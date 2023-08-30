Elgin GP tackles waiting times with online practice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin GP tackles waiting times with online practice

Dr Mickel wants to give patients more choices when it comes to healthcare, and focus on patient care rather than bureaucracy with a private online GP practice.

Doctor using tablet during consulation
Dr. Mickel has almost three decades of front-line medical experience.

The idea of private healthcare can be a little daunting, but at the same time, prolonged waiting for an appointment with your NHS doctor can leave you frustrated and anxious. It can sometimes feel that there isn’t much in the way of choice when it comes to accessing GP services.

That’s why Dr. David Mickel, a GP in Elgin, has launched a new remote private GP service. It offers online GP appointments bookable via a website, with quick availability and the choice for patients to be referred on for either NHS or private treatment if required.

Working as a doctor for 27 years, Dr. Mickel shared the frustration of people experiencing difficulties accessing NHS Primary Care services, and decided there should be a more effective way for the general public to access GP services.

How a remote private GP service works

He explained what motivated him to establish a remote private GP service: “I was working remote through Covid, and I realised it worked. A huge percentage of conditions presented to a GP can be handled safely and effectively without the need for face-to-face contact when dealt with by an experienced general practitioner.

“Online private GP services are quite common in England, but it isn’t something readily available in Scotland. However, I believe this type of service is the future and will gradually become far more widespread, helping to take a huge burden off the NHS.”

Patient getting blood pressure checked
The remote private GP service aims to give choice to patients.

However, does accessing a remote private GP service entail committing to potentially lengthy and expensive private healthcare bills? Dr. Mickel was quick to explain that needn’t be the case: “When you make an appointment with me, you book and pay online for an initial consultation.

“Following the consultation, if further treatment or investigation is required, it is your choice whether you chose to proceed via the NHS or private healthcare route.

“As a GP I can refer patients onto both, or I can work with you alongside your NHS GP, or I can act as your main GP. The choice is completely yours. If a prescription is required, I can issue a private prescription, or contact your NHS GP to suggest a particular treatment.”

Simple appointment booking system

Offering choice when it comes to healthcare is key to Dr. Mickel’s service, along with the opportunity to see an experienced GP quickly – and booking an appointment couldn’t be more simple.

When you access the website booking page, you are able to select the appointment you require, including telephone and video consultations. You are then able to access a calendar that will give real-time availability of appointment slots from which you can simply select a time that suits you.

Once the appointment is chosen, payment is made and you will be sent a text message and e-mail telling you when your appointment is, with a link to access it if it’s a video consultation.

Although you are encouraged to give an indication of what you wish to discuss during your appointment, there is no requirement to disclose personal or detailed information during the booking process.

Doctor holds digital tablet during remote appointment.
Dr. Mickel has also establishing a specialist treatment for those suffering from ME and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Fully legislated and registered GP service

When consulting a new doctor in a remote capacity, you want to make sure it is an individual you can trust. Dr. Mickel confirmed he is covered by exactly the same rules, supervisory legislation and insurance as any other GP in NHS or private practice.

He told us: “I undergo an annual appraisal and I register with the GNC every year, the same as any GP.

“The only difference is I’m choosing to operate my practice in a way that limits the bureaucracy and admin that can stop a patient being looked after as they should.”

With almost three decades of front-line medical experience under his belt, Dr. Mickel is also known for establishing a specialist treatment for those suffering from ME and chronic fatigue syndrome, known as Mickel Therapy.

Launched 20 years ago, Dr, Mickel has trained practitioners all over the world in this specialist therapy that can transform the lives of ME and chronic fatigue syndrome sufferers.

Whatever your health concern, if you are looking for advice and guidance from an experienced GP, book an appointment at a time that suits you, without the long wait.

