Mini Highland estate on NC500, complete with gym, orchard and annexe, on market for £1 million

With a state-of-the-art home gym, an annexe, five acres of land and an orchard, this mini-Highland estate on the North Coast 500, is in a league of its own.

Located within the vibrant community of Evanton – just a 12-minute drive from Dingwall – Castle Lodge is a four-bedroom family home like no other.

Home to Samantha and Iain Gordon and four of their five children, the property has been a labour of love for the family who created a special annexe next to their home especially for Samantha’s parents.

“What first attracted us to the property was the fact that my mum and dad could relocate from Cheshire to live next to us and the outdoor space was great for our young children,” says Samantha.

“When we bought the property there was the main house and a shell of a building with just four walls.

“So we updated the main house and converted the shell into an annexe for my parents, extending it and adding a lovely open plan lounge and summer/ dining room.”

Rural yet central location

Sixteen years and many happy memories later, the couple have put their wonderful mini estate on the market as they prepare to downsize.

“We will miss the space, privacy and the wildlife especially hearing the birds sing and the colour of the daffodils and the beautiful bluebells,” says Samantha.

“We will also miss being able to walk out the door to enjoy the amazing walks.

“It only takes five minutes to walk to the water and the bay where you can swim and kayak in the summer and winter months.”

Allotment and orchard

First impressions are excellent as the property enjoys a tranquil rural setting with an allotment, orchard and wooded area, making it ideal for green-fingered enthusiasts.

“We’ve regenerated and planted a lot in the garden,” says Samantha.

“We also created an allotment full of fresh vegetables with three polytunnels and room for wild raspberries to grow.

“The house/ garden is private and enjoys a rural setting with plenty of space as well as beautiful trees and flowers yet it is only a short walk to the local village where there are amenities including a primary school and well served bus route.”

Beautiful interior

In fact, family barbecues in the beautiful garden will be one of the special memories the family will cherish.

“We have put decking outside which is ideal for barbecues and outdoor social gatherings,” says Samantha.

“We have lots of fond memories of the kids parties and family get togethers be it a barbecue in the summer out in the garden or all of us cosy in the house at Christmas easily fitting mums, dads, grannies and grandads around the table.”

Glorious views

After drinking in the glorious countryside views, the good impressions continue inside the main house which has been designed with growing families with plenty of stylish and spacious accommodation including four bedrooms.

The mini estate also includes a two-bedroom family home – the Castle Lodge Annexe – as well as a studio and two garages with potential for further development.

Asked what they’ve enjoyed most about their home, Samantha says: “The space for the children to play and grow and the peace and tranquillity while sitting in the garden enjoying the wildlife.

“It’s great that it feels in the middle of the countryside but it’s only a few minute’s walk to the shops in Evanton.”

Large gym

And for those who enjoying working out, there is also an outbuilding with a large home gym.

“We built a block of five garages which we have transformed into a large studio, gym and two garages,” says Samantha.

Asked what she thinks will appeal most to potential buyers, Samantha says: “The space and the versatility of the three properties – the main house, annexe and outbuilding – offering flexibility to suit people’s needs.”

Perfect for families or holiday accommodation

With spacious accommodation, a rural yet central location and excellent garden grounds and woodland, Samantha says the home would suit a variety of potential buyers.

“It would suit anyone in a similar family situation to us with young children looking for a great safe space for them to grow up in, but equally it would suit someone looking to utilise the properties for holiday accommodation maybe living in one and letting out the others.

“With the hills to one side and the water to the other the possibilities are endless.”

To book a viewing

Castle Lodge, Evanton, Dingwall, is on the market for offers in the region of £1,000.000.

To arrange a viewing contact Mark at Yopa on 07729 678410 or for further details check out the website www.yopa.co.uk