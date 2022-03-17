James Bond-style eco home in the Cairngorms could be yours for £320k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With its mountainous backdrop, state of the art features and a rural location, this bucolic bolthole is somewhere you could imagine James Bond hiding out.

Designed and built with a low carbon footprint and thermal efficiency, Blair House near Kirriemuir has all the latest mods and cons that would make 007 feel quite at home.

From solar panels and high levels of thermal insulation to innovative passive stack ventilation, every inch of this five-bedroom property has been meticulously thought out with the environment in mind.

Complementing the energy-efficient features is the beautiful interior including the sitting room with dining area, a kitchen, utility, two shower rooms, gallery, study and bathroom.

Ideal for families

Dr Eleanor Harris, the current owner, says that her original vision was to create an educational centre but says it would equally make an excellent family home.

“The site was once part of old farm cottages, then a Forestry Commission hostel, then a field centre for an independent school where I was privileged to be able to stay,” said Dr Harris.

“My vision was to create a multi-purpose building that could be used for students young and old from a range of backgrounds, studying botany in the globally-important Corrie Fee, or perhaps learning art or music amidst the inspiring surroundings, or groups of friends bagging their first Munro before lunch.

“It would also be a wonderful family home at the heart of the community in the glen.”

Star gazing

It’s the dramatic scenery though that really makes the heart sing with vistas over Glen Doll and the Cairngorm National Park.

It’s also worth mentioning that because there is so little light pollution in the area, the star gazing on offer is out of this world.

Describing it as a “one of a kind”, Scott Holley, of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, says that as the beautiful home remains unfinished, it offers people the chance to put their own stamp on a property.

“This really is a one of a kind property, with its energy-efficient design and areas specially created to promote biodiversity,” said Scott.

“The property offers scope for the purchaser to complete the interior design to their own specifications and the setting is among the most beautiful of any house that we have ever marketed.

“An idyllic Highland home that will appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

Eco features

From top to bottom, Blair House is brimming with environmentally friendly features to offer habitat for plants and animals and to help local flora and fauna establish.

The north lower roof is designed to be colonised by moss, and natural timber cladding attracts lichen growth.

Meanwhile, a turf and stone wall to the north side was created to support ferns, grasses, moss and flowers.

On the balcony, a planter out of reach of browsing animals provides the opportunity to grow some of the rare alpine flowers which thrive in the glen.

Outside, Blair House has a south-facing garden with stunning views over the open countryside and the Munros of the Cairngorms.

Book a viewing

Blair House, Glen Doll, Kirriemuir, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £320,000.

To book a viewing contact Galbraith on 01738 451111 or for more information check 0ut the website.