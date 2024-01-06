Insch couple lost nine and a half stone between them in 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Insch couple lost nine and a half stone between them in 12 months

John and Claire from Insch went on a remarkable weight loss journey as a New Year's resolution 12 months ago.

Claire and John Weatheritt, before and after their amazing weight loss. Image: John Weatheritt
Claire and John Weatheritt, before and after their amazing weight loss. Image: John Weatheritt
By Rosemary Lowne

When it comes to couple goals, Claire and John Weatheritt are off the scale.

Feeling fed up and unfit, the couple from Insch made a joint New Year’s resolution to lose weight.

Twelve months on and Claire, who works as an engineering manager, and John, a software developer, have lost an incredible amount of weight between them after signing up for Slimming World.

“This year’s New Year’s resolution is to keep the weight off,” laughs Claire.

“Today, we feel happier and healthier than ever.”

Join us as we find out the secrets to Claire and John’s weight loss success, and just how many stones they’ve shed each…

Claire and John Weatheritt made a joint New Year’s resolution to lose weight. Image: John Weatheritt

What Clair and John were like 12 months and several waist sizes ago…

Rewind to this time last year, and the couple knew they had to make a drastic lifestyle change for their health and wellbeing as they both felt fed-up feeling overweight.

It was while being a stay-at-home dad for the couple’s two boys, Alex, 12, and Euan, 14, when John found his weight creeping up until he tipped the scales at 124 kilograms (around 19 and a half stone).

This photos shows John and Claire Weatheritt before they lost weight together. Image: John Weatheritt

“I took seven years off work to look after the boys and that was when the damage was done, that’s when all the weight went on,” says John.

“I think being at home with easy access to food like biscuits and crisps was the reason.

“I’m a keen cyclist with Insch Cycling Club but I still couldn’t shift the weight.”

Meanwhile Claire also noticed her weight increasing.

“I think back to when I was a student and I was quite slim at that time,” says Claire.

“But when I moved up to Aberdeen to work offshore, I got into the habit of eating puddings every night so I started to gain weight.

“My weight stabilised until I had kids which is when I gained about 10 kilos.

“I never lost that weight so I was about 90 kilos (around 14 stone) and I just started to think that was how it is, I just thought I was heavy.”

A post-Christmas pact to lose weight as a couple…and what a difference it made!

After overindulging during Christmas last year, Claire, 44, and John, 49, decided that enough was enough and they made a pact to shed the pounds together.

“John was getting really fed up so last Christmas I thought about getting him a personal trainer but then someone suggested Slimming World,” says Claire.

“By coincidence, someone at John’s cycling club had also suggested Slimming World so we jumped at it.”

This photo shows John and Claire following their weight loss. Image: John Weatheritt

Within just a month of signing up for the local Slimming World group in Insch, the couple noticed a difference in their weight.

“In the first two weeks I lost three and a half kilos and by the following month I’d lost my first stone,” says Claire.

“It wasn’t as hard as I thought it was going to be.”

How home cooking made a key difference in weight loss journey

John was also surprised at how quickly he saw results.

“I thought it was going to take a couple of years to lose the weight but as it turns out it only took a year,” says John.

“I think the support from the group really helped.”

One of the small changes that made a huge difference to John and Claire’s lifestyle is cooking from scratch.

The couple no longer need the large belts they used to wear. Image: John Weatheritt

“We do more home cooking now and we don’t eat as many snacks,” says Claire.

“You don’t need to weigh out your rice and pasta, you can have as much as you want so that makes it doable for the whole family.”

Goodbye ready meals and pizza, hello sushi and muesli

The couple have also cut out ready meals and pizza.

“Before we went on Slimming World we would’ve had sandwiches for lunch and for dinner we would’ve had ready meals maybe twice a week and pizza every Friday, while for snacks we would have crisps and chocolate,” says Claire.

“Now for breakfast I’ll have porridge while John will measure out some muesli, while for lunch I’ll have sushi or noodles and John will have soup.

John and Claire feel better than ever after shedding the pounds. Image: John Weatheritt

“For dinner, we’ll have things like pasta bolognaise, chilli, noodles or paella, which I’ll batch cook at the weekends.

“We do have crisps and biscuits but we don’t keep them in the house, so if anyone in the house wants to have that they have to walk to the shops to get it.”

So, how much weight did they lose altogether?

In the space of just 12 months, John has lost six stone and has gone from a 42 inch waist to a 34 inch waist while Claire has lost three and a half stone.

“I was squeezing into size 18 clothes and now I’m a 12,” says Claire.

“I’ve lost 23 kilos which is the same weight as the baggage allowance for a large suitcase.”

For John, who is still a member of Insch Cycling Club, he has noticed that he is faster than ever on the bike.

“When we cycle we record our rides on Strava so I’ve got records from 10 years ago on the hills round Insch,” says John.

“After losing the weight, I’m beating those records which is really satisfying.”

The couple hope their story will inspire other people to follow in their footsteps.

“I did feel a bit more uncomfortable at the start when I joined the group as there were more women than men but it’s well worth it,” says John.

“It’s a very friendly group.”

Claire adds: “I think it really helped that we did it together.”

You can find out more about Insch Slimming World here. 

More from Health & Wellbeing

Lib Dems conducted research into mental health staffing within the NHS (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Quarter of senior NHS mental health roles vacant or filled by locums – Lib…
Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association (BMA) outside Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, as they take to picket lines for six days during their continuing dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday January 3, 2024.
Combination of strikes and rise in flu and Covid ‘a perfect storm for the…
The number of flu patients in England jumped by more than a third over Christmas, with more than 1,000 people in hospital with the virus in the run-up to the current strike action by junior doctors (PA)
Flu patients up a third over Christmas ahead of junior doctors’ strike
Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the NHS ‘cannot be switched on and off on whim’ during doctor strikes (Aaron Chown/PA)
The NHS ‘cannot be switched on and off on whim’ during strikes – Atkins
Osteoporosis impacts about 3.5 million people in the UK (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scanning services for osteoporosis patients ‘in crisis’
There has been an increase in calls regarding mental health since 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
Surge in NHS mental health calls as Scottish Labour calls for more investment
A Danish study suggests people with hearing loss who do not use hearing aids could have a higher risk of developing dementia (PA)
Hearing aid use linked to lower dementia risk, study suggests
Flu admissions are highest among people aged 85 and over (Joe Giddens/PA)
Flu and Covid-19 hospital admissions at highest level so far this winter
Junior doctors are taking part in strike action in England (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak backs NHS leaders asking striking doctors to return to work
Junior doctors in England are striking from January 3 to January 9 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Patients could face ‘harm’ in coming weeks – medics

Conversation