Face mask rules for patients and visitors to be dropped in Grampian and Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Face mask rules for patients and visitors to be dropped in Grampian and Western Isles

NHS Grampian has confirmed that patients and visitors will no longer need to wear face masks from May 16.

By Ross Hempseed
Patient and healthcare professional wearing face masks.
Face masks now no longer required in healthcare facilities in the north-east. Image: Shutterstock.

Patients and visitors at hospitals across Grampian and the Western Isles will no longer need to wear a face covering from tomorrow.

NHS Grampian has confirmed the face mask requirement is being dropped in all its healthcare settings, such as GP surgeries, dental clinics, community hospitals and acute hospitals.

The relaxation of the rule comes into force on May 16.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced last week that the face coverings rule was being relaxed for healthcare staff.

Advice for healthcare professionals will also begin from tomorrow, with the government saying the country is moving into a “calmer phase of the pandemic”.

Exterior of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, which is one of the NHS Grampian facilities to drop face mask rules.
NHS Grampian facilities dropping face mask rules include the busy Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Officials note the high uptake of vaccinations, reduction in transmission rates and availability of Covid treatments, were factors in the masks relaxation.

While masks are no longer required, they will still be available at hospitals for those who need them.

Dr June Brown, executive nurse director for NHS Grampian said: “We are returning to our usual, pre-pandemic, practice. People should be assured our staff will continue to use personal protective equipment where appropriate, in line with the National Infection Prevention & Control Manual.

“I would remind anyone coming into a healthcare building, for any reason, of the role they can play in halting the spread of infection.

“Regular, thorough, hand hygiene with water and soap, or hand gel, is one simple action we can all take.”

Western Isles drops masks for visitors

NHS Western Isles also announced that visitors will no longer be required to wear masks as of tomorrow.

However, healthcare staff in high dependency units, including A&E, will still be asked to wear face coverings. This will be reviewed again by NHS Western Isles in six to eight weeks.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]