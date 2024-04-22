Once given a year to live, Chapelton mum Suzanne Davies celebrates ten years of life

There were hugs, laughter and a lot of tears in Chapelton as Suzanne Davies celebrated a very special anniversary.

Ten years ago, the mum-of-two was diagnosed with brain cancer and given just 12 months to live.

On Sunday, at a surprise party attended by close friends and family, and the hospital staff that treated her, the 45-year-old celebrated a decade of defying the odds. At the same time, she promised to keep going to the next landmark.

“I can’t thank you enough,” Suzanne told the packed room of 40 to loud cheers. “I just love you all. And at this time in 10 years I’ll still bloody well be here!”

Dad Keith and mum Maureen get the party started

Guests had arrived at The Hut community centre in Chapelton half an hour before Suzanne showed up as dad Keith McGregor and mum Maureen made sure all was ready.

Everyone in the room knew Suzanne’s story – the shock diagnosis followed by the pioneering brain surgery that was carried out while she was awake and talking.

Some, however, knew more about the operation than others.

Standing at the back of the room was Pragneste Bhatt, the surgeon that day.

Beside him was speech therapist Penny Gravill, who talked to Suzanne throughout her brain surgery to make sure her cognitive functions were not damaged in the operation.

“I’m so proud and pleased,” Mr Bhatt said, adding that he doesn’t often get the opportunity to celebrate a ten-year anniversary with a patient.

Just 5% of patients that have the type of brain cancer Suzanne has live five years beyond their diagnosis.

“It’s a celebration for the family much more than it is for us,” Mr Bhatt added.

Others talked about Suzanne’s positivity and optimism that remained undiminished throughout her treatment.

There was also her tireless fundraising for brain cancer charities that’s raised more than £100,000.

“She’s a rare woman, for sure,” said Vince Adam, who has known Suzanne since they were at school together.

Dad Keith, meanwhile, was fighting to hold back the tears – in-between complaining about how difficult it had been to keep the surprise party secret.

“She’s a nosey bugger,” he said with a laugh.

Suzanne arrives in Chapelton for her surprise party

At 2pm, a shout went up. “She’s coming!”

Party poppers were handed out and everyone quietly faced the front door Suzanne was set to walk through.

“It would be funny if she came in the back door,” someone whispered.

Suddenly, Suzanne arrived, flanked by husband Owen, son Max and daughter Lauren.

She’d been told it was her niece Megan’s birthday party, and that the family were just dropping in.

Instead, she was faced with a room full of cheering loved ones.

“Oh my bloody God,” she gasped as the party poppers exploded and she was draped in paper ribbons.

She walked around the room in a daze, hugging everyone. Mr Bhatt and the hospital support team got another “Oh my God”, and extra-big hugs.

“I hadn’t seen them for ten years,” Suzanne said later, amazed and delighted they had come.

Photos were taken. Outside the Hut, son Max, 17, marveled at how his mum keeps on fighting.

“Not everyone thought we’d be standing here ten year later celebrating.”

Max said one thing is guaranteed, however – his mum will enjoy the day.

“She loves seeing friends and chatting away so she will definitely enjoy being in a group with everyone she knows.”

‘We’ve now had her for 46 years. I’m really lucky’

Back inside, dad Keith said the party is a chance to think about how far Suzanne has come since her diagnosis. But he also acknowledged the “false hope” that can come with her successes.

“You start to think maybe it won’t come back,” he said. “She’s done ten years, so why not 15?

He added: “We’ve now had her for 46 years. Other people have their kids three years, five years. I’m really lucky.”

For Suzanne, the big question was – was the surprise party a surprise?

“Absolutely,” she said with a big smile, before heading back into the party, surrounded by friends and family.