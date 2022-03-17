James Bond-style eco home in the Cairngorms could be yours for £320k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
James Bond-style eco home in the Cairngorms could be yours for £320k

By Rosemary Lowne
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 7:05 pm
Property spy: This James Bond-style eco home is the perfect place to hide out.
Property spy: This James Bond-style eco home is the perfect place to hide out.

With its mountainous backdrop, state of the art features and a rural location, this bucolic bolthole is somewhere you could imagine James Bond hiding out.

Designed and built with a low carbon footprint and thermal efficiency, Blair House near Kirriemuir has all the latest mods and cons that would make 007 feel quite at home.

From solar panels and high levels of thermal insulation to innovative passive stack ventilation, every inch of this five-bedroom property has been meticulously thought out with the environment in mind.

Complementing the energy-efficient features is the beautiful interior including the sitting room with dining area, a kitchen, utility, two shower rooms, gallery, study and bathroom.

Double o heaven: Views don’t get much better than this.

Ideal for families

Dr Eleanor Harris, the current owner, says that her original vision was to create an educational centre but says it would equally make an excellent family home.

“The site was once part of old farm cottages, then a Forestry Commission hostel, then a field centre for an independent school where I was privileged to be able to stay,” said Dr Harris.

“My vision was to create a multi-purpose building that could be used for students young and old from a range of backgrounds, studying botany in the globally-important Corrie Fee, or perhaps learning art or music amidst the inspiring surroundings, or groups of friends bagging their first Munro before lunch.

“It would also be a wonderful family home at the heart of the community in the glen.”

Bucolic beauty: Every inch of this home has been designed to be environmentally friendly.

Star gazing

It’s the dramatic scenery though that really makes the heart sing with vistas over Glen Doll and the Cairngorm National Park.

It’s also worth mentioning that because there is so little light pollution in the area, the star gazing on offer is out of this world.

Describing it as a “one of a kind”, Scott Holley, of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, says that as the beautiful home remains unfinished, it offers people the chance to put their own stamp on a property.

Dramatic scenery: Wake up to wonderful views every day at Blair House.

“This really is a one of a kind property, with its energy-efficient design and areas specially created to promote biodiversity,” said Scott.

“The property offers scope for the purchaser to complete the interior design to their own specifications and the setting is among the most beautiful of any house that we have ever marketed.

“An idyllic Highland home that will appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

Eco features

From top to bottom, Blair House is brimming with environmentally friendly features to offer habitat for plants and animals and to help local flora and fauna establish.

The north lower roof is designed to be colonised by moss, and natural timber cladding attracts lichen growth.

Meanwhile, a turf and stone wall to the north side was created to support ferns, grasses, moss and flowers.

Blank canvas: Blair House is perfect for owners who are keen to put their own stamp on a property.

On the balcony, a planter out of reach of browsing animals provides the opportunity to grow some of the rare alpine flowers which thrive in the glen.

Outside, Blair House has a south-facing garden with stunning views over the open countryside and the Munros of the Cairngorms.

Book a viewing

Blair House, Glen Doll, Kirriemuir, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £320,000.

To book a viewing contact Galbraith on 01738 451111 or for more information check 0ut the website.

