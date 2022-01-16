Six dream homes on the market in the north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

From home cinemas, gyms and libraries to private orchards and paddocks, these six plush properties are sure to “wow”.

And whether you’re in the market for a new home or simply enjoy lusting after other people’s homes (don’t we all), our top six homes are sure to impress.

Rubislaw Den South, Aberdeen

It’s not every day you find a house with a cinema room but then again, 17 Rubislaw Den South is far from your everyday property.

Located in one of the city’s most sought-after streets, this granite gem of a property boasts five bedrooms, four bathrooms, four receptions rooms as well as its own gym.

And with a plethora of period features – ceiling roses, decorative cornicing, panelled doors and fireplaces – combined with stylish modern decor – this home is in a league of its own.

Offers over £995,000 with Savills.

81 High Street, Aberdeen

Built by Hugh McLean, the chief magistrate in Old Aberdeen in the late 18th Century, this Georgian townhouse certainly has the law of attraction.

Set out over three floors, this architectural abode also has a garden flat in the basement floor which would lend itself to a “granny flat” or could be rented out.

Inside, the property is perfect for growing families with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and five receptions rooms.

Offers over £790,000 with Taggart, Meil, Mathers Solicitors.

Broomlee, 15 West Cults Road, Cults

Set within 0.6 acres of stunning garden grounds with postcard perfect views across South Deeside, this period detached granite property is the epitome of chic countryside living.

But it’s not only the views that will inspire as one step over the threshold and the property’s charm and character is bound to cast its spell over you.

Its perfect blend of traditional period features and modern fittings makes this fabulous four-bedroom home stand out from the crowd.

Offers over £925,000 with A.C. Morrison & Richards LLP.

The Firs, 70 Beltie Road, Torphins, Banchory

Inspired by the properties he saw on the outskirts of Toronto, Aberdeen master mason John Morgan and his brother-in-law, the renowned Victorian architect Alexander Ellis, created this masterpiece of a home in 1890.

Ageing just like a fine wine, this five-bedroomed, detached Victorian home, is brimming with elegance, grace and beauty.

At the heart of the home is an impressive dining kitchen while other key features include a sauna, library and a hidden door in the wood panelling on the landing which leads up to an attic room.

Offers over £620,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Lower Inchallon Farmhouse, Elgin

Moving house can be quite a daunting prospect but what better place to start a new chapter in your life than in this enchanting farmhouse which has its very own library.

With 2.96 acres of garden grounds, a range of useful outbuildings (including dog kennels), a paddock and attractive and flexible accommodation over two floors, escaping to the country has never looked so good.

Guide price £550,000 with Galbraith.

Sandwood House, Nairn

Like something out of a period drama, Sandwood House could easily have featured in TV shows like The Crown or Bridgerton.

Dating from 1907 and built from harled pink granite, this eight-bedroom property oozes stately home charm with grounds spanning 8.6 acres, exquisite period features and a private countryside setting.

Guide price £875,000 with Galbraith.