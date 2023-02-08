Northern Meeting Park pavilion gets green light in ‘big step forward for Inverness’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council’s south planning committee has granted permission for a new pavilion at the Northern Meeting Park.

The planning application also included proposals for a total refurbishment of the existing, listed pavilion.

Councillors heaped praise on the project, which they said conserves the history of the park while creating a modern new facility.

The redevelopment of the Northern Meeting Park is part of Highland Council’s bid to the Levelling Up Fund. It aims to promote zero carbon and cultural regeneration in Inverness.

Oldest grandstand in Scotland

The £5.2 million project will deliver a new, modern pavilion in the north west corner of the park. This will offer a useful multipurpose event space for community hire, plus backstage facilities for larger functions.

Highland Council’s sister Levelling Up project – the Bught Park pavilion – previously drew criticism from councillors for its colour. They dubbed it the “big red blob” and asked for a nicer colour and the addition of solar panels.

It seems planners were paying attention, as they highlighted today that this design features grey aluminium and a whole roof’s worth of solar panels.

Members welcomed the plans, and also spoke about the important history of the park, with some recounting personal memories of their time there.

Council planners told the committee the Northern Meeting Society dates back to 1788, and was set up to encourage reconciliation after Culloden. The society purchased the park in 1864 and its B-listed grandstand is the oldest and finest in Scotland.

Council officers say they expect the grandstand to be reclassified as A-listed following the restoration work.

This includes sensitive repairs to the exterior, roof slates and wall render, then repainting in heritage colours.

Sensitive design

Some councillors asked if modern features such as solar panels and disabled access could feature in these plans, and officers said they’d investigate. However, Historic Environment Scotland had strongly objected to any solar panels on the listed building.

Nevertheless, the committee unanimously granted planning permission.

“This is a great step forward for Inverness and the Northern Meeting Park,” said councillor Ken Gowans.

Councillor Andrew Mackintosh said: “I first used this park at least 60 years ago and it’s a big part of Inverness history. This is sensitively done, with a balance between conservation and moving forward into the future.”

