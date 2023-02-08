Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

By Rosemary Lowne
February 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms.

Brimming with character, this traditional yet modern family home in Aberdeen’s West End is a sight to behold.

Located in the tree-lined Blenheim Place, the plush property offers three floors of superb accommodation including five bedrooms, three reception rooms, two bathrooms, beautiful gardens and a gym in the outhouse.

Beautiful to look at on the outside, the magic really begins inside the home where an attractive vestibule, cloakroom and hallway lead through to the main living space.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home, the lounge is particularly impressive with a bay window allowing natural sunlight to illuminate the room.

Natural sunlight streams in through the beautiful bay window making it the perfect place to relax with family.

Superb kitchen

A perfect example of how period features and modern touches are a match made in heaven, the lounge also has light oak flooring, coving with ornate plasterwork as well as a cast iron fireplace with a polished granite hearth and a fitted coal effect gas fire.

Meanwhile, family meal times can be savoured in the open plan kitchen/dining room.

Whether it’s a roast dinner with all the trimmings or home baking with the children, the excellent fitted kitchen is equipped for all cooking requirements.

From the granite effect work surfaces and the complementing wall units with beech doors to the stainless steel sink and four ring ceramic hob, double oven and integrated dishwasher/fridge freezer, the stylish kitchen makes cooking a joyful activity rather than a chore.

The open plan kitchen/dining room is at the beating heart of the home.

Excellent storage

And after working up an appetite over the stove head through to the dining room where there is plenty of space round the table for all the family.

The dining room also has space for cook books as there is an alcove with book shelves.

Also handy is the utility room with stainless steel sink, washing machine and tumble dryer plus a linen cupboard.

Completing this floor is a rear vestibule with access to the garden as well as a den/family room.

Work out without the expensive gym membership in the outhouse which is being used as a gym.

Dreamy bedrooms

Upstairs, there is a sumptuous master bedroom with an en suite shower room as well as two double bedrooms and a family bathroom which has been extensively modernised.

On the top floor of this wonderful home there is a further double bedroom as well as a study/bedroom.

Outside, this property is a breath of fresh air as there is a lovely front garden and a back garden with two paved patio areas and a lawn.

Sleep soundly in this bright and beautiful bedroom.

Fitness enthusiasts can save on their gym membership too as there is an outhouse with power and light which is currently used as a gym.

To book a viewing

74 Blenheim Place, Aberdeen, AB25 2DY, is on the market for offers over £520,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or go to the website www.aspc.co.uk

