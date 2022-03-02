Six door trends to transform your home this spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six door trends to transform your home this spring

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 11:55 am
An internal glass door can bring more light into the space.
When it comes to styling our homes, we tend to think about paint colours, flooring and furniture – but doors aren’t necessarily on our radar.

And yet they can make a major décor statement, partly because they take up a lot of visual space, and also because we come into physical contact with them.

This Antwerp solid door adds drama to a monochrome scheme.

How a door feels and sounds when we open and close it, how light or heavy it is and the quality of its finish contribute to our overall experience of the space.

We may not stand and admire a polished wooden door with high-end fixings, but we will feel its luxuriousness every time we walk through it.

This month Leader Doors has revealed six door trends to spruce up our homes this season and purchasing director Marc Husband has the following tips and tricks:

Coventry Glazed Walnut adds a touch of warmth and modernity.

Keep it soft

Soft colours are great for matching with light-coloured brickwork.

Blush pinks can be paired with some spring blossoms and gold hardware.

If pink is not your style, try delving into colours such as powdery blue or sage green, which opts for that stable spring palette.

A soft colour palette really complements barn-style doors, some of which can be painted to whatever colour your heart desires.

Make a statement

Bright and bold colours are the best way to catch the eye of anyone walking by.

Red and blue are classic bold shades, but yellow, orange and turquoise can also make an impact.

Melbourne in grey ash suits an industrial theme.

Muted is the new modern

Sometimes you want to add colour without being too loud. With the modern look being more popular than ever, there are plenty of amazing muted tones to give your door that most desired look.

Navy blue and terracotta are really beautiful muted tones that are both sophisticated and welcoming. These colours really complement doors with portholes and can be paired with brass and chrome hardware.

Metro Black with clear glass is sleek and modern.

Black is back

For the minimalist, painting a door black can elevate the front of your home without making it feel too busy and it will combine with any colour of hardware.

Montreal Light Grey Ash is soft and sophisticated and can fit into most colour schemes.

Grey is here to stay

Cool colours offer a soft, sophisticated look and are ideal for front doors. On the lighter end of the spectrum, soft grey is the perfect off-white colour for homes that want to offer something a little unique without being too dark, adding texture to a space.

Paying attention to door frames can bring personality to a decor theme.

Fabulous framework

There are plenty of ways to spice up your door frame if you’re looking to bring an amazing contrast into your home interior.

One way is to paint both the door and the frame the same colour. The matching door frame gives your door a striking and fluid finish.

Or, why not paint the frame a different colour that isn’t white? Choosing a colour that suits your main colour or going for the same colour in a different shade, can create a cohesive palette throughout the home interior.

All doors featured here are from a selection at Leader Doors.

