Coastal grandmother: The coolest interiors trend for 2022 and how to do it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s a new interiors trend on the block that despite its unusual name is easy to achieve and even easier to live with.

The “coastal grandmother” aesthetic emerged on TikTok and has fast become one of the most talked about interior trends in 2022.

Homeowners across the UK are now emulating the elegant and timeless interior vibes of linen-wearing, romcom grandmother goddesses such as Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give and Meryl Streep in It’s Complicated.

Coined by US-based influencer Lex Nicoleta, the viral trend has 2.6 million views on the platform – but you don’t have to be a grandmother to achieve the look.

Housebuilder Cala Homes has been incorporating the look into its homes and has suggestions about how anyone can bring the trend into their own home.

Alison Deakin, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes, said: “The coastal grandmother look is clean, elegant and rooted in laid-back minimalism. We see this aesthetic as not just a trend, but a way of living.”

One of Cala’s interior designers, Felicity Stevens, from Haus Interiors, explained how to update any modern home with some simple tips and tricks.

“This trend is all about an elegant, timeless and coastal design aesthetic, with a beautiful combination of a light, bright and chic colour palette, with older, re-used, and delicately cared-for furniture and accessories intertwined,” she said.

“I think the appeal is the heartwarming feeling it evokes and the eco-friendly design approach, giving a feeling of calm and wholesomeness.

“The coastal grandmother aesthetic is idealistic and feels comforting and cosy. I can definitely see the appeal and why this trend has become so popular. It’s about living your best life in an effortless and authentic way.”

Get the look

Be subtle

This look doesn’t need to be all-consuming. Add subtle hints through small changes such as incorporating light interiors and textured accessories.

Let go of perfect

Not everything needs to be new and perfect for an interior to be balanced, so don’t ditch old family heirlooms that may be a little worn out.

This trend isn’t just about restoring pieces but seeing the beauty in what is already there.

There might be a side table that is ageing gracefully – but loving it with all its history is what this trend is all about.

Lights and linens

A light, white and neutral interior, in upholstery, walls and windows is a great base for this look, that way accessories or other features can stand out.

Linens fit perfectly, especially for window treatments and bedding, creating a sense of warmth and comfort.

Go coastal

Incorporate the coastal twist with wooden accessories. Against a white backdrop, mixed woods can work, so don’t worry about it all matching.

Mix textures

Textures and weaves are perfect for this beautiful trend.

Having everything white can be a bit clinical if you don’t have depth of colour or richness of woods, so think about creating depth with a subtle woven pattern in your sofa fabric.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.