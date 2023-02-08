Northern Meeting Park pavilion gets green light in ‘big step forward for Inverness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Northern Meeting Park pavilion gets green light in ‘big step forward for Inverness’

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 8, 2023, 5:00 pm
Inverness Northern Meeting Park.
Councillors granted planning permission for the new and refurbished grandstands at the Northern Meeting Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Highland Council’s south planning committee has granted permission for a new pavilion at the Northern Meeting Park.

The planning application also included proposals for a total refurbishment of the existing, listed pavilion.

Councillors heaped praise on the project, which they said conserves the history of the park while creating a modern new facility.

The redevelopment of the Northern Meeting Park is part of Highland Council’s bid to the Levelling Up Fund. It aims to promote zero carbon and cultural regeneration in Inverness.

Oldest grandstand in Scotland

The £5.2 million project will deliver a new, modern pavilion in the north west corner of the park. This will offer a useful multipurpose event space for community hire, plus backstage facilities for larger functions.

Highland Council’s sister Levelling Up project – the Bught Park pavilion – previously drew criticism from councillors for its colour. They dubbed it the “big red blob” and asked for a nicer colour and the addition of solar panels.

It seems planners were paying attention, as they highlighted today that this design features grey aluminium and a whole roof’s worth of solar panels.

Members welcomed the plans, and also spoke about the important history of the park, with some recounting personal memories of their time there.

Northern Meeting Park, Inverness.

Council planners told the committee the Northern Meeting Society dates back to 1788, and was set up to encourage reconciliation after Culloden. The society purchased the park in 1864 and its B-listed grandstand is the oldest and finest in Scotland.

Council officers say they expect the grandstand to be reclassified as A-listed following the restoration work.

This includes sensitive repairs to the exterior, roof slates and wall render, then repainting in heritage colours.

Sensitive design

Some councillors asked if modern features such as solar panels and disabled access could feature in these plans, and officers said they’d investigate. However, Historic Environment Scotland had strongly objected to any solar panels on the listed building.

Nevertheless, the committee unanimously granted planning permission.

“This is a great step forward for Inverness and the Northern Meeting Park,” said councillor Ken Gowans.

Councillor Andrew Mackintosh said: “I first used this park at least 60 years ago and it’s a big part of Inverness history. This is sensitively done, with a balance between conservation and moving forward into the future.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented