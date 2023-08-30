Elgin GP tackles waiting times with online practice

The idea of private healthcare can be a little daunting, but at the same time, prolonged waiting for an appointment with your NHS doctor can leave you frustrated and anxious. It can sometimes feel that there isn’t much in the way of choice when it comes to accessing GP services.

That’s why Dr. David Mickel, a GP in Elgin, has launched a new remote private GP service. It offers online GP appointments bookable via a website, with quick availability and the choice for patients to be referred on for either NHS or private treatment if required.

Working as a doctor for 27 years, Dr. Mickel shared the frustration of people experiencing difficulties accessing NHS Primary Care services, and decided there should be a more effective way for the general public to access GP services.

How a remote private GP service works

He explained what motivated him to establish a remote private GP service: “I was working remote through Covid, and I realised it worked. A huge percentage of conditions presented to a GP can be handled safely and effectively without the need for face-to-face contact when dealt with by an experienced general practitioner.

“Online private GP services are quite common in England, but it isn’t something readily available in Scotland. However, I believe this type of service is the future and will gradually become far more widespread, helping to take a huge burden off the NHS.”

However, does accessing a remote private GP service entail committing to potentially lengthy and expensive private healthcare bills? Dr. Mickel was quick to explain that needn’t be the case: “When you make an appointment with me, you book and pay online for an initial consultation.

“Following the consultation, if further treatment or investigation is required, it is your choice whether you chose to proceed via the NHS or private healthcare route.

“As a GP I can refer patients onto both, or I can work with you alongside your NHS GP, or I can act as your main GP. The choice is completely yours. If a prescription is required, I can issue a private prescription, or contact your NHS GP to suggest a particular treatment.”

Simple appointment booking system

Offering choice when it comes to healthcare is key to Dr. Mickel’s service, along with the opportunity to see an experienced GP quickly – and booking an appointment couldn’t be more simple.

When you access the website booking page, you are able to select the appointment you require, including telephone and video consultations. You are then able to access a calendar that will give real-time availability of appointment slots from which you can simply select a time that suits you.

Once the appointment is chosen, payment is made and you will be sent a text message and e-mail telling you when your appointment is, with a link to access it if it’s a video consultation.

Although you are encouraged to give an indication of what you wish to discuss during your appointment, there is no requirement to disclose personal or detailed information during the booking process.

Fully legislated and registered GP service

When consulting a new doctor in a remote capacity, you want to make sure it is an individual you can trust. Dr. Mickel confirmed he is covered by exactly the same rules, supervisory legislation and insurance as any other GP in NHS or private practice.

He told us: “I undergo an annual appraisal and I register with the GNC every year, the same as any GP.

“The only difference is I’m choosing to operate my practice in a way that limits the bureaucracy and admin that can stop a patient being looked after as they should.”

With almost three decades of front-line medical experience under his belt, Dr. Mickel is also known for establishing a specialist treatment for those suffering from ME and chronic fatigue syndrome, known as Mickel Therapy.

Launched 20 years ago, Dr, Mickel has trained practitioners all over the world in this specialist therapy that can transform the lives of ME and chronic fatigue syndrome sufferers.

Whatever your health concern, if you are looking for advice and guidance from an experienced GP, book an appointment at a time that suits you, without the long wait.