Once given a year to live, Chapelton mum Suzanne Davies celebrates ten years of life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Once given a year to live, Chapelton mum Suzanne Davies celebrates ten years of life

Suzanne Davies has defied the odds since her diagnosis ten years ago, and in a surprise party thrown by friends and family on Sunday pledged to fight for ten more.

Suzanne Davies hands out the hugs in Chapelton on Sunday. The 46-year-old celebrated 10 years since her brain cancer diagnosis. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Suzanne Davies hands out the hugs in Chapelton on Sunday. The 46-year-old celebrated 10 years since her brain cancer diagnosis. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

There were hugs, laughter and a lot of tears in Chapelton as Suzanne Davies celebrated a very special anniversary.

Ten years ago, the mum-of-two was diagnosed with brain cancer and given just 12 months to live.

On Sunday, at a surprise party attended by close friends and family, and the hospital staff that treated her, the 45-year-old celebrated a decade of defying the odds. At the same time, she promised to keep going to the next landmark.

Chapelton mum Suzanne greets the guests at her surprise party celebrating ten years since her brain cancer diagnosis.
Suzanne greets the guests at her surprise party. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I can’t thank you enough,” Suzanne told the packed room of 40 to loud cheers. “I just love you all. And at this time in 10 years I’ll still bloody well be here!”

Dad Keith and mum Maureen get the party started

Guests had arrived at The Hut community centre in Chapelton half an hour before Suzanne showed up as dad Keith McGregor and mum Maureen made sure all was ready.

Everyone in the room knew Suzanne’s story – the shock diagnosis followed by the pioneering brain surgery that was carried out while she was awake and talking.

Some, however, knew more about the operation than others.

Standing at the back of the room was Pragneste Bhatt, the surgeon that day.

Beside him was speech therapist Penny Gravill, who talked to Suzanne throughout her brain surgery to make sure her cognitive functions were not damaged in the operation.

Suzanne with her medical team, including Penny Gravill and Pragneste Bhatt.
Suzanne, centre, with her medical team, including Penny Gravill, far left, and Pragneste Bhatt, left.

“I’m so proud and pleased,” Mr Bhatt said, adding that he doesn’t often get the opportunity to celebrate a ten-year anniversary with a patient.

Just 5% of patients that have the type of brain cancer Suzanne has live five years beyond their diagnosis.

“It’s a celebration for the family much more than it is for us,” Mr Bhatt added.

Others talked about Suzanne’s positivity and optimism that remained undiminished throughout her treatment.

There was also her tireless fundraising for brain cancer charities that’s raised more than £100,000.

“She’s a rare woman, for sure,” said Vince Adam, who has known Suzanne since they were at school together.

Dad Keith, meanwhile, was fighting to hold back the tears – in-between complaining about how difficult it had been to keep the surprise party secret.

“She’s a nosey bugger,” he said with a laugh.

Keith McGregor looks on at the party.
Keith McGregor looks on at the party. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Suzanne arrives in Chapelton for her surprise party

At 2pm, a shout went up. “She’s coming!”

Party poppers were handed out and everyone quietly faced the front door Suzanne was set to walk through.

“It would be funny if she came in the back door,” someone whispered.

Suddenly, Suzanne arrived, flanked by husband Owen, son Max and daughter Lauren.

She’d been told it was her niece Megan’s birthday party, and that the family were just dropping in.

Instead, she was faced with a room full of cheering loved ones.

“Oh my bloody God,” she gasped as the party poppers exploded and she was draped in paper ribbons.

Suzanne walks into her surprise party.
Suzanne walks into her surprise party. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She walked around the room in a daze, hugging everyone. Mr Bhatt and the hospital support team got another “Oh my God”, and extra-big hugs.

“I hadn’t seen them for ten years,” Suzanne said later, amazed and delighted they had come.

Photos were taken. Outside the Hut, son Max, 17, marveled at how his mum keeps on fighting.

Max, Owen, Suzanne and Lauren Davies.
From left, Max, Owen, Suzanne and Lauren Davies. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Suzanne with her family outside The Hut in Chapelton.
Suzanne with her family outside The Hut in Chapelton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Not everyone thought we’d be standing here ten year later celebrating.”

Max said one thing is guaranteed, however – his mum will enjoy the day.

“She loves seeing friends and chatting away so she will definitely enjoy being in a group with everyone she knows.”

‘We’ve now had her for 46 years. I’m really lucky’

Back inside, dad Keith said the party is a chance to think about how far Suzanne has come since her diagnosis. But he also acknowledged the “false hope” that can come with her successes.

“You start to think maybe it won’t come back,” he said. “She’s done ten years, so why not 15?

Suzanne and her surprise guests at The Hut in Chapelton.
Suzanne and her surprise guests at The Hut in Chapelton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “We’ve now had her for 46 years. Other people have their kids three years, five years. I’m really lucky.”

For Suzanne, the big question was – was the surprise party a surprise?

“Absolutely,” she said with a big smile, before heading back into the party, surrounded by friends and family.

‘I was told I had 12 months to live – nine years on, I’m still defying the odds’

More from Health & Wellbeing

More than a third of patients living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the UK have avoided seeking medical help for certain symptoms as they are too embarrassed, according to a survey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
MS patients ‘too embarrassed’ to speak to doctors about some symptoms
Mark Stephen in the garden of his home in Udny Green. The former policeman came face-to-face with health anxiety after a prostate cancer diagnosis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former north-east police inspector Mark Stephen says prostate cancer is his toughest case
The Lib Dems say BMA figures show more GP surgeries are closed to new patients (PA)
Lib Dems condemn growing number of GP practices closed to new patients
Former model Irena Stoynova (Irena Stoynova/PA)
Woman ‘almost died’ trying to cure cancer with juice diet
Rosie Sargent, left, and Debra Baxter were responding to proposed changes to the personal independence payment (Rosie Sargent/Debra Baxter/PA)
Women who receive disability payment criticise planned welfare reforms
MPs have previously raised concerns about genomics giant BGI (David Davies/PA)
Ministers working to counter risks from China to UK health data, letter suggests
New data suggests some patients face long waits for scan results such as X-rays (PA)
Hundreds of thousands of NHS patients ‘wait more than 28 days for scan results’
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed the importance of work in a major speech on welfare reform (Yui Mok/PA)
PM says welfare reforms not about cutting costs as ‘hostile rhetoric’ criticised
Labour leader Anas Sarwar has warned Scotland faces a ‘two-tier dentistry system’ (Rui Vieira/PA)
Labour warns Scotland facing two-tier dentistry system
Benedict Barton, who is running the TCS London Marathon for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, with his wife Emily and daughters Sky and Bo (Handout/PA)
Father says daughter’s cancer treatment ‘million times harder’ than marathon