what was ahead of me, but at least I knew what I was facing up to and the subsequent challenge I was facing.

“If you know who the enemy is you know how you can help address it.

“It took a while to sink in. But then I thought ‘guys don’t know much about this, I’ve got to do something about it.

“I don’t want others to go through what I’m going through.”

He went public about his personal trauma and was encouraged by the response.

There were cards, letters and texts expressing sympathy. But he was also approached by men who said they had similar symptoms and have sought advice.

Others have also offered money to support the new charity. Funds will be used initially to help accommodation costs for men and partners travelling to Aberdeen for appointments or operations.

“The fact people took the time to contact me was heart-warming and humbling,” says Ken. “And they have been generous with donations.

Special recognition award

“The money is important, but raising awareness is more important.

“Guys generally don’t speak about these things. One man I spoke to didn’t know what a prostate was.

“GP practices in Orkney were inundated with people calling to get checked out after I went public. That in itself is a success for me.”

In February, journalist colleagues gave Ken a standing ovation at the Highlands and Islands Press Ball and Media Awards when he was presented with a Special Recognition Award.

The honour recognised not only his contribution to journalism over 37 years, but his promotion of men’s health in urging men not to ignore the warning signs of prostate issues.

Gordon Fyfe, chairman of the Highlands and Islands Media Awards panel, said Ken has promoted a hugely important health message in his community.

He said: “Courage, community spirit and inspiration rolled into one.”

One of the first donations to the new charity is £300 from Mark Harcus, from The Orcadian, part of his prize for winning Journalist of the Year at the same awards ceremony.

