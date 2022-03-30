Breathtaking views can be soaked up from this 4-bedroom Aberdeenshire home on the market for £260k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Breathtaking views can be soaked up from this 4-bedroom Aberdeenshire home on the market for £260k

By Rosemary Lowne
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Wonderful views are on the doorstep of this fabulous family home.
Beautiful views of the Bennachie hills can be savoured from this fantastic four-bedroom family home.

Located in the picturesque village of Insch, the delightful detached home enjoys a quiet cul-de-sac spot within the sought after Malcolm Allan development in Auchleven.

Perfect for growing families, the property is spacious, bright and modern inside while the safe and secure back garden is ideal for children.

Unwind in style: The attractive lounge has a beautiful bay window.

Open plan dining area

Stepping over the threshold, first impressions are excellent as at the heart of the home is a beautiful open plan lounge and dining area with sliding doors out to the garden.

So whether it’s unwinding over a glass of wine at night or enjoying a morning coffee, the bay window lounge is simply made for relaxing.

Perfect for entertaining: The open plan design is ideal for entertaining guests especially as there are sliding doors out to the garden too.

Large dining kitchen

Equally as impressive is the large dining kitchen which has an array of quality storage units as well as a large pantry cupboard.

Additional storage can be found in the handy utility room which leads into an integral garage.

Spacious kitchen: Cooking for the whole family is easy in the spacious and bright kitchen.

Four bedrooms

Also located on the ground floor is the convenient shower room and a fourth bedroom which could be used in a variety of ways including as a home office.

Upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms with large built in double wardrobes.

The landing also leads to further storage which is provided by double storage cupboards.

Sweet dreams: Three of the bedrooms have built in wardrobes.

Spacious garden

For those who are looking for a plenty of space for children to play, this property is ideal as the south facing back garden is extremely spacious.

The garden is also the perfect place to enjoy summer barbecues as there is a large decorative wooden decked area with a power socket.

The grass is greener at 1 Hermit Seat.

Parking

Parking is taken care of as the front garden is mainly laid to gravel and the tarred driveway allows for ample off street parking and leads to the integral garage fitted with power and light.

And to make moving in that little bit easier, included in the sale is all floor coverings, carpets, blinds, some light fittings, a double oven come grill, hob, extractor fan, the storage cabinet in the shower room and a tv bracket in the fourth bedroom.

Check out those views!

It is also worth noting that the washing machine, tumble dryer, dishwasher, American fridge freezer, and large garden shed may be available through separate negotiation.

To book a viewing

1 Hermit Seat, Auchleven, Insch, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £260,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 626455 or go to the website www.acandco.com

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

