Why Moray Lyme disease sufferer Ruth surrounds herself with chickens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Why Moray Lyme disease sufferer Ruth surrounds herself with chickens

'You can become a bit paranoid with it' says the 35-year-old, who has lived with the pain and exhaustion of Lyme disease for 13 years after she was bitten by a tick while on holiday in Findhorn.

Ruth Wiegratz-Hope has come a long way since the dark days of her disease, and now lives in Aberlour with husband Murray and daughter Brea. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope
Ruth Wiegratz-Hope has come a long way since the dark days of her disease, and now lives in Aberlour with husband Murray and daughter Brea. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope
By Andy Morton

Before Ruth Wiegratz-Hope lets daughter Brea run around her Moray garden in the morning, she sends out the chickens.

“My chicken gang!” says Ruth, laughing. “They are amazing. Apparently they can eat up to 200 ticks in an hour.”

The chickens run around for 30 minutes, gobbling up as many ticks as they can. According to Ruth, they have incredible eyesight and can even get the small ones, the ones that a human eye might not see.

It’s a detail that is very important to 35-year-old Ruth, who lives with constant pain and has to keeps a walking stick by her side… after one little tick bite changed her life forever.

An April Fool’s Day that was no joke

She’s not completely sure, but Ruth thinks her tick bite happened on April Fool’s Day.

In any case, it was late March or early May 2010, and Ruth was in Findhorn with her then boyfriend.

The couple were visiting the eco-villages at the Findhorn Foundation and Ruth was taking pictures of deer and – as she remembers it – traipsing through the long grass.

Ruth is from the Isle of Lewis, and has had lots of tick bites over the years, so when she discovered one that day she didn’t think anything of it. She brushed it off.

Ruth at Stirling University before she was bitten by the tick. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope

She soon developed a rash, and other tell-tale signs such as flu-like symptoms and joint pain. However, it wasn’t for another nine months that she was finally diagnosed with the bacterial infection known as Lyme disease.

Even then, her treatment was a two-week course of antibiotics, which Ruth says may have been effective if she’d just caught the infection.

But with it settled into her body, she embarked on what she calls a “gradual decline” that continues to affect her.

“I was actually two weeks into studying nursing [at Stirling University] when I got the positive result back,” Ruth explains. “I tried to keep going but I just couldn’t focus because of all my symptoms.

“I couldn’t stand for longer than 40 minutes. I was struggling to get my words out, and to think and catch things. At times, it was like having dementia.”

Ruth smiles through the pain while on holiday. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope

‘It had just eaten away at my hips’

For Ruth, the next few years were a constant struggle. Before the tick bite, she had been a “very smart, very sharp” woman in her 20s who was quick to laugh and joke.

With Lyme, her personality shifted. “Dampened,” says Ruth. She was still the same person, but life was suddenly hard and serious.

The physical symptoms continued. Ruth got a job as a nanny but the pain in her joints became even more severe and she had to give it up.

Then, the keen horse rider then broke her left hip after a simple dismount. The damage, she says, was down to Lyme disease.

Ruth remains a keen horse rider. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope

“The surgeons had to drill bits into the hip and build new cartilage because it was just bone against bone in there,” she says. “It had just eaten away at my hips.”

Both hips were reconstructed in operations in 2016 and 2017, leaving Ruth the proud owner of titanium replacements.

However, the incident brought home to her just how much Lyme disease was affecting her body. The hip damage had caused intense pain, and for a woman in her 20s it was an indicator of what might lie ahead.

“I found it very difficult in my 20s when my hips were really deteriorating,” Ruth says. “Pain makes you angry, especially if you are not used to it.

Ruth with Murray. She still uses a walking stick on occasion. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope

Ignorance around Lyme and its effects just added to Ruth’s challenges. Awareness has risen over the years but she still comes up against people who see it as something that is all in the mind, despite the clear medical evidence.

“The way you deal with that changes over the years, and the way you feel about it changes,” Ruth says.

The struggle to afford care for chronic Lyme disease

In 2019, Ruth’s cousin Zoe Paterson Macinnes filmed a documentary charting her fight to get access to better treatment for Lyme disease.

The 30-minutes film, called Blackbird, has just been released and highlights the frustration, anger and impotence that sufferers can feel in the face of their constant struggle.

Getting treatment through the NHS is difficult. There is currently no treatment in plan in place for people suffering from chronic Lyme disease, while private care can cost as much as £100,000.

Alternative treatments, meanwhile, such tai chi, yoga and acupuncture are also expensive. Ruth says she and Murray are not well off, so find these costs prohibitive.

The good news, however, is how far Ruth has come since the documentary was shot.

In those four years, she has moved from Penicuik just outside of Edinburgh where her boyfriend Murray worked in the whisky industry, to a house not far from the Macallan distillery near Aberlour.

What’s more, Murray is now her husband, and in 2021 the couple gave birth to Brea, a beautiful baby girl.

Ruth with Murray and newborn daughter Brea. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope

Why the chickens are so important to Ruth and Brea

Brea is the reason for the chickens. Ruth has five of them and they are her first line of defense in protecting her daughter from ticks. The morning chicken run is part of the family’s daily routine.

“They just nibble, not just the grass but the things off the top of the grass,” says Ruth. “I let them out for about half an hour and then Brea is allowed to roam a little bit in the garden.”

To the outside observer, the chickens may seem strange – even paranoid. For Ruth, however, they are a compromise in managing her fears around ticks, fears that have only sharpened since giving birth.

Ruth and Brea play with the chickens. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope

“You can become a bit paranoid with it, especially when you’ve got wee ones,” she admits. “For the first six months when Brea was little, I was checking every inch of her body twice a day.”

Watching episodes of Friends in New York City

Ruth’s new life includes an acceptance of her condition – of sorts. She is still in constant pain and takes a combination of medication and painkillers. She also carries a stick to help her walk when the pain and tiredness gets too much.

Mostly, however, she has learned to live with the pain, and adheres to as normal life as possible.

She is back horse-riding, which she still loves. And she and Murray travelled to New York recently, though fatigue meant some days were spent inside their apartment watching Friends episodes on TV.

“That was really cool,” Ruth says with a laugh.

Ruth and Brea take to the swings. Image: Supplied by Ruth Wiegratz-Hope

One thing she hasn’t done is go back to the Findhorn Foundation, the place where she was bitten by the tick.

It’s on the list though.

“I will go back one day,” Ruth says. “I don’t know actually why I haven’t yet. I’m quite a bold person usually.”

Watch: Ruth’s journey in new documentary Blackbird

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]