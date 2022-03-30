Breathtaking views can be soaked up from this 4-bedroom Aberdeenshire home on the market for £260k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beautiful views of the Bennachie hills can be savoured from this fantastic four-bedroom family home.

Located in the picturesque village of Insch, the delightful detached home enjoys a quiet cul-de-sac spot within the sought after Malcolm Allan development in Auchleven.

Perfect for growing families, the property is spacious, bright and modern inside while the safe and secure back garden is ideal for children.

Open plan dining area

Stepping over the threshold, first impressions are excellent as at the heart of the home is a beautiful open plan lounge and dining area with sliding doors out to the garden.

So whether it’s unwinding over a glass of wine at night or enjoying a morning coffee, the bay window lounge is simply made for relaxing.

Large dining kitchen

Equally as impressive is the large dining kitchen which has an array of quality storage units as well as a large pantry cupboard.

Additional storage can be found in the handy utility room which leads into an integral garage.

Four bedrooms

Also located on the ground floor is the convenient shower room and a fourth bedroom which could be used in a variety of ways including as a home office.

Upstairs, there are three large double bedrooms with large built in double wardrobes.

The landing also leads to further storage which is provided by double storage cupboards.

Spacious garden

For those who are looking for a plenty of space for children to play, this property is ideal as the south facing back garden is extremely spacious.

The garden is also the perfect place to enjoy summer barbecues as there is a large decorative wooden decked area with a power socket.

Parking

Parking is taken care of as the front garden is mainly laid to gravel and the tarred driveway allows for ample off street parking and leads to the integral garage fitted with power and light.

And to make moving in that little bit easier, included in the sale is all floor coverings, carpets, blinds, some light fittings, a double oven come grill, hob, extractor fan, the storage cabinet in the shower room and a tv bracket in the fourth bedroom.

It is also worth noting that the washing machine, tumble dryer, dishwasher, American fridge freezer, and large garden shed may be available through separate negotiation.

To book a viewing

1 Hermit Seat, Auchleven, Insch, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £260,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 626455 or go to the website www.acandco.com