Beautiful Royal Deeside cottage with extensive gardens on market for offers over £485,000

By Jacqueline Wake Young
March 16, 2022, 5:00 pm
Maryfield, at Finzean, Banchory, is for sale with Aberdein Considine.
Maryfield, at Finzean, Banchory, is for sale with Aberdein Considine.

Situated in the tranquil village of Finzean, Banchory, the beautifully- presented Maryfield is a five-bedroom detached granite cottage which was extended and upgraded by the present owners in 2015.

Set within 0.4 acres of garden grounds, Maryfield enjoys panoramic south-facing views over farmland and the hills beyond.

Stepping into this charming home, the bright porch is fitted with attractive floor tiles and leads to the inner hallway featuring an exposed granite wall and wooden staircase which ascends to the first floor.

The kitchen features an attractive Lacanche cooker and Belfast sink.

Heart of the home is the formal lounge which enjoys an outlook over the front and side gardens and features a wood-burning stove providing extra warmth to the spacious room.

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of white base and wall units with contrasting granite worktops, Belfast sink and splashback tiling.

The eye-catching Lacanche cooker with induction hob and electric ovens is to remain, together with the free-standing fridge, freezer and built-in dishwasher.

The lounge has a wood-burning stove and looks out over the grounds.

Sun lounge

A valuable addition to this home is the bright sun lounge/dining room which has full-height ceiling, wood-burning stove set on a glass hearth and double doors which open on to a sheltered veranda.

Also located on the ground floor are two double bedrooms and a striking shower room with a large shower cubicle and modern floor and wall tiling.

The sun lounge/dining room has double doors which open on to a veranda.

A modern grey tartan carpeted staircase ascends to the bright and airy upper landing where there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Bedroom one enjoys a south-facing outlook over the rear garden and hills beyond and two further Velux windows flood this room with natural light.

The extensive grounds offer lots of room for alfresco dining.

The remaining two bedrooms are again double rooms with built-in wardrobes. Finally the modern bathroom has a shower above the bath and the sink is set in a vanity unit.

The room is completed with attractive floor and wall tiles.

Outside there is a detached wooden garage as well as another outbuilding, currently used as a workshop.

Stone-built outbuilding

Outside, a gravel driveway provides ample parking facilities and leads to the detached wooden garage.

The stone-built outbuilding is currently used as a workshop and has parking for four cars plus an attic which provides valuable storage space.

Subject to the relevant planning permission the stone-built outbuilding may be suitable for further development.

Maryfield is brimming with attractive features such as exposed stone in some areas.

The garden grounds are an attractive feature of this home which extend to 0.4 of an acre.

The garden is mostly laid to lawn with mature native hedging, and several seating areas take advantage of the south-facing outlook. The polytunnel is ideal for keen gardeners.

Finzean is a picturesque Royal Deeside village within easy commuting distance of Aboyne, Banchory and Aberdeen.

Attractive tiling and flooring in the bathroom.

It is a small thriving community, with a primary school (with bus available), a parish church that was extended and refurbished in 2005, an award-winning community hall that was rebuilt in 2003 and woodlands that provide attractive walks for local residents.

One of the bedrooms, flooded with natural light.

Nearby is the Finzean Farm Shop and Tearoom which sells produce from local farms, small enterprises and individual producers and is an ideal meeting spot.

Maryfield, Finzean, Banchory, AB31 6LY is on the market for prices over £485,000 with Aberdein Considine.

