Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brimming with character, this traditional yet modern family home in Aberdeen’s West End is a sight to behold.

Located in the tree-lined Blenheim Place, the plush property offers three floors of superb accommodation including five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms, beautiful gardens and a gym in the outhouse.

Beautiful to look at on the outside, the magic really begins inside the home where an attractive vestibule, cloakroom and hallway lead through to the main living space.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home, the lounge is particularly impressive with a bay window allowing natural sunlight to illuminate the room.

Superb kitchen

A perfect example of how period features and modern touches are a match made in heaven, the lounge also has light oak flooring, coving with ornate plasterwork as well as a cast iron fireplace with a polished granite hearth and a fitted coal effect gas fire.

Meanwhile, family meal times can be savoured in the open plan kitchen/dining room.

Whether it’s a roast dinner with all the trimmings or home baking with the children, the excellent fitted kitchen is equipped for all cooking requirements.

From the granite effect work surfaces and the complementing wall units with beech doors to the stainless steel sink and four ring ceramic hob, double oven and integrated dishwasher/fridge freezer, the stylish kitchen makes cooking a joyful activity rather than a chore.

Excellent storage

And after working up an appetite over the stove head through to the dining room where there is plenty of space round the table for all the family.

The dining room also has space for cook books as there is an alcove with book shelves.

Also handy is the utility room with stainless steel sink, washing machine and tumble dryer plus a linen cupboard.

Completing this floor is a rear vestibule with access to the garden as well as a den/family room.

Dreamy bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a sumptuous master bedroom with an en suite shower room as well as two double bedrooms and a family bathroom which has been extensively modernised.

On the top floor of this wonderful home there is a further double bedroom as well as a study/bedroom.

Outside, this property is a breath of fresh air as there is a lovely front garden and a back garden with two paved patio areas and a lawn.

Fitness enthusiasts can save on their gym membership too as there is an outhouse with power and light which is currently used as a gym.

To book a viewing

74 Blenheim Place, Aberdeen, AB25 2DY, is on the market for offers over £520,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or go to the website www.aspc.co.uk