Coastal grandmother: The coolest interiors trend for 2022 and how to do it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Coastal grandmother: The coolest interiors trend for 2022 and how to do it

By Jacqueline Wake Young
June 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 1, 2022, 4:12 pm
Cala Homes has been incorporating the coastal grandmother look into its properties and says it's a sort of "laid-back minimalism".
Cala Homes has been incorporating the coastal grandmother look into its properties and says it's a sort of "laid-back minimalism".

There’s a new interiors trend on the block that despite its unusual name is easy to achieve and even easier to live with.

The “coastal grandmother” aesthetic emerged on TikTok and has fast become one of the most talked about interior trends in 2022.

Clean, soft colours and natural textures create a beach-house vibe.

Homeowners across the UK are now emulating the elegant and timeless interior vibes of linen-wearing, romcom grandmother goddesses such as Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give and Meryl Streep in It’s Complicated.

Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give – note the neutral tones and fresh flowers in a simple vase.
Meryl Streep and Steve Martin in It’s Complicated – note the fresh blue coastal hues and warm brass notes.

Coined by US-based influencer Lex Nicoleta, the viral trend has 2.6 million views on the platform – but you don’t have to be a grandmother to achieve the look.

The coastal grandmother trend is unfussy and yet cosy.

Housebuilder Cala Homes has been incorporating the look into its homes and has suggestions about how anyone can bring the trend into their own home.

Alison Deakin, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes, said: “The coastal grandmother look is clean, elegant and rooted in laid-back minimalism. We see this aesthetic as not just a trend, but a way of living.”

This Cala Homes showhome is mainly white but warmth is created by adding wood and layering textures.

One of Cala’s interior designers, Felicity Stevens, from Haus Interiors, explained how to update any modern home with some simple tips and tricks.

“This trend is all about an elegant, timeless and coastal design aesthetic, with a beautiful combination of a light, bright and chic colour palette, with older, re-used, and delicately cared-for furniture and accessories intertwined,” she said.

The look is ideal for bedrooms because it is calming and comfortable.

“I think the appeal is the heartwarming feeling it evokes and the eco-friendly design approach, giving a feeling of calm and wholesomeness.

“The coastal grandmother aesthetic is idealistic and feels comforting and cosy. I can definitely see the appeal and why this trend has become so popular. It’s about living your best life in an effortless and authentic way.”

Natural fabrics such as linens are especially suited to this trend.

Get the look

Be subtle

This look doesn’t need to be all-consuming. Add subtle hints through small changes such as incorporating light interiors and textured accessories.

Let go of perfect

Not everything needs to be new and perfect for an interior to be balanced, so don’t ditch old family heirlooms that may be a little worn out.

This trend isn’t just about restoring pieces but seeing the beauty in what is already there.

There might be a side table that is ageing gracefully – but loving it with all its history is what this trend is all about.

Heirloom pieces should be allowed to grow old gracefully.
Lights and linens

A light, white and neutral interior, in upholstery, walls and windows is a great base for this look, that way accessories or other features can stand out.

Linens fit perfectly, especially for window treatments and bedding, creating a sense of warmth and comfort.

Wood is a key element along with woven textures.
Go coastal

Incorporate the coastal twist with wooden accessories. Against a white backdrop, mixed woods can work, so don’t worry about it all matching.

Mix textures

Textures and weaves are perfect for this beautiful trend.

Having everything white can be a bit clinical if you don’t have depth of colour or richness of woods, so think about creating depth with a subtle woven pattern in your sofa fabric.

The look is fresh and clean yet inviting with neutrals and wooden and other natural accessories.
A wicker chair provides a homely, handmade touch in this otherwise highly contemporary scheme.
The mirror looks antiquated but the rest of the scheme is super modern.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]