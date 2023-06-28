Two west coast medical practices to merge later this year

Morvern and Acharacle Medical Practices have begun to merge into one service, NHS Highland has announced.

The first steps have been taken for the two practices to combine with the enlarged practice due to begin in October.

It aims to enable closer working relationships between teams, and permanent staff, and continuity of care between practices.

The first phase has successfully recruited a third GP, allowing the team to bring consistent care to villages such as Acharacle, Kilchoan, Lochaline and Strontian.

For patients with Morvern Medical Practice, this will bring stability after a year where care was provided by temporary staff.

The two facilities are located more than 30 miles apart but the plan is to keep both sites open, however, appointments will be reduced at Morvern.

From July 3, appointments will be available at Morvern, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am until 5pm.

Jill Mitchell, head of primary care with NHS Highland said: “We’re pleased that we have been able to recruit a permanent GP and the merger of the practices has begun.

“While operational hours at Morvern have changed, how patients contact the practice and arrange an appointment has not.

“Having a larger multi-disciplinary team in place will benefit both patients and staff.

“There will be medical cover across the areas of Acharacle, Kilchoan, Lochaline and Strontian bringing continuity for our patients and stability during what is a challenging time for NHS staffing.”