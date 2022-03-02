Six door trends to transform your home this spring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to styling our homes, we tend to think about paint colours, flooring and furniture – but doors aren’t necessarily on our radar.

And yet they can make a major décor statement, partly because they take up a lot of visual space, and also because we come into physical contact with them.

How a door feels and sounds when we open and close it, how light or heavy it is and the quality of its finish contribute to our overall experience of the space.

We may not stand and admire a polished wooden door with high-end fixings, but we will feel its luxuriousness every time we walk through it.

This month Leader Doors has revealed six door trends to spruce up our homes this season and purchasing director Marc Husband has the following tips and tricks:

Keep it soft

Soft colours are great for matching with light-coloured brickwork.

Blush pinks can be paired with some spring blossoms and gold hardware.

If pink is not your style, try delving into colours such as powdery blue or sage green, which opts for that stable spring palette.

A soft colour palette really complements barn-style doors, some of which can be painted to whatever colour your heart desires.

Make a statement

Bright and bold colours are the best way to catch the eye of anyone walking by.

Red and blue are classic bold shades, but yellow, orange and turquoise can also make an impact.

Muted is the new modern

Sometimes you want to add colour without being too loud. With the modern look being more popular than ever, there are plenty of amazing muted tones to give your door that most desired look.

Navy blue and terracotta are really beautiful muted tones that are both sophisticated and welcoming. These colours really complement doors with portholes and can be paired with brass and chrome hardware.

Black is back

For the minimalist, painting a door black can elevate the front of your home without making it feel too busy and it will combine with any colour of hardware.

Grey is here to stay

Cool colours offer a soft, sophisticated look and are ideal for front doors. On the lighter end of the spectrum, soft grey is the perfect off-white colour for homes that want to offer something a little unique without being too dark, adding texture to a space.

Fabulous framework

There are plenty of ways to spice up your door frame if you’re looking to bring an amazing contrast into your home interior.

One way is to paint both the door and the frame the same colour. The matching door frame gives your door a striking and fluid finish.

Or, why not paint the frame a different colour that isn’t white? Choosing a colour that suits your main colour or going for the same colour in a different shade, can create a cohesive palette throughout the home interior.

