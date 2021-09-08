Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: Banchory furniture shop marking 50 years with giant sale

Sponsored Content
September 8, 2021, 9:00 am


A renowned Banchory store is marking its 50th anniversary with the biggest sales event it has ever held.

After half a century serving the people of Aberdeenshire, Duncans of Banchory is holding a massive sale with extraordinary deals.

The Grand Stock Disposal Sale will offer nearly £1million of stock for immediate clearance. On offer will be comfy sofas, bedroom, dining and living room furniture as well as beds and mattresses, carpets and rugs, accessories and gifts.

Owner Graham Duncan, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate 50 years by offering our customers, old and new, some of the very best furniture, homewares and gifts with terrific savings.”

The North Deeside Road business has built up a strong following among customers right across the area since the Duncan family first opened the doors 50 years ago.

Back in 1971, the shop sold all types of items, including fashion and menswear. Over the years it amassed an unrivalled reputation for furniture and flooring, which continues to today.

In 2018, Duncans made the move to their current premises, offering shoppers three floors of furniture, home furnishings and gifts.

Mr Duncan continued: “We are a locally-owned business bringing the best furniture and flooring to people across the region.

“Because of our long-term relationship with suppliers and our personal service, we always have superb prices and this stock disposal sale makes them even better.”

The Grand Stock Disposal Sale will see prices on every item reduced and there are dramatic savings in every department.

Mr Duncan added: “This is our best sale we have ever been able to offer customers, and we can’t wait to offer our renowned personal service to everyone who comes to the sale.

“And then we can look forward to improving our service even further as we enter the next 50 years!”

This service includes free delivery and assembly of all furniture to properties within a 50-mile radius of Banchory and Duncans will also dispose of any old unwanted furniture on request.

They also have finance options to spread the cost of purchases (terms and conditions apply).

And while you are picking up a bargain, why not stop into the Scolty Café for a tasty treat? It boasts a fantastic selection of hot and cold drinks, home bakes, sandwiches and soups to suit all tastes.

The Grand Stock Disposal Sale begins at 10am on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Visit the Duncans of Banchory website to find out more.

