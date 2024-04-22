Aberdeen fan view: Plenty of pride in defeat for the Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Plenty of pride in defeat for the Dons

Chris Crighton reflects on a remarkable Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven celebrates after Angus MacDonald of Aberdeen scored to make it 3-3 in the 119th minute; against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
By Reporter

Aberdeen have been beaten many times this season. Often, not unfairly, they have invited anything from introspection to incrimination. They need have no such worries today.

Whenever a match is lost by such a narrow margin as the inch or so of post which delineated perfection and ruination for Ryan Duncan’s tearjerking penalty, it is only natural to reflect on the smallest actions which could have tipped the balance.

But in all seriousness, Aberdeen, their cramping and exhausted bodies littered across all quarters of the Hampden pitch, could not have given an ounce more of themselves in pursuit of wrestling an unlikely victory from the most astounding, confounding of matches.

Frequent were the moments which felt like the marginal spurning of last conceivable chances, but it is to Aberdeen’s eternal credit that, in all three phases of the game, they simply refused to allow it to end.

Connor Barron of Aberdeen holds off the challenge of Paulo Bernardo of Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

It is hard to imagine where the Dons found the emotional and physical reserves to haul themselves up the pitch and drag the match ever deeper into the afternoon: a case in point being Angus MacDonald, not ten minutes after slumping to the floor, drained and aching after another heroic intervention in his own box, sneaking to the opposing back post to complete his and his team’s open-play redemption.

Any laments over what might have been on Saturday, or any other given day during the season had the tanks been so enthusiastically and unquestioningly emptied, should be comprehensively drowned out by applause in appreciation of the effort given and the spectacle provided.

Few and far between this season have been the Mondays on which Dons fans could face work and school with the overwhelming feeling towards their team being pride. There is no doubt that this, although in ultimate defeat, is one such.

