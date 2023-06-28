Corran Ferry cancelled due to a ‘technical issue’

The Corran Ferry route has been taken out of service following a mechanical breakdown of the vessel on Wednesday afternoon.

Crew members posted on social media to say it was working on the fault but it was unlikely that it would be resolved tonight.

The crossing is currently being served by the Maid of Glencoul, while the MV Corran is in dry dock.

The latest tweet posted at 6.10pm:

A spokeswoman for Highland Council, who operate the crossing, said passengers should follow the twitter page for updates.

She said: “As per the message on the Corran Ferry twitter feed – the vessel has a technical issue.”

“The crew are speaking to engineers now,” she added.

“At this stage we do not know when the service will resume but updates will be put on the twitter feed asap.”

An alternative route around the loch will take more than an hour, details can be found here.