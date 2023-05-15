Face mask rules for patients and visitors to be dropped in Grampian and Western Isles

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patients and visitors at hospitals across Grampian and the Western Isles will no longer need to wear a face covering from tomorrow.

NHS Grampian has confirmed the face mask requirement is being dropped in all its healthcare settings, such as GP surgeries, dental clinics, community hospitals and acute hospitals.

The relaxation of the rule comes into force on May 16.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced last week that the face coverings rule was being relaxed for healthcare staff.

Advice for healthcare professionals will also begin from tomorrow, with the government saying the country is moving into a “calmer phase of the pandemic”.

Officials note the high uptake of vaccinations, reduction in transmission rates and availability of Covid treatments, were factors in the masks relaxation.

While masks are no longer required, they will still be available at hospitals for those who need them.

Dr June Brown, executive nurse director for NHS Grampian said: “We are returning to our usual, pre-pandemic, practice. People should be assured our staff will continue to use personal protective equipment where appropriate, in line with the National Infection Prevention & Control Manual.

“I would remind anyone coming into a healthcare building, for any reason, of the role they can play in halting the spread of infection.

“Regular, thorough, hand hygiene with water and soap, or hand gel, is one simple action we can all take.”

Western Isles drops masks for visitors

NHS Western Isles also announced that visitors will no longer be required to wear masks as of tomorrow.

However, healthcare staff in high dependency units, including A&E, will still be asked to wear face coverings. This will be reviewed again by NHS Western Isles in six to eight weeks.