Tillydrone mum’s anger after potentially fatal ectopic pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Tillydrone mum’s anger after potentially fatal ectopic pregnancy

A life-saving operation found half a litre of blood in Bobbie Jackson's stomach after she was assured she was not bleeding internally.

Bobbie Jackson has complained over her treatment at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bobbie Jackson has complained over her treatment at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

A Tillydrone mum who faced a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy has said her excruciating pain was dismissed by NHS Grampian staff.

Bobbie Jackson, 25, was screaming in pain as she waited 45 minutes for an ambulance to arrive and says she was ignored when she and her husband Cameron told doctors she was bleeding internally.

She was then eventually given a life-saving operation where medical staff in fact discovered 500ml of blood in her stomach.

Her left fallopian tube was ruptured, and now she’s currently waiting for it to be removed.

Bobbie has put in an official complaint to NHS Grampian over her experience.

Bobbie Jackson at home in Tillydrone. An ectopic pregnancy left the mum-of-three in excruciating pain. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What is an ectopic pregnancy?

An ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilised egg is implanted outside of the womb, often in the fallopian tube. If an egg is stuck in a fallopian tube, the tube could eventually burst, putting the mother’s life in danger.

The mum-of-three is speaking to the P&J in an effort to make sure other women are taken seriously when they experience pain.

“It was just very scary,” Bobbie says of her experience. “If someone’s having a heart attack, you would expect [the ambulance] to be there fast, because people know a heart attack can kill you.

Bobbie Jackson in hospital. Image: Supplied by Bobbie Jackson

“But an ectopic pregnancy can also kill you and there’s not enough known about that.

“That’s the problem — women and their reproductive pain is just taken as a joke sometimes. You’re told it’s constipation, or it’s trapped wind, but it actually can be a condition that is life threatening.”

Bobbie collapsed in pain while painting the bedroom

Bobbie Jackson’s ordeal started on February 20 this year when she was at home in Tillydrone painting her son James’ room.

The month before, on January 20, she had an ectopic pregnancy confirmed and was having treatment to reabsorb the pregnancy.

The treatment — a chemotherapy drug — was to safeguard against the very real possibility that her pregnancy could be stuck in a tube and cause it to rupture.

Bobbie with husband Cameron and son James. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, as she painted she suddenly collapsed in pain, signaling to Bobbie that the treatment had not worked.

“It was like being stabbed 100 times,” Bobbie says. “I’ve been through labour three times and this was so much worse.”

Husband Cameron called for an ambulance, but it was 45 minutes before Bobbie was taken to hospital even though she was certain she had ruptured.

‘Agonising’ pain of ectopic pregnancy

At the hospital, Bobbie was told that scans couldn’t see any rupture, and that the pain she was experiencing was the egg being expelled out of the fallopian tube.

However, Bobbie says: “I could only relate this to it being a rupture from the pregnancy. There was nothing else I could relate that pain to.”

She was given morphine, but it only took the pain away for ten minutes.

Bobbie wants to make sure other women do not have their pain dismissed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It wasn’t a constant pain, but when I coughed or when I sneezed it was excruciating.

“I couldn’t sit myself up in bed and I couldn’t stand up on my own. It was agonising.”

The pain came back just before Bobbie went home from hospital

Bobbie was told she would be kept in for observation and then sent home. However, as she was preparing to go home, the pain came back.

Bobbie’s blood count was dropping, indicating that she was bleeding internally.

Eventually, a doctor that Bobbie credits with saving her life recommended an operation, where doctors discovered a rupture on her left tube — along with 500ml of blood in her stomach.

Future pregnancies could endanger Bobbie’s life

Bobbie strongly believes she would have died if she had gone home as planned.

“I already had 500ml of blood in my stomach,” she says. “What’s to say I didn’t go home and lose another litre?

“So if we then had to wait another 45 minutes for an ambulance,  how long until I bled out?”

The surgery was a success but Bobbie is waiting to hear if she is able to have another baby.

Bobbie’s surgery was a success. Image: Supplied by Bobbie Jackson

She still has one working fallopian tube, however complications from her condition mean a pregnancy could endanger her life.

At the moment, she is focusing on raising awareness of ectopic pregnancy as well as money for the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, which supports women who have ectopic pregnancies.

Bobbie, who has set up a JustGiving page in aid of the Ectopic Pregnancy Trust, says she doesn’t want other women to go through what she has.

“We need more research,” she says. “It’s not the NHS’s fault as there is a lack of funding. But ectopic pregnancy effects one in 80 pregnancies. That’s a lot of woman, so why isn’t there more information on it?”

Bobbie and Cameron have been left to mourn the loss of their baby. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bobbie is also left mourning the loss of her baby through the ectopic pregnancy.

“Nothing was going to change what happened with my baby,” Bobbie says. “But the treatment that I received didn’t make any of the experience any easier. It just made it 10 times harder to deal with.”

NHS Grampian response

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said: “We have received Ms Jackson’s complaint and are currently investigating the concerns she has raised.

“We strive to offer the best care to everyone in Grampian and take all complaints extremely seriously. Once our investigation is complete, we will respond directly, in writing, to Ms Jackson.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

BMA calls on government to launch inquiry into use of physician associates in NHS (PA)
BMA calls on government to launch inquiry into use of physician associates
Mary Kelly Foy, Labour MP for Durham, has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Labour MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis and urges women to get screened
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
How NHS Grampian is tackling Elgin housing crisis to secure crucial Dr Gray's staff
Shaemus Flood, who was born with Jeune’s syndrome (Family handout)
Boy no longer has to travel for treatment thanks to father’s kidney donation
The number of people living with, or dying from, neurological conditions such as stroke and dementia has risen substantially over the past 30 years (Joe Giddens/PA)
Neurological conditions ‘leading cause of disability and ill health worldwide’
Children’s Commissioner for England Dame Rachel de Souza (Aaron Chown/PA)
‘Crisis’ in children’s mental healthcare – Children’s Commissioner
General View of the Royal Marsden Hospital, Chelsea, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Evelina London chosen as new site for Royal Marsden child cancer services
A registration form at the Temple Fortune Health Centre GP Practice near Golders Green, London (PA)
NHS won’t survive without properly functioning general practice, medics warn
Hospital numbers for norovirus in England have risen, though flu and Covid-19 levels are continuing to fall (PA)
Sharp rise in hospital patients in England with norovirus
Nice’s draft guidance does not currently recommend exa-cel for widespread NHS use (PA)
Sickle cell gene therapy not approved for widespread NHS use in draft guidance